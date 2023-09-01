The remaining pre-Gameweek 4 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the injury updates.

There are 12 press conferences in all, including the managers of all the ‘big six’ clubs.

For the headlines from yesterday’s eight media gatherings, read our previous round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Curtis Jones (ankle) returned to full training on Wednesday.

The Reds are short at centre-half, however, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Ibrahima Konate out with a muscle issue.

Thiago Alcantara was expected back in training this week but has had a setback and won’t be available until after the September international break.

Everyone else, according to Jurgen Klopp, is fit.

“No, Ibou wil not be ready for the game. “Curtis is back in training fully, Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback, started training with the team, had a little setback, so we have to slow down there a little bit. It’s not cool for him, it’s not cool for us. Thiago will use the international break for that, to get up to speed. I’m pretty sure, that should hopefully be enough.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp once again issued a ‘hands off’ warning to potential suitors of Mohamed Salah, meanwhile.

“The position remains the same, absolutely, no doubt about that. He cannot [be sold]. Nothing else to say. [No offer] as far as I know.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe sent out mixed messages on Sven Botman (ankle) and Joelinton (knee).

While revealing that the pair had done some “light jogging” this week and that late calls would be made on them both, Howe went on to say that Botman only had a “small chance” of making the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

“[Botman] has had a scan on the ankle. The scan didn’t appear too good, so there’s definitely an injury there, but it actually doesn’t present too bad. It’s very bruised, a little bit swollen, so he’s been very lightly jogging this week. “We’re going to see how he is today and make a decision for this weekend. There’s a small chance. “Again, [Joelinton] is another player that we’re going to make a late decision. He hasn’t trained this week, very similar to Sven. He’s done some light jogging, he feels better with each day. We’ll make a late call.” – Eddie Howe

Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out for the Magpies but Javier Manquillo (groin), now third or fourth in the right-back pecking order, returned to training last Friday.