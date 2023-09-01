Friday is not just deadline day for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – it’s also when the summer transfer window slams shut.

Late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy managers’ plans going into Gameweek 4 and beyond.

This live blog will be rounding up the confirmed deals that could present FPL bosses with new targets or have a negative impact on existing assets.

Any prices you see in brackets are the players’ FPL prices but the ‘real-life’ transfer fee will also be reported on where possible.

READ MORE: Transfer centre: All of the key confirmed summer signings in FPL

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

10:30 – MATHEUS NUNES (WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS TO MANCHESTER CITY)

City have their man: Matheus Nunes (£5.0m) has joined Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions for a reported £53m.

More to follow

10:00 – NUNO TAVARES (ARSENAL TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST, LOAN)

There’s a £4.0m-rated defender on the move as Nuno Tavares (£4.0m) becomes the latest player through Nottingham Forest’s revolving door.

The attack-minded asset will compete with Ola Aina (£4.5m) for a start at left wing-back, so there are no game-time guarantees just yet.

There is some attacking potential there if he does make the spot his own.

Tavares ranked among the top five FPL defenders for minutes per expected goal (xG) in 2021/22:

Even more eye-catching were the six Ligue I goals he scored on loan for Marseille last season, those half-dozen returns coming from just 23 starts and eight substitute appearances.

10:00 – TOMMY DOYLE (MANCHESTER CITY TO WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS, LOAN)

Following Palmer out of the door at Manchester City is another youth product.

Tommy Doyle (£4.4m) is off to Wolverhampton Wanderers, signing on loan for the season. Wolves then have an option to buy him for £5m.

Doyle was on loan at newly promoted Sheffield United last year, making a total of 21 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

A central midfielder with minimal open-play goal threat, whatever appeal he may have in FPL terms – beyond his price tag – comes from dead-ball situations.

He was on a share of set pieces at Bramall Lane last season, with two of his three goals being direct free-kicks.

Two of his four assists came from corners.

09:30 – COLE PALMER (MANCHESTER CITY TO CHELSEA)

The first significant transfer of the day sees Cole Palmer (£4.9m) follow in the footsteps of Raheem Sterling (£7.2m) and swap Manchester for west London.

The midfielder has arrived in a deal worth around £40m and has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues, with the option of a further year.

We’ve got so little first-team experience to go off with the 21-year-old Palmer, who hasn’t even had a loan spell away from his boyhood club.

Only three of his 19 Premier League appearances have come from the start.

But he played a prominent role in the UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield last month, scoring on both occasions.

Palmer was also part of the England squad at this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Capable of playing on the flanks or in attacking midfield, he even moonlighted as a false nine on his first-ever Premier League start against Everton almost two years ago.

The player himself has two preferred positions:

“I played left-back when I was under 10. Then I played midfield. Then later right wing, left wing, and striker. I made my first start at City as a striker. So I have played all along the frontline, but right wing and no. 10 are my best two positions, I would say. “I played 10 most of the time in the academy, and in the past three years I’ve mainly played on the right wing. But I’m ready to help the team wherever I’m needed.” – Cole Palmer

The number 10 role would indeed seem to be the easiest route into the starting XI at present, with Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) deployed in that position in Gameweek 3.

He shouldn’t have too much trouble settling in, reunited with mentor Sterling and England under-21 buddies Noni Madueke (£5.4m), Levi Colwill (£4.5m) and Romeo Lavia (£5.0m).

“Raz has always looked after me, so I appreciate him. He was one when I was coming through at Man City who put his arm around me. That was amazing for me, for someone of his pedigree and international experience to do that. “He saw the potential I had. He saw what I was doing in training. We started talking a bit more. I was asking him questions all the time and from there we have always kept in contact. “I’ve played with him in games a few times, not loads, and now I’ve developed my game a bit more, hopefully we can do some good stuff together.” – Cole Palmer

Attractively priced in FPL, he’s one very much for the watchlist.

09:00 – ALTAY BAYINDIR (FENERBAHCE TO MANCHESTER UNITED)

We’re off and running with a signing that has been in the works for days.

Having allowed Dean Henderson (£4.5m) to move to Crystal Palace yesterday, Manchester United have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks.

Altay Bayindir has joined the Red Devils from Fenerbahce on an initial four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly paid £4.3m for his services.

The Turkey international has five caps to his name and made 116 Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce before departing for England.

Don’t worry, Andre Onana (£5.0m) owners: he’s here to play understudy to the United number one.