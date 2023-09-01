7
  In Like Flynn.
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I wish transfers ended the day before the season starts.

    have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      So you just stick with the same team all season? Doesn’t sound that fun bro

      In Like Flynn.
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I'm thinking about real football, real clubs, real fans.

  Robin31redbreast
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    How much is Udogie in the transfer window?
    The one with the waggly tail ?

    Shark
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Like what you did there

    Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I don't hope Udogie's for sale

  JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    What to do:
    A) Onana to Ederson
    B) Joao Pedro to Wissa (Wissa will start over Rashford if I bring him in)
    C) Roll transfer

