FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 4

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 4.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news about the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Shivam Reddy Appadu has come straight in at number one in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 68th overall. Each of the top four has already used two chips and the top twelve have all activated at least one.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Jarvis Herrera is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after playing his Wildcard and has risen to 196th overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

In order to correct a fault in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues the fixtures for the opening four rounds have been redrawn, and managers may find themselves with a different points total as a result.

The problem with the initial draw was that many first-season FPL managers, who finished in promotion slots in their Divisions last year, were unfairly denied promotion from League 9 to League 8. To fix this, and ensure the right managers were promoted to League 8, it was necessary to re-do the Leagues and Divisions for 2023/24. It was unfortunately not possible to do this for Leagues 8 and 9 only.

Many teams will now be in different Divisions than before and some will have swapped League 8 for League 9. There will be winners and losers, so apologies to those who now find themselves with fewer points than they would have had with the original fixtures.

Lord‘s article on the H2H Leagues will be published tomorrow, and it will include a further explanation of why it was necessary to take this action.

Managers will be able to find their new Divisions by searching their Leagues (LG1 to LG9) for their names, the results of their matches so far by searching the Gameweeks (GW1 to GW4), and their new points totals and positions in their Divisions from the League Tables, which now show the latest positions instead of the positions from the end of last season.

Even League 1 has been affected.

Reviewing the standings after the first four Gameweeks using the updated fixtures, last year’s winner Ignazio La Rosa was the leader after Gameweek 1, as he had been with the old fixtures. He had a better overall rank than nine others who had also won their opening match, but this is now after defeating Chris Bristow instead of Richard Clarke.

The lead after Gameweek 2 was shared by Liam McAllister and Qian Hao Ong, who had the same overall rank. They were level on points with two others who also started with two wins but had an inferior rank. This is a change from the original fixtures, when Liam led on his own thanks to having a better rank than four others who had also won their first two matches.

After Gameweek 3, Cak Juris is now the only manager in League 1 to have won his first three matches, whereas with the original fixtures Liam would have been leading for a second week, with a better rank than two others who had also won their first three matches.

And Cak now leads for a second week after Gameweek 4, the only one to have won his first four matches. He came 683rd in 2015/16, has also had another six top 9k finishes, and is 44th in our newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame. Five managers in League 3 have also started with four wins, and so have many more in Leagues 4 to 9.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) has been updated again today (Thursday 7th September and is now based on results up to and including Gameweek 4. 50,536 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, is:

1(1) Finn Sollie.

2(2) Fábio Borges.

3(5) Mark Hurst.

4(3) Jon Ballantyne.

5(9) Markku Ojala.

6(4) John Canning.

7(7) Conor’s Team.

8(6) Jon Corke.

9(8) Rob Mayes.

10(12) Niall O’Connor.

Since the previous update, which was after Gameweek 2, Mark Hurst has gained one place, Markku Ojala has gained two places, and Jon Corke has returned to the top ten in place of Matt Corbidge. Jon came 11th in 2021/22, one of three top 3k finishes in the last three seasons. He also finished 391st in 2014/15 and 7k in 2012/13. Mark Hurst has the highest overall rank (122k), but four of the ten are still outside the top million.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 4 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 66 after hits, with 93 teams to be removed. It means that 1,480 are going through to Gameweek 5.

The LMS leaderboard is now running for the time being thanks to Ragabolly.

Kevin Barrett was the top scorer of the Gameweek with a Bench Boosted 110 (-4) following his Gameweek 3 Wildcard. He is 1,033rd overall.

New entrants must have passed all the previous Safety Scores, the post-hit scores needed are 62, 34, 38 and 66.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Geoff Dance leads for the second week in a row and third time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, rising to 2,129th overall. He is 476th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff also leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Jonah Sinclair sets the pace for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) after getting double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, Son and Alvarez. Up to 111th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jonah also leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). John Drinkwater and Alex Lau both scored Bench Boosted centuries.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Robin Locksley is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk). He finished 710th last season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Mike Varcoe is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). He has had four top thousand finishes plus another four in the top 9k, and is 388th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jonathan Tan is the new name topping Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He came 81st in 2014/15 and 4,117th in 2017/18.

Level on points with him is Cameron Wong but that team has made a greater number of transfers.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a second week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Timothy Leichtfried now shares the lead with Widi Susanto in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7). Widi has had two top 700 finishes plus two more in the top 10k. Timothy and Widi are 247th and 136th respectively in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

John Drinkwater is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after playing a Wildcard in Gameweek 3 followed by a Bench Boost in Gameweek 4. With four previous top 7k, he has risen to 9,529th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Bentley Jos is the new leader of my Opening Day League after playing three successive chips (Wildcard in Gameweek 2, Bench Boost in Gameweek 3 and Triple Captain in Gameweek 4) and has risen to 1,493rd overall. He came 3,958th in 2018/19.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tom Murray leads for a third week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now down to joint 94th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Kevin Barrett (who also top-scored in Last Man Standing this week) is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). Nothing shameful about that except that it is only his first season.

GET INVOLVED

