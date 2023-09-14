291
291 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Intinny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Have a feeling this week will be Salah's turn to go big. Have Son and Haaland too but may actually captain Salah. Not many chances in the season to go non Haaland captain so this could be a great opportunity.. ..or a disaster

    Open Controls
    1. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Considering this too. Salah has been weird so far. Decent underlying numbers and has always had chances, but never really feels ruthless and like he's going to haul. WHU away is a hard fixture for Haaland, though. Can see him getting something like 9 points, in which case it might be worth a punt on someone else.

      Open Controls
    2. Mighty Banana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Salah here too, at least we won't have to wait long to see what damage we've done to our teams 😀

      Open Controls
      1. mwa1t
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Entire weekend of regret if he blanks though...

        Open Controls
        1. Intinny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'm heading out Saturday night so can quickly drown my sorrows at least for this one!

          Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Early KO curse though 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah I agree I usually hate the early kick off captain but trying to go with my instinct a bit more after a decent start and play it safe most others weeks with Haaland captain. Salah just has such great history as someone who can haul and I feel it is due over the next few weeks. It's him or Son for me this week, hopefully I'll stick with Salah. No regrets and all that!

      Open Controls
    5. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      If it makes you feel better, I'm considering captaining Awoniyi. 4 attacking returns in 4, and at home to a Burnley team who've conceded 11 goals in 3 games. Somebody talk me out of it.

      Open Controls
      1. Intinny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        He could easily get a goal and assist. Very interesting shout and genuinely good FPL option too. I've gone Aurier and Turner for that game so I'm all in on Forrest this week with you

        Open Controls
  2. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    1FT + 0.7 itb which would you do?

    A) Pickford > Leno
    B) Baldock > Cash
    C) Mubama > Archer
    D) Roll

    Pickford
    Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
    Salah, Saka, Bruno, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      roll

      Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    I don’t really know why Slab head gets so much abuse. Been pretty good for england and plenty bigger donkeys in the premier league. Easy target I suppose

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      A lot of those doing the abusing are clueless about football. Social media rentacrowd clickbait.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Or utd fans who’ve had enough of the costly mistakes

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Yeah. 'fans' on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook from LA to Lagos referring to United as 'we'.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            It’s clear why he’s lost his spot at his club. He’s been great for England but when you’ve been under scrutiny for failings before it’s easy to have this cloud follow elsewhere whether it’s fair is irrelevant

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Constructive criticism from football people is fair for him and seems like a fella who can work on it to improve. What goes on online is best ignored. I like how Southgate spoke about him after Scotland game though. Shows loyalty for his player going though a tough spell. Hopefully he can move in January because he needs gametime rather than just the few England games.

              Open Controls
          2. Hawk
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            They're the reasons why Man United gets so much money from TV rights coz though not in Manchester, they pay to watch games. So yes, they have every right to use WE.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              just now

              They're not football supporters if they go online posting clueless trolling clickbait.

              Open Controls
    2. Mighty Banana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Because most are incapable of having their own opinions.

      Open Controls
    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      80million is why

      Open Controls
      1. mwa1t
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Irrelevant imo. Blame United's shifty billionaires for that not the player.

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          You think ppl are cognitively capable of using rational reasoning?

          It usually goes likes this:

          “HAHAHA 80 million??? FOR A SLABHEAD? HHAHAHAH”

          Open Controls
    4. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yeah - influential player for England getting to a WC semi and a Euros final. Deserves more respect for that definitely. Concerns about whether he's playing enough at club level to be called up/has declined as a player are totally legit, but the abuse is just moronic.

      Open Controls
    5. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Well past his best. Has barely played for his club team and refused a move to another club where he would get a lot of minutes. Only getting picked for England because the cowardly coach plays favorites and refuses to pick on form. Looks like a meathead. Last two goals were own goals.

      Open Controls
    6. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Fair enough.. but people forget that he did assault a Greek police officer

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Didn't he bribe, or try bribing them too lol

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tried to yeah. Got a suspended jail sentence (that he’ll probably avoid serving somehow)

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            haha

            Open Controls
    7. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Before that England match, I was looking at a maguire fail video and was thinking about his mental health tbh.

      He really does get so much stick, and tbf to him, he actually handles it very well.

      You never though what's really going on in his head. He see's the funny side in people criticizing him, but it must get to him deep down, and its so prolonged. The worrying thing about depressions etc is that you wont normally see the warning signs until its too late.

      At the end of the day with Maguire. He tries his best, I'm sure. Its not his fault that idiotic Man U broke the transfer fee for him, or that he gets picked to play for either England or Man U. Perhaps people should direct their hate towards them instead?

      If someone was stupid enough to pay me 350k a week to kick a football every so often, I'm fairly certain I'm not going to turn that down. Once again, blame Man U for making a dumb deal in the first place.

      Open Controls
  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1702377135376072944

    Sancho was banished from training with the first team because he refused to apologise to Ten Hag

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      350 grand a week that fellas on!! Absolutely ridiculous!!

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        The stories coming out about questions over his attitude and application at both Dortmund and ManUtd. Needing ETH to pretend training was an hour earlier than it actually was just to get him to arrive on time (only for him later on to still turn up late) is a level of pathetic from a player I can't comprehend. Similarly this:

        "One source close to the German club noted that although “Jadon was mentally tough on the pitch” he could be “quite childish and unprofessional with little things”. Occasionally missing team meetings or oversleeping were viewed as problematic. It got to the point where Edin Terzic, Lucien Favre’s assistant at Dortmund, would personally knock on Sancho’s hotel room door to pick him up before meetings."

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          I would suggest that childish behaviour, missing team meetings and oversleeping are symptoms of wider mental health, lifestyle and relationships problems.

          Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Footballers these days are pathetic

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not all. Some footballers like Son are the perfect example of what a footballer should be.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yup even as an Arsenal fan, Kane and Son are very good examples. They just play football and avoid trouble off the pitch.

            But it’s not hard to do when you’re paid that much money and the likes of Sancho probably will never learn that

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Funny you mention Kane. As I wrote that, I felt harsh not mentioning him.

              I agree, they have the mentality of an adult, sancho, a child.

              Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I blame social media tbh and the money these days. Social media gives players a voice that they didn't really have before and the money makes them lazy.

      Yes, they were interviewed by the media, but they are all trained for that, and the club dictates what they say really.

      Now, they can just send out a message to millions of people in seconds.

      I cant name them all of the top of my head, but Ronaldo, Sancho, Dele Alli, are all examples of this.

      I hate it how things are these days. I am not even particularly old, but I hate social media. If I was a manager, I'd try and ban it, and any prima donnas like sancho can just do one.

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasyfreakstradbally
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Funny that you mentioned dele alli because when I read about sancho needing to be called for meetings and my first thought was maybe the lad has a few issues and maybe needs a bit of help in certain areas of his life. Who knows what’s going on in these peoples lives. Everyone is quick to judge these high paid profile players but beneath it all they are only human being with feelings and who knows maybe some personal issues. Dele Alli for instance, his upbringing, the neglect and abuse he incurred and he goes on to make it as a professional footballer, fair play him.
        As for Harry maguire, we are teaching our kids it’s okay to laugh and mock people. Not on! Macguire might not be able to take the pressure and does something he can’t turn back from where are we then.

        Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Manchild sancho

    Open Controls
  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who should I sell first out of

    Pickford
    Baldock

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      pickford

      Open Controls
  7. TBL
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Tooney back to training, does it mean he can now play? If so is Wissa still starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Toney is out until January 16

      Open Controls
      1. TBL
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  8. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any help on this team please?

    Nothing in the bank and one free transfer, potentially take a -4 if the right moves!

    Onana
    Chilwell | Udogie | Gusto
    Rashford | Maddison | Salah | Saka
    Haaland | Pedro | Jackson

    | Areola | Anderson | Baldock | Bell |

    Open Controls
    1. nn11
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pedro to Edouard?

      Open Controls
    2. SanderM94
      just now

      Agree with Pedro out. You could maybe invest in Morris with favorable program including double in GW7.

      Open Controls
  9. nn11
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    What would you do with this team please?

    Onanana Turner
    Saliba Akanji Cash Gusto Estu
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Ode Eze
    Haaland Pedro Ui-jo

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      WC to sell Salah Mitoma Ode Eze Pedro for Son Maddison Bruno Mbeumo Alvarez

      Open Controls
  10. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Flekken • Areola
    Chilwell • Saliba • Digne • Estupinan • Udogie
    MaddiSon • Saka • Mbeumo • Sterling
    Haaland • Awoniyi • Archer

    Your advises on WC with 2.6ITB

    Can upgrade Archer to Jesus but will be a benching headache

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Only bad pick there is Digne, he will be benched when Moreno returns

      Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Imagine being on a million pound a month then regularly showing up late 😀

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      what's the worse that will happen, docked £5k?

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Imagine being a young prospect and signing for ManUtd, the worst possible "elite" destination where you probably destroy your career like many others lately

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      1.4 million a month! Haha

      Open Controls
  12. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    How do you explain the fact that Forest's value is 400mil being the 22nd most valuable club in the world and 9th in the league but their target is to avoid relegation?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      That won’t be their target forever though. And they’ll easily avoid it this season

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Their valuation shouldn't drive their potential in relation to their league position. Cooper should. Newcastle could be winning leagues by spending billions in that case.

      Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Nuno Tavares(4.0 def) for Marseille last season 31 league games 6 goals, very attacking full back, should be starting for Forest at LWB. Wrong price for this player imo

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well they priced him when he was at Arsenal and that would have been a fair price. I got him in on my WC in GW4. Think he’ll get to play at some point and I’ll play him when that happens but he can’t defend whatsoever

      Open Controls
    2. TBL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      WHo's their LWB at the moment?7

      Open Controls
  14. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Onana (Turner)
    Saliba Chillwell Estupinan (Kabore Baldock)
    Rashford Eze Mitoma Saka Salah
    Pedro Haaland (Mubama)

    2FT .4ITB
    A) rashford -> son
    B) Salah -> son + upgrade Pedro
    C) something else

    Any thoughts would be appreciated. Having Salah is really restricting me to upgrade Pedro who may not start and a weak bench. Also restricting me to upgrade Eze to someone like Mbuemo if he continues to blank

    Open Controls
  15. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Alvarez next 3. How many mins?

    whu 20-30
    NFO 60-90
    wol 60-90

    ?

    Or will he start after long haul post IB? Game is 3pm Saturday.

    Open Controls
  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    If no incoming ingjuries, this team good to go? 0FT

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Estupinan Udogie Gusto (Saliba Henry)
    Salah Saka Maddison(C) Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez (Ferguson)

    Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    1 ft and 1.4 itb

    any moves to make?

    Johnstone
    Trippier - Udogi - Chilwell
    Saka - Rash - Bowen - Mbeumo - Foden
    Haaland - Wissa

    Picknose, Estupinan, sALIBA, Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen to Son

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        not enough cash for that or I probably would.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.