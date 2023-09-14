After his hat-trick and 20-point haul against Fulham, it’s difficult to look past the ‘comfort blanket’ of Erling Haaland (£14.1m) being captain for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

However, a hugely favourable fixture for Tottenham Hotspur could tempt the more cavalier managers amongst us to go against the grain.

As usual, Captain Sensible is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Haaland is the runaway leader of our Gameweek 5 poll, as Manchester City visit West Ham United. He’s backed by a mite under 44% of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

The Norwegian enjoyed a fruitful August, scoring six times in four league outings for Guardiola’s side to haul himself to the summit of the FPL rankings.

Spurs’ assets are the flavour of the month following their 5-2 win at Burnley. Son Heung-min (£9.1m) was instrumental in the centre-forward position, stealing the show with a hat-trick. The South Korean international provides Haaland’s main armband competition, backed by just over 15%.

Then it’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) in third just three votes behind Son, followed further back by James Maddison (£7.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.7m) in a distant fifth.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST FOUR MATCHES