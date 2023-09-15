402
Rate My Team September 15

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on captaincy, differentials, bench order or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

402 Comments
  1. toerag
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A. Son or B. Maddison ????

    For a hit.

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      😆

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Depends on who you shift...

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        sterling or fodenor....oh i cant make my mind up

  2. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Also start Cash or Gabriel?

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gabriel

  3. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Hi - hope all is well any suggestions appreciated:

    Should I use my FT or roll? If you would use it what would you do?

    1FT 0.8ITB

    Turner
    Estu Udogie Chilly
    Foden Salah Sterling Mbuemo Saka
    Jacko Haaland

    Bench
    Johnson Archer Beyer Baldock

    1. Chipmunk
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Swap Sterling for Madz

  4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Have 2 FTs and 0.4 ITB... really not sure what to do other than move Kabore to someone else:

    Turner, (Areola),
    Botman, Gusto, Chilwell (Baldock, Kabore)
    Rashford, Salah, Eze, Saka (Elanga)
    Alvarez, Haaland, Jackson

    Any other thoughts? Quite like Elanga as my 1st sub and Jackson's fixtures.

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      i hung on to eze for too long

    2. Chipmunk
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Sort defence
      Gusto > 4.5m

  5. bitars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Do we think Julian Alvarez start tomorrow?

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      yes

  6. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Should I save FT?

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Mbeumo Maddison Rashford Saka Foden
    Haaland N.Jackson

    Onana Colwill Pedro Baldock

    1ft
    1.2m itb

  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

  8. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    So, Diaz and ithers didntbeveb make teaing on Fri ..?

    Looks like Diaz to Son the mive then

    Though, Areola in for Turner not ideal...

    And potentual Alvarez issue though unlikely

    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

  9. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    With 0.1 itb and on WC. Is it worth spending that final 0.1 to get Semenyo or would you keep the money and get 4.4 fodder?

    I have two 4.5m defenders on the bench so unlikely even Semenyo would be 1 or 2 on my bench

  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    From those who own both Haaland & Son, the only ones who can't be biased about the best captain option, who are you captaining?

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      alway haaland

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        ill let you know if i bite the bullet and get son.

        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          be tempted poss........

  11. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Right. I hate sterling, got him in and now am removing him for a hit

    cos he does my head in.

    would you rather have

    A. Son
    or
    B. Maddison
    cannot make up my mind but dont want to do it half cut tomorrow morning

    1. Chipmunk
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

    2. Josh.E
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B paid my hit last week

  12. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Mitoma & Chilwell > Son & Bell
    Or
    B. Foden & Etsu > Son & Cash

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      you're shifting players I would want to keep

  13. TBL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Is Son on panalties and starting up front again?

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      and would Son be tired from international break in Asia? Next fixtures after Sheffield are not great

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Well he wasn't even in Asia. Never left the UK. But yes to up front and probably on pens

        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          ah ok thank you

  14. TBL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    How's Trippier looking recently? Still taking free kicks on did tonali step in?

  15. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Right. Settled I think on this wildcard team?

    Ideally would get Leno over Sanchez but can’t see where to get 0.1?

    Sanchez
    Chilwell. Udogie. Cash
    Salah. Saka. Son. Mbuemo. MGW
    Alvarez. Haaland

    Areola. Botman. Archer. Bell.

  16. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Evening all, got a bit of a benching dilemma. My thought is to just play Darwin and either he gets 0 minutes or he comes on as an impact sub where he can still do damage. It means benching either Eze, morris or foden and I’m leaning towards foden. Thoughts welcome

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      West Ham is going to be tight guessing 0-2 hoping for Foden to score one and big H will get the other . Morris probably will return too as should Eze bro like you say it’s a tough one but you’ve got Foden in your team for reason same as me so play him .

  17. Ennjay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Is the Watchlist coming tonight?

  18. Better Call Raul
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Botman up to 75%, would you start over either of Chilwell or Estu?

