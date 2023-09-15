With the first international break of the season now behind us, we roll out the next set of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

We’ve tripled up on Tottenham Hotspur for their home encounter with Sheffield United, whilst Arsenal supply us with a couple more players.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

A home encounter with newcomers Luton Town brings Bernd Leno (£4.6m) into this week’s starting XI.

Given that the Hatters have scored just twice so far, the Fulham ‘keeper could well be in line for a second clean sheet of the season, whilst a total of 22 stops in the last four fixtures suggests he’ll have save points to fall back on should the Cottagers concede.

In addition, Leno has amassed five bonus in his opening four matches – only Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Erling Haaland (£14.1m) have more.

DEFENDERS

With five attempts inside the box so far, Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) has been more than a little unlucky not to get amongst the goals. The England international is currently playing as an ‘out-of-position’ left winger and among all FPL defenders, leads the way for penalty box touches per 90 minutes (6.34). Now, he travels to a Bournemouth side who are one of only five Premier League teams without a win this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.9m) is our Arsenal defender of choice for the trip to Everton. Given that 10 of their 14 clean sheets in 2022/23 arrived on the road, the Gunners look in line for another shut-out and we’re backing the Ukrainian to pick up the points, with his inverted role bound to pose problems for the hosts. Goodison Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent times, having lost four of their last five visits, but the underlying stats suggest there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.

Destiny Udogie (£4.7m) has served up two assists and a pair of clean sheets in the first four. His shot count (one) and chances created tally (four) hardly leap off the page, but he is clearly getting into threatening areas, given that he is among the top eight defenders for both final-third touches (83) and penalty-box touches (nine). At just £4.7m, Udogie looks a very decent shout against Sheffield United.

Matty Cash (£4.7m) also comes in for Aston Villa’s home clash with Crystal Palace. Even if he isn’t ‘out-of-position’, the nature of Unai Emery’s set-up means he we still raid down the right flank against an Eagles side potentially without Marc Guehi (£4.5m) and Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m). Just two goals conceded in eight at Villa Park highlights Cash’s points potential at the other end of the pitch.

MIDFIELDERS

