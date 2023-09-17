87
  1. gart888
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Eat the price drop on Baldock?

    Or make a double move to upgrade him to Botman and downgrade Bruno/Foden/Saka to a cheaper midfielder?

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I’m eating it.

      Not worth the risk this year for the sake of £0.1m

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, though money is pretty tight for me with Salah in the squad.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Could be WC's

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Yeah agreed, but I thought that about Pickford too and am eating the 0.1 there.

    2. Earwicker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Botman looks like going down tonight.

  2. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Onana (turner)
    Estu chilwel gvardiol (colwil cash)
    Diaby saka rash jota mads
    Haland jackson (pedro)

    2 ft, which ?

    A) jota pedro jackson -4 to mbeumo wilson ferguson
    B) jota pedro jackson -4 to wilson wissa mitoma
    C) pedro jackson jota saka/mads/rash -8 to mbeumo wilson alvarez mitoma
    D) jackson jota to wilson/alvarez mitoma

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anu early suggestions here? 1ft, 0.3m itb.

    Onana
    Chilwell estu udogie
    Salah saka maddison mbeumo mitoma
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner baldock kabore mubama

  4. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Maddison likely to rise?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah, currently on 109.2 on fpl stats.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      The crazy thing is Son isn't above 100 atm (but is close)
      Would be nuts to have a player go from 0.57m owners to 1.53m in a week and only rise 0.1m as a result!

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        3 hours ago

        He's on 105.1 right now.

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Ignore me, I just refreshed and the numbers are radically different. Maddison - 100.3, Son - 99.8

          1. Jengkreng
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Where to look the data for price changes?

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

  5. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    It’s bin night and I’ve kindly asked Rashford to put them out!

  6. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Total players in the game, 9.8m; my gw rank as of Saturday is 8.7m, reaching new lows each GW

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Is your linked team up to date?

      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Updated now, thanks

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Wow. Good picks getting punished hard

          That's Bruno out before Burnley, right?

          1. lilmessipran
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            Probably yea..maybe Saliba to Trippier even..not sure

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Ah yes!

              Although I'd maybe get Botman instead, to be closer to a Salah switch

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Beat your low gwk rank 9.195 mil ,

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Just one of those weeks

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      B84jwh

  7. Jengkreng
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Should i bring in alvarez for watkins now...or wait for later?...any potential price changes fo this 2 players?

    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Wait..City early kickoff next gw + UCL midweek.. lineup leaks could be crucial

      1. Jengkreng
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks

  8. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Priority to ship out from this lot, have 2 x FTs:

    1. Eze (to Mbeumo)
    2. Rashford (to Bowen/JWP or Maddison)
    3. Onana (to Areola), going for ultra cheap GK pair with Turner
    4. Pedro (to Edouard)

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Keep Rashford.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Really? On what grounds?

        1. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Eleven touches in box today.

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            Prefer points to touches in the box - Man Utd are a shambles at the moment

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Or all four for -8pts?

  9. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is there any truth in Turner losing place rumour?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      There is a good chance , as his wife had a baby the other day .

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Ah okay, so it’s just a temporary thing? He still first choice?

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Not really sure on that one as the Greek gk hasn’t played a game since moving from Benfica and the quote when bought was this will give some competition to the place so suspect if he gets a chance and plays well Turner has lost his place . I’m looking at taking him out of my time when I get a chance .
          It may force him to make himself available for Monday nights game depending on what his misses says

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            Cheers MIGT…

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          The feeling is that they went for Benfica's number one with some expectation of starting him. Would be a pretty wasteful transfer if that isn't the case

          But Turner has been playing well enough to hold the shirt for now

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            Cheers Ze…

  10. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Price Changes 17 September

    Risers: Maddison (7.9), J.Alvarez (6.8)

    Fallers: Mac Allister (5.9), Danilo (5.3), Lewis-Potter (4.8), R.Lewis (4.4), Carson (3.9), Steffen (3.9), Dummett (3.9)

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Cheers Rain man!

      That's Son possibly staying at 9.1 for a while, then, as the purchases will slow down now... And some might even start selling

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Leaving my team rapido

  11. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Ideal midfield right now?

    Salah (cost not an issue) - Maddison - Bowen/JWP - Mbuemo - Diaby

    1. Has the Son ship sailed with Richarlison back on the scene?

    2. Where to fit in Arsenal midfielder?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      1. Too early to know. Should be clearer before Luton

      2. Over West Ham or Diaby for now

      I really like my current midfield: Salah Saka Maddison Sterling Mbeumo. Salah and Maddison are locked in for now, while the rest can chop and change based on fixture blocks

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Yep, Salah is only safe bet in that Liverpool side and price not a huge issue currently.

        I need to ship Rashford & Eze urgently, getting left behind there. Fortunately had Alvarez since GW2, so slightly ahead of curve there…

        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          Same here hav had alvarez and edoard since gw1, helped as bothunderowned

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Just got Alvarez, so I'm finally joining in 😀

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'd hold both for GW6. Not a good time to sell. I get the feeling though 😀

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Being saying I’ll hold Eze for one more GW for 5 x GWs and it’s bleeding points and money lol

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Fair point there. Edouard is doing what I expected Eze to

    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Edouard and doku say hi
      Edouard stealth 30 pts againntoday w 6pter

    3. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah mbuemo Rashford Saka mitoma

      1 yes imo no rush to get son
      2 arsenal’s fixtures, other then Bournemouth aren’t great. Not something I’m targeting.

  12. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Doku 89 min, 1goal, 9pts

    1.is doku nailed for next gw? Y or n
    2.worthy to use ft to get doku in for eze y or n

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      1. Depends very strongly on Grealish's injury, I think. He's the least assured member of the attacking roulette right now

      2. I'd hold Eze vs Fulham

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Good pt. Foku tempirary in for grealish, once grealish bak doku bak to bench?
        Might then do better ode to mads? Mads foxt not as good

        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Fixt*

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          If it's 1 FT here, I'd just roll it

          If it's 2 FTs, I still wouldn't touch Eze vs Fulham or Øde vs Spurs. Maybe a bench upgrade like someone to Archer or Botman

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Rotation central

  13. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Non-Salah teams must have 3-5m ITB

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      That would defeat the purpose of not having Salah

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Onana
      Estupinan - Chillwell - Henry*
      Rashford - Odegaard - Mbuemo - Saka - Bruno
      Haaland - Alvarez
      ______________________________________
      Turner: Udogie: Baldock*: Mubama

      2FT’s, 1.1m ITB

  14. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best use of ft , tia

    1.ode > mads
    2 wissa > edoard
    3 gabriel> botman (rest of def gusto, estu udog, tark)

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      2 or 3

  15. Mark Colonel
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    There is a zombie team in my mini league with 56 points GW Rank 34k... Tripp 8 Robertson 11 Salah 10 Gross 10 Haaland 10 🙂 And on bench....Lamptey 7 Botman 9 🙂 Madness

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yep, that’s lunacy…

    2. Mark Colonel
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Overall from 4,2kk to 1,2kk

  16. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Onana - Turner
    Chilwell - Saliba - Estupinan - Botman - Gusto
    Salah - Rashford - Saka - Eze - Sarr
    Haaland - Alvarez - Pedro

    What to do with 2 x FTs?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Onana to Leno would tempt me here

      Not sure who to sell Saliba for, so I guess he gets the Bournemouth game and then he becomes Udogie

      Pedro to... Err... Wissa? Or alternatively, 3 combined moves with Onana Pedro Sarr becoming Diaby Archer Leno/Areola

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers, some useful ideas, thanks…

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Diaby is well worth considering.

          You've got Botman too which help because all the talk will be about Newcastle defence i suspect.

          I only saw a bit of the game so don't know how solid they looked. 3 clean sheets in 23 is an improvement.

          But you'd not think it that remarkable that they beat Brentford at home 1-0.

  17. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi DZ! Here's an update...

    I did something that I usually find so difficult in this game: sat on my freaking hands over the international break

    It was really hard to ignore Son (for Saka), Alvarez (for Wissa) and Estupiñán (for Disasi) and... Roll the FT

    Now I've got a Henry injury to handle, I've seen Botman pass his audition in flying colours, and I'm clearly going to prioritise Alvarez over Son with my limited funds. A lot of info I wouldn't have seen coming, especially since Son would have locked me out of Alvarez

    Wissa + Henry to Alvarez + Botman will give me this, with 0.2m ITB (WC used in GW4):

    Leno
    Chilwell Botman Cash
    Sterling Salah Maddison Saka Mbeumo
    (C)Haaland Alvarez
    .
    Areola Udogie Disasi Semenyo

    Good luck, folks. Here's hoping for green arrows. I'm around 280k OR after subs on LiveFPL, 225k right now

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Very nice squad that….

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cheers! Trying some patience with them this season 😀

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ha same here…or forgetfulness lol

    2. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Looks good but probably wait till deadline for City leaks

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If Sterling and Saka less so along with Chelsea do the business in the afternoon it will round off a good weekend for you, on the fantasy football front.

  18. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    50% of this article is "yes I put Pervis Estupinan in the predicted line up but there are mitigating circumstances as to why I got it wrong"

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Well Estup didn’t play
      On the pine he did stay
      Thats Kabore

  19. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    I've been listening to so much Jonathan Pie lately that this rant is more than a little inspired by him (seriously, I'd love for him to read it out loud, even though he hates football). Sorry, this might feel like a re-post for those few that read a similar one from me yesterday, but I'm just boggled by how many bullet points I've actually come up with and one of them has four consolidated!

    What. Is. In. The. Old Trafford water? In case anyone needs reminding, these aren't the Oakland Raiders of the 90's, ffs...

    - Greenwood somehow manages to avoid jail, seemingly overwhelming physical evidence notwithstanding, and fecks off to a country with what is apparently a fairly soft stance on assaulting women (though, ironically, not the one I originally thought he'd end up in).

    - Sancho has a p!ss-up with ten Hag and fecks off to train by himself, quite likely having played the last minutes of his short and unhappy United career. So glad we paid 10 mil per each one of his whopping nine goals.

    - Antony (allegedly) decides that having only one player accused of assault just won't do, has a go at his ex-girlfriend and fecks off to Brazil to deal with that. To be fair, in his case it might be addition by subtraction, as the 25 mil it cost for each one of his FOUR goals actually makes Sancho look a relative bargain.

    - Mount gets injured the minute he takes the pitch. Amrabat arrives injured. Casemiro remembers he's the wrong side of 30 and, after a brilliant season, starts playing his age. McTominay turns himself into a goal scoring machine for Scotland, beating Spain basically by himself, but can barely get a game for the club.

    - De Gea fecks off on a free and seemingly can't even find a Saudi club to take him on.

    - Pogba, with what must be the Devil's mark on him (I'm so clever) fecks off back to Juve where he's caught with PEDs. Should have paid his voodoo doctor better, I guess.

    - Apparently confused by his equally blond hair, Nordic heritage and a last name that sounds curiously similar to the biggest Prem sensation in decades, we sign a 19-year-old kid with all of nine league club goals to his name and who also arrives injured.

    As result, our only goal in an ugly home loss to Brighton - a team who actually HAS a midfield, despite routinely selling off their best players for sums that would make Jeff Bezos blush, and who have just shipped their best to Chelsea where he promptly forgot how to football - is scored by a 20-year-old kid with all of four senior games to his name, who has spent a year at Birmingham in the Championship and didn't exactly light the pitch on fire with all of a single goal and who looks like Sideshow Bob.

    What's left? All we need now is for Rashford and Bruno to take each other out in practice and we can all collectively feck off to the Championship. Actually, it's not all bad. Leicester - a team that has won a Prem title more recently than we have, mind - seem to be doing just fine there. Let's see how Hojlund does on that proverbial cold wet Tuesday night in Stoke. Can't get much worse than this, can it?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice one. Does sound good in a JP voice.
      It's possible that bringing in Amrabat or Mainoo for Casemiro, and Mount for Eriksen could put you in a good spot to get something at Burnley.

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Mainoo is still injured, isn't he?

        But that's the sign of the times, isn't it? We're now going to Burnley hoping to "get something", rather than resting the regulars knowing three points are in the bag.

  20. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best move

    1play watkins chr
    2 use ft pereira>jwp liv
    3 use ft watkInS > edouard FUL

  21. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    For the next gw,
    Cash to botman
    Or watkins to wilson?

  22. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Saliba Estu Udogie (Baldock Kabore)
    Salah Saka Rashford Maddison Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)
    1 FT, 0.4 ITB
    WC in hand

    Have had a good start so far but I really feel im pushing it a bit with almost no cash to work with every week. So just wanted to know what a good plan for the next few weeks would be

    A) Continue to be stingy and do
    Baldock to Lamptey and Kabore to 4.5 ie Botman post double (Lamptey would then make estupinan rotation proof for me and free up 0.1 for Botman)

    B) Create some cash with Rashford to Diaby/Jwp next week and upgrade Baldock and Turner to the likes or Trippier/Chilwell and Flekken etc

    Which general direction would you aim for

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Oh or

      C) Middle ground ie

      Saliba to Botman which would leave me with 1.0 in the bank to upgrade Turner and Baldock

