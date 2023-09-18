UEFA Champions League Fantasy: Plan with our fixture ticker

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

As a further perk for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, our resident European football expert Louis (aka FPL Reactions) has put together this fixture ticker for the group stage.

It’s sorted by fixture difficulty, with green a favourable game, grey a so-so fixture and red a tricky match – in Louis’s opinion, of course.

Fixture planning is hugely important in UCL Fantasy, with the chips and captaincy arguably even more important than they are in FPL.

You can read more about the rules of the game here.

And don’t forget that there’s plenty more content on UCL Fantasy available on our site and over on Fantasy Football Community.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY FIXTURE TICKER