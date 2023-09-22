195
FPL Gameweek 6 Members Video: Andy + Seb

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 6 deadline.

The Scout Picks will follow this article at 9pm BST.

This week, it’s a Scoutcast special as Andy and Hall of Fame #19 Seb combine for a stream exclusive to Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout. 

The pair are looking into the timing of Wildcards, using the various tools available to subscribers in the Members Area to make the right decision both in terms of which Gameweek to pull the trigger and which players to aim for.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below, live from 8pm BST.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 6 playlist.

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    If I play next season, right from the start I would go through every spreadsheet I make to get the best starting eleven out as stats GW1 mean bugger all and it is not like you will be able to pick Mo anymore with Haaland likely to be over 14m to start.

    I will be honest, if I had gone the spreadsheet route from the start I would not be worrying about rank.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Early days still Foo, there is still plenty of time to adopt your spreadsheet approach if that is what you think is best. It's a marathon not a sprint! Last year's winner was ranked over 1m at this stage last year!

  2. ceerus
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    My wc team
    Thoughts?

    Areola Virginia
    Trippier Botman Estupinan Udogie Kabore
    Salah Rashford Foden Mbeumo Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Archer
    0.3itb Foden > Maddison in GW8

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      If I was wildcarding I'd probably go for Raya. I don't like Foden. Think he always lets you down. Start with Maddo and don't book in a transfer

  3. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Made some bad decisions of late and it's resulted in my team being quite a mess

    Don't want to wildcard but I am starting to think it's time to do it. The players in caps I'd lose.

    1ft. I could end up with 4 players out of the NLD which I don't want.

    To WC or not?

    PICKFORD
    Estu CHILWELL SALIBA
    BRUNO Maddo SON Mbuemo Saka
    Haaland JACKSON

    TURNER Archer , Udogie, Baldock

    1. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Had similar shitty team, decided to WC.

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah I'm going that way I think

  4. Aster
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bench one : Foden, Diaby and Wissa

    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I have Alvarez and Haaland, do not have Mbuemo.

    2. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Diaby

    3. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Diaby this gw imo

    4. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      D, but tough

  5. thewhitepele
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Got 2ft and 1.1m itb:

    Sanchez (Areola)
    Dias Chilwell Estu (Udogie Henry)
    Rash Saka Maddi Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson (Semenyo)

    A) Chilwell -> newcastle def
    B) Foden+Jackson -> Alvarez and who?!
    C) Something else?

    1. CYN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'd keep Foden this week if possible. So maybe A

    2. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Chilwell to Tripp or Botman if you wanna save cash

  6. timawflowers
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    on a wc which one
    a - rashford and morris
    b - hojlund and maddison

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'd do B

  7. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    evening lads.

    thoughts on the best starting XI here:

    Leno
    Botman - Estu - Gusto - Cash
    Mitoma - Salah - Son - Saka - Mbeumo
    Erling

    Subs: Onana, Udogie, Joao Pedro, Ui-Jo

    Thinking Estu and Joao Pedro are rotation risks, having Udogie ready to sub in if so.....

    GTG?

    1. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think Estu will be fine but Mitoma not in predicted line up & could be possibly rested.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        cheers, couple people have said he's not in predicted line up, where are you seeing this?

  8. K1ng
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Help…

    1) Rashford or Bruno to Mbeumo?
    2) Trippier in but for who? Gabriel? Colwill?
    3) Watkins for Alvarez + one of the above?

    Team below.

    Ederson
    Estupinan - Gabriel - Colwill
    Bruno Fernandes - Saka - Maddison - Rashford - Sterling
    Haaland - Watkins

    Bench: Macey, Baldock, Mubama, Bell

    0.7 ITB And 2 FTs

    1. CYN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably 3

    2. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      3

    3. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      3 possibly, considered Wilson instead?

  9. CYN
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A. Martinelli to Mbeumo
    B. Hold Martinelli, start Colwill
    C. Wildcard

    Team is:

    Turner, Johnstone
    Gvardiol, Chilwell, Colwill, Estupinian, Baldock
    Saka, Martinelli, Son, Maddison, Bruno
    Haaland, Jackson, Osula

    Been a very poor start so any input would be appreciated

    1. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

    2. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  10. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Gvardiol
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Colwill Baldock Mubama

    2FT, 0.0itb

    1. Chilwell Watkins >> Trippier Alvarez
    2. Chilwell Watkins >> Botman Alvarez
    3. Gvardiol Watkins >> Botman Alvarez

    Thanks

    1. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I would do 1

    2. CYN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      2

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Chilwell and City defence need to go but yes, Alvarez in is the order of the day.

      1. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I suppose it’s Trippier or Botman then ?

  11. Jässi
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Used my wildcard, what do you think about this draft with 0.0 left in the bank?

    Flekken - Areola
    Trippier - Botman - Estupinan - Udogie - Gusto
    Salah - Saka - Mbeumo - Eze - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez - Morris

    Will give Morris time this GW and the DGW also. After that he probably stays mainly on bench or gets replaced on future transfers.

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      this would be almost my exactWC if I was playing it now

  12. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    -4 for Walker/Wissa > Botman/Alvarez?

    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      No imo

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

  13. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    % of Chilwell does not start

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Got him on my bench so do not care.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      32.7%

    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I don't think he will. Why would he? He's been poor

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think he starts

  14. FF Dirtbag
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is it worth a hit to get another playing defender in?

    Chilwell Gabriel Estu (kabore Baldock)

    Above is my defence, feels like it is at risk where maybe only 2 of them play...

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The only defensive assets with favourable fixtures this GW is Newcastle. That on its own is not a good sign.

      The only defender I would be interested in is Botman.

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        And they are away... Hmm right might just try get through then.

        1. FF Dirtbag
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers foo.

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not worth a hit

  15. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Chilwell is getting solid differential status.

  16. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What would you do with this mob?

    A) Jackson to Alverez
    B) Son to Salah +
    Jackson cheap attacker (-4)

    Johnstone
    Chilwell, Estupinan, Gvardiol
    Son, Saka, Rashford, Sterling, Mitoma
    Haaland, Jackson

    Areola, Udogie, Kabore, Mubama

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      WC in GW 8 for Mo...

    3. MannionUK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Thanks Foo

    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

  17. AnfieldLad
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Gusto Estu
    Salah Son Saka Rashford
    Haaland Archer Morris
    (Turner Saliba Beyer Nakamba)
    1FT 0ITB

    A) Chilwell -> Botman
    B) Save

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah, for free go with it. most likely just to match rivals

  18. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    What’s happened to Mitoma?
    Why not in predicted line up!

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      De Zerbi running his mouth.

    2. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Slipped in the bathroom and broke his toe nail apparently.

      Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Injured

    4. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      who, what where?????

  19. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Jackson > Alvarez

    A) Now
    B) Wait for potential leaks tomorrow

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yesterday

      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Was going to pull the trigger Monday but held out for after CL games

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah, I'm just not sold by him - is early granted and maybe its just that Chelsea curse where everyone who goes there just don't look good.

    2. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I would rather have a min of Alvarez playing time than five games of Jackson.

      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haha true story

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  20. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pickford (turner)
    Estup, Colwill Saliba (henry, Baldock)
    Maddison, Mitoma, Saka (vc), Foden Mbuemo
    Haaland (C) Watkins (Jackson)

    Play Jackson or Watkins?

    also,
    A Henry to Botman
    B Baldock to Botman
    C Jackson to Alvarez
    D Jackson/Baldock to Alvarez/Botman for -4

    1. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      D with Henry over Baldock.

  21. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    play gusto or botman

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      botman has a better chance of a clean sheet, right?

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Botman

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

  22. Morthau
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Watkins to Alvarez ? For free

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      it makes sense for free, does also depend on who else you have in your team but in iso, worth doing imo

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

  23. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play Stirling : Villa (H) or Wissa: Everton (H) Any help appreciated.

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      it'd be Wissa for me tbh

      1. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks Titus

  24. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Can’t afford a straight swap of Henry > Botman. Which option?

    A) Henry > Burn
    B) Chilwell > Botman
    C) Chil & Henry > Botman & Udogie -4
    D) Henry & Eze > Botman & JWP -4

  25. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Think I'm going to start Chilwell over Gusto or Udogie. With all these people selling it would be typical if he hauls this week now. Slim chance of clean sheers elsewhere anyway.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      *sheets

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        personally I think he'll start. only a hunch though

  26. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any chances that Henderson will replace Johnstone for palace?

  27. Blueface
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Wilcarded. RMT please, folks

    Flekken | Areola

    Gusto | Estu | Botman | R Dias | Udogie

    Odegaard | Saka | Rash | Madison | Diaby • Mbeumo

    Haaland | Alvarez | Watkins

    Thanks!

    1. undersarmy
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      no Salah

    2. Dosh
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Looks good

    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      You know you can't play with 5 mids and three forwards, right?

  28. Bezz82
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Help needed

    Areola Leno

    Chilwell Cash Udogie Estupinan Gusto

    Saka Maddison Mbeumo Son Diaby

    Haaland Alvarez Højlund

    I want Salah… but can only do it for a -4 hit

    Son & Chilwell - Salah and 4m def!

    Would you take the hit or roll transfer and play double Che defence?

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Chilwell starts this week, so you might as well keep him and wait a week for the Salah transfer

  29. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start Pickford or Turner?

    Expect both to concede a few just a question of who makes more saves

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've gone with Pickford. Everton might concede...but City could score 6

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pickford

  30. King Kun Ta
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    WCinnnn'....pretty happy with it! GTG?

    Areola Turner
    Estu Cash Udogie Bell Botman
    Salah Saka Rashford Mbeumo JWP
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard

    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      So, you're benching either Edouard or JWP each week?

