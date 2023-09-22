There are more pre-match press conferences taking place today and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 6 here.

There are 14 media gatherings being held live plus there’s a possibility that Unai Emery’s presser was staged last night after Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League match and embargoed until today.

There was no mention of Jurgen Klopp in the press conference list: he was up and out of his chair on Thursday night, so there’s nothing embargoed to come from the Liverpool boss.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The headline updates from Thursday’s four pressers (Nottingham Forest, Everton, Fulham and Burnley) are also to be found below.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (groin) remain out for the Gunners, while Gabriel Martinelli may also be unavailable for the north London derby as assessment continues on the injury that forced him off in Gameweek 5.

“With Gabi, we are still assessing him, so let’s see if he can make the game or not. Thomas for sure is out. The rest we hope are available, yes we still have two training sessions, but there were no big issues in midweek.” – Mikel Arteta

Arteta said he hadn’t yet decided who was going to play in goal against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, following David Raya‘s promotion to the starting XI in the last two matches in league and cup.

“No, I haven’t decided [who will start in goal]. “It is hard, but with all the players it’s the same. Aaron [Ramsdale] is an exceptional character and he’s got this charisma and aura around him and we all know that and I fully understand that. It happens with many other players. See the reception everybody gave to Emile the other night, it’s sending him a message that we really like him and I really like him and we have to deal with that, but in the end, you have to make the team and the line-up of what you feel and the best way to prepare the game.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (knee) and Joe Willock (Achilles) remain out ahead of the trip to Sheffield United, along with long-term absentee Emil Krafth (knee).

“We are still missing the two Joes in midfield. Apart from that, we are pretty good. “We hope with Joelinton that he could possibly be back sooner, but we’ll wait and see. With Willock, he will definitely be after the international break.” – Eddie Howe

Howe promised a spot rotation after the midweek clash with AC Milan but added that he does not want to be making wholesale changes to disrupt his side’s “rhythm”.

“We are going to have to rotate the squad. If we can help it, we don’t want to make wholesale changes to the team in any one game. I don’t think that will do our rhythm any good. “There will be tweaks as we’re going along, hopefully then the team will be unaffected but we manage to keep everyone fresh.” – Eddie Howe

The Newcastle boss also provided an update on Callum Wilson, who started in Gameweek 5 before moving to the bench in the San Siro.

“With Callum, we always have to manage his load. That doesn’t change. Whether it’s a single-game week or a three-game week, we have to monitor his training and make sure we give ourselves the best chance of Callum staying fit through the season. So, that’s what we will do.” – Eddie Howe

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes said that Jarrod Bowen will be assessed after missing Thursday’s win over Backa Topola with a virus, while Aaron Cresswell “felt his hamstring” in that same UEFA Europa League tie.

Everyone else is fine, including Edson Alvarez after his fatigue-related withdrawal against Manchester City in Gameweek 5.

EVERTON

Sean Dyche said that summer signing Jack Harrison (hip) is “looking fit and sharp” in training but the winger is not ready to start just yet.

“He’s not ready to start. He’s just back on the grass and he’s going very well. His fitness looks good, but, no, he’s not ready to go yet. “We just have to delay him a little bit. He’s been out for a few months, but he’s looking fit and looking sharp.” – Sean Dyche on Jack Harrison

Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out, meanwhile.

“He’s not training with us yet. He is out on the grass and making progress, but he’s not yet with us in our group. “But he’s always around, chatting with the group. He’s a fantastic professional and he’s always around and about, and his opinion is always welcome.” – Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

Dyche discussed the possibility of pairing Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a strike partnership; a two-man attack was something he reguarly used at Burnley.

“Yes, possibly. I’ve always liked playing with two strikers when possible but it’s got to suit the rest of the team as well. “You have got to have the players who can work, particularly in midfield working in a two because in modern football, most people play with a three in [midfield] so you have two [players] who have got to handle three [opposition players], or a version of that. But I do like two strikers when I can.” – Sean Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Steve Cooper reported no fresh concerns from Monday’s clash with Burnley and provided the latest on Danilo (hamstring), Serge Aurier (unspecified), Felipe (knee) and Willy Boly (illness), who were all absent in Gameweek 5.

“Danilo is going to be out for a few weeks yet. “Serge is getting closer, it’s one that we’re trying to push as hard as we can without taking any unnecessary risks. We’ll see how that goes. “[Willy Boly] is back with us, he took a bit of a hit with the illness which has taken a little bit of recovery time, so it’s another one we’re monitoring daily. But he is back with the group. “Felipe is still managing a knee situation but is coming back with the group, it’s something that we’re having to constantly monitor and manage. “Nothing new from the game on Monday night.” – Steve Cooper

There were also quotes from Cooper on Matt Turner, who now faces a challenge from Odysseas Vlachodimos for his place.

“I think everyone knew at the end of last season that we needed to add to the goalkeeping part of the squad. We feel like we are in a really strong place now with Matt, obviously Wayne [Hennesey] and Ethan [Horvath] are still with us from last year. We’ve added Oddy, which we are equally delighted with. It is a really competitive area of our squad and that’s what we want.

“Matt has definitely settled into the group, he’s a really good lad, very good work ethic in training. He’s really bought into the objectives and values of the club and is interested. He is really good to work with every day and we are really happy with him. I don’t want to say too much because you want your goalkeeper to play well in the next game, of course, and let’s hope we can support him to do that.” – Steve Cooper

FULHAM

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Sasa Lukic (knee) and Adama Traore (hamstring) remain unavailable for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Antonee Robinson missed out in Gameweek 5 with a muscle problem, meanwhile, but should be back.

“We have another session tomorrow, but [Robinson] has been training with the team since the beginning of the week and he will probably be ready. “[Lukic] has a groin issue that he felt during the match against Arsenal. Adama is a muscle injury. These type of things can happen. Almost all of his pre-season was playing alone. He was training with a personal physio but it is completely different if you are in a team doing a proper pre-season. He started to be involved in games, and we had a behind-closed-doors game during the international break here and he felt his hamstring. “Tosin’s injury came from the last few games of the last season. He had a problem with his groin. During pre-season he had a small surgery there, and he’s going to be a bit longer — probably six or seven weeks.” – Marco Silva

Carlos Vinicius is pushing for a start, having scored off the bench last weekend.

“We have to wait until the game. We have three players that can play there – Carlos, Raúl [Jimenez] and Rodrigo [Muniz]. “And it’s up to me to decide regarding what we want for the match, the strategy, the opposition, and it’s up to me to decide. “It’s always important for a striker to score, to have an impact, to be decisive. They can have this impact from the beginning, [or] coming from the bench ready to help the team, which is what Vini did last game. “Three minutes after he came in, he scored. But, even without scoring, that’s what Raúl did as well for the team, trying to help the team in the minutes that he played.” – Marco Silva on his striking options

BURNLEY

Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) remain out for Burnley, while Lyle Foster begins a three-match ban after his dismissal in Gameweek 5.

Jordan Beyer limped out of Monday’s draw with Nottingham Forest but cramp was reported as the reason for that.