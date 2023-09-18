Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?

Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) is not only struggling to produce any sort of attacking returns, he’s also only one yellow card away from a ban.

Yes, our Suspension Tightrope series – as well as the accompanying widget on our homepage – has been relaunched for the 2023/24 season.

We’re keeping track of which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are racking up the yellow cards and how close they are to a one-match ban.

This article also reveals when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City and Brentford, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the exceptions.

Of course, any postponements, whether they be weather-related or Covid-enforced, would change that situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

All of Jackson’s bookings have come for dissent, a result of the threshold for that offence being reduced at the start of the season.

He’s not the only one sitting precariously on four bookings, as Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) is also on the verge of a ban.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) is a notable name on three cautions.

Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m), who has committed more fouls than any other Premier League player this season (13), is also two bookings away from a ban.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.