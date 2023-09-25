FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 6

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 6, a time when it was possible to score a century if you owned enough double-digit haulers.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 34th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Tommy Litleskare is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has shot up to 110th overall, thanks to huge hauls from Trippier, Botman, Mitoma, Saka and Salah contributing to his century. Like Mike, he has not yet played any of his chips.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

David Bowman is now on top of League 1 in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 15 points out of a possible 18 and a better FPL rank than Qian Hao Ong and Cak Juris. He has had four top 9k finishes.

Meanwhile, Terje Balteskard in League 4 Division 1 has the maximum 18 points after six straight wins, just like three managers in League 5, 13 in League 6, 17 in League 7, 35 in League 8 and 79 in League 9. Terje has had three top 9k finishes.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 6 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 56 after hits, with 99 teams eliminated.

It means that 1,267 are progressing to Gameweek 7. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Rohan Samant was the top scorer of the Gameweek, with no less than seven players (Leno, Burn, Botman, Mitoma, Saka, Salah and Bruno Fernandes) contributing double-digit scores towards his total of 114 points and a new overall rank of 5,249th.

Entry will re-open on Tuesday but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores, after hits.

MODS & CONS

Elsewhere, Geoff Dance leads for a fourth consecutive week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also ahead for a fourth week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast sets the pace in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and has risen to 1,104th overall. He’s another to benefit from the high scores of Trippier, Botman, Son, Saka, Foden and Bruno. He came 4,090th in 2010/11.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

It’s five weeks at the summit for Jonah Sinclair in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). Overall rank is currently at 2,878th.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Rakkhi Samarasekera is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk). He has had two top 800 finishes and another pair in the top 10k.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Mike Varcoe leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s two weeks on top for Cameron Wong in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a fourth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League thanks to 102 points.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Widi Susanto leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

Gary Kerr is number one for a second successive week and for the fifth time this season in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

A new name has grabbed first place in my Opening Day League. Attila Kovács exceeded a century of points and rose to 1,392nd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Itay Leib is now the outright leader in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is joint 95th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Andrew Holmes is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 3,163rd overall. He has shamefully twice finished outside the top million.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.