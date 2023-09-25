85
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Az will turn it around.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      And go home?

  2. Swahealy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I said it weeks ago and got lambasted, Pochettino doesn't have a clue what he's doing and keeps playing players out of position, Chelsea deserve to be where they are.
    Hes still playing Fernandez as a no 10 when he hasn't got a clue how to shoot
    And still playing Gallagher as a no.6 when he hasn't got a clue how to defend
    Just swap them about
    The 3 CB keep it tight at the back doesn't work in the premier league anymore u have to attack. The Mourinho tactics that Pochettino use are long gone, And on top of that the money they spent on that team, 🙁

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      His setup is completely baffling.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      You were spot on thankfully I got rid of my problem Chelsea players gw6. To me Chelsea seem a lot like Everton under Koeman. No nice balance to the side and a manager who is far too confident in himself to be able to make things simple.

    3. rozzo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      They have no creativity and no natural striker

      Maddison or Eze would make a massive difference

      Billion pound spent and no number 10 or striker

      Joke

  3. F4L
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Damn that Rashford ownership. Here's hoping he comes good in the next 2, feel like alot are turning their back on him as a make way for Salah or Trippier.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I sold last night Son, tired of hoping he does something, he just isn’t explosive and can’t be with that depleted United squad right now. Definitely something not right with him, even crashed his car the other day didn’t he. Head is all over the place.

      A happy Son, playing his heart out for an except new manager, there’s no comparison really. Just my 2 cents anyway.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      The only thing Rashford hit with any accuracy the last game v Burnley was that Lamppost he crashed into on the way home.

  4. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Does anyone have links for Elite 64 and content creators leagues?

    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/5292/standings/c

      There's Elite 64.

      I'm 27th at the moment

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thank you

      2. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not trying to sound snide or anything but I was feeling really down about dropping from 49k - 121k until i saw this league. I'd be 2nd in a league of the best. Gonna savour it while it lasts lol

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      You will find the mods and cons league here -

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/113224/standings/c

      Many of them think they are elite and are in that 64 league.

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank You

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cheers for the links. Incredible how so many prioritized a defender transfer (Botman) and he got his highest score ever

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    3 priority transfers for me from this list? Please order 1st to 3rd please. Thanks

    Wissa > Nuñez

    Isak > Wilson

    Ødegaard > Son

    Mbuemo > JWP

    Ødegaard > Saka

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Chilwell > Digne/Botman also

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Always deal with biggest weakness first

        Chilwell to Botman easily no 1
        Isak doesn't start so he would be next

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can you afford any 3?

      I’d want Son, Saka, Botman, Wilson, Nunez in order.

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Ødegaard > Son

      Mbuemo > JWP

      And what about doing Nunez in for Isak?

      Leave Wissa alone for the time being.

  6. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which 2 to lose for Salah

    Rashford Son Maddison Saka Mbembu

    ???

    1. chelseabrad
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mbuemo and either Rashford/Son

  7. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    People seriously considering Salah captain over Haaland for the good fixtures, and switching out Haaland for Salah...

    Do we really expect Haaland to keep missing chances ?

    Look at the Wham game, could have been a cricket score, and the 20 points vs FUL...

    And without Salah, midfield can be stacked with cheaper players that are matching or outscoring him...

    Might come down to whether there is an alternative Liv asset, or two, that might be semi nailed for the fixtures...

    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Darwin looks like an emerging option, if he can get more starts

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have both, captaincy is a thing again imo. Salah/LFC look v good

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Coulda shoulda woulda

      It is all about finishing the chances. The thing I noticed with City is they either struggle to break down teams for long periods, or get an early goal and go easy.

      Liverpool much more direct and incisive more suited to FPL I think.

  8. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    is it time to lose Mbeumo?

    Best replacement?
    A - Keep
    B - Mitoma
    C - Gordan
    D - JWP
    E - Bowen
    F - Digby

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Gotta keep against Forest, then maybe move on after that for the likes of Diaby or Gordan. I don’t fancy BRI’s fixtures coming up for Mitoma, I feel he only does well against mid table and less teams.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        maybe although recon Brentford could struggle at Forest

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Diaby

  9. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Gabriel down to 4.7 is a nice pick on WC next few weeks

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      yip, sold Saliba for him about an hour ago

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        On WC?

        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          yeah

          1. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            37 mins ago

            How's it looking? I'm going to hold off one more week I think

            1. lugs
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              after a few changes earlier i'm currently on this

              Areola
              Gabriel, Botman, Kabore
              Salah, Saka, Son, Jwp
              Haaland, alvarez, Morris

              Turner, Maddison, Regulion, Brantwaite

              0,2itb, (might move Reggie for Burn, but i want Reggie too)

              1. goriuanx
                • 13 Years
                32 mins ago

                Very nice

                1. lugs
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  cheers

              2. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                Mad to pick Turner on a WC imo...

                1. lugs
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  why, he's currently number 1, it would only be mad if he was my only playing keeper

    2. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Most definitely.

  10. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have my two transfers done to free up funds for gw 7 already - 4
    Areola IN - Onana OUT
    Botman IN - Gusto OUT
    Done before the price rises - I expect I will likely cost me -3 at best effectively based on my first sub - Nakamba

    --
    But then I was looking futher ahead - I looked at the potential of selling Haaland from gw10 through to gw13

    He would miss the following fixtures for me. So I checked to see what the previous seasons results were. I was really worried about Bournmouth (H) in particular.
    I was very surprised when I checked the previous results.

    Gw10 - Man United (a) (Previous season - Man United beat City 2-1 - no Erling goal)

    Gw 11 - Bournemouth (h)** (last years fixture Bournemouth sat deep - no Erling goal - but won 4-0 game wrapped up early in first half)

    Gw 12 - Chelsea (a) (Previous season - Man city win 1-0 no Erling goal)

    Gw13 - Liverpool (h) (Previous season - Livepool win 1-0)

    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I get the FDR says hard, but on current form, city should win comfortably.

      Very risky to go no haaland,
      Just keep him and captain someone else if you want to go against

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      you could be on to something but regardless its brave selling Haaland, i'll have him but not cap him if i don't have a good feeling to do so, worst that can happen he gets a hatty but i still get half his points + whatever my own captain gets

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        just now

        True - I was all set to do
        Saka and Foden out, and Salah and Son inover gw8 and gw9

        But then I realise Saka was playing Sheffield gameweek 10 that terrified me. He would be a great captain option.

        --
        My second alternative instead of selling Haaland was just to get Nunez in for Hojlund gw10
        --
        I honestly think the way City play they are not good FPL options in more difficult fixutres, or even teams who sit deep. They either struggle to break a team down for long periods. Or else they score early then take it easy - Haaland then subbed at 60 etc.

  11. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Out of curiosity, did Andy LTFPL make his Chilwell to Trippier move last night?

    His Early Thoughts stream this morning has Chilwell at beginning which magically changes to Trippier later in the stream..

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't bother with content creators, you'll enjoy the game more

  12. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thinking Jackson & Chuka > Morris & JWP, yay or nay, or any better ideas?

    2FT 1.4 ITB

    Areola Leno
    Walker Estup Chilwell Kabore Beyer
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Diaby Chuka
    Haaland Alvarez Jackson

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Who would you bench this week with those moves?

      I would do Chilwell to Trippier, Jackson to Morris

      1. chelseabrad
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        I was considering that also, probably does make more sense

      2. chelseabrad
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Or may even take a punt and take out Estup for Trips, Brighton haven't had a clean sheet all season and Chelsea havent looked too bad at the back

        1. saplingg
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Estupinan is not a problem, chillwell is

  13. DGW7 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    GW7 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/wTtQZYQfQO38
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW6 clean sheet results:
    MNC: 57% ✅
    NEW: 44% ✅
    BRE: 40% ❌
    CRY: 40% ✅
    BHA: 38% ❌
    LIV: 37% ❌
    CHE: 33% ❌
    MNU: 33% ✅
    WOL: 33% ❌
    ARS: 31% ❌
    LUT: 24% ❌
    FUL: 22% ✅
    EVE: 20% ❌
    AST: 18% ✅
    BUR: 15% ❌
    TOT: 14% ❌
    SHU: 13% ❌
    WHU: 10% ❌
    BOU: 8% ❌
    NFO: 6% ❌

    Highest clean sheet % odds success rate so far this season: 28.57% (up from 16.67% from last week)

    DGW7 clean sheet odds:
    EVE: 48%
    NEW: 48%
    MNC: 46%
    WHU: 46%
    MNU: 41%
    ARS: 36%
    CHE: 35%
    BRE: 31%
    NFO: 29%
    FUL: 23%
    LIV: 21%
    BHA: 20%
    AST: 19%
    LUT: 18% & 29%
    CRY: 15%
    TOT: 15%
    SHU: 13%
    BOU: 12%
    WOL: 10%
    BUR: 9% & 29%
    (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Fulham: 3 (+1)
    Manchester City: 3 (+1)
    Arsenal: 2
    Aston Villa: 2 (+1)
    Chelsea: 2
    Crystal Palace: 2 (+1)
    Man Utd: 2 (+1)
    Newcastle: 2 (+1)
    Tottenham: 2
    Bournemouth: 1
    Brentford: 1
    Liverpool: 1
    Nottingham Forest: 1
    Wolves: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    WC success brought me 85 points 😛

    How d'ya get on?

    G

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Great efforts thanks

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        My pleasure! 😀

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      cheers

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        You're welcome mate 🙂

  14. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any ideas if Andersen of Luton will play in the double games week?

    Got him on my bench just wondering to start him ahead of Cash

  15. drughi
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sterling>JWP worth a free transfer ? Sheffield looks iffy on set pieces and jwp is pretty good at them

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      for sure, 3 games and counting now without a Chelsea goal

  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench one please.

    a)Estupinan
    b)Beyer
    c)Eze

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Estupinan. Also have europe in the days to come after next GW.

      Have a feeling Eze will come good against Evans, Maguire and co.
      Beyer two matches must be worth a shot.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        cheers.Currently i have Eze in my bench.

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough. It's your team, but Manchester United does not look like a team to keep anyone at bay at the moment.

          You're benching the best player from Crystal Palace. On penalties and other set pieces. He has to face Hannibal, Evans and Onana..

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

  17. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best move
    A) Chilwell to Botman
    B) Chilwell, Watkins to Trippier, Morris

  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyone know if Maddison is likely to start this week?
    Cheers!

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Against Liverpool at home?
      I reckon he will be just fine 🙂 !

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Having a knee scan apparently, wait and see.

  19. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 2 to lose for Salah

    Rashford
    Saka
    Son
    Maddison

    ????

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Easy Rashford and Maddison.
      But not sure that is the best way to get to Salah.
      How much to spend on the second midfielder alongside Salah?

  20. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on this lot? Got 1 FT, 1.3M ITB.

    Steele
    Trippier Estupinan Kabore
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Chilwell Baldock Scarlett

    A) Steele > Kaminski
    B) Scarlett > Morris (and bench maybe Sterling)
    C) smth else?

  21. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Morris (C) is gonna be fun!

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      legendary call if he hauls, gl

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      As someone who isn't going anywhere near him, I agree.

  22. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Should keep Maddison on yes? Says hes 75% likely to play. Thoughts?

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You'll now more before deadline.
      Reckon he will be just fine!

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        just now

        know

  23. Viper
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you start Morris over any of these?

    Saka Maddison Bruno Rashford Mbeumo Alvarez

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Over mbeumo

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ye probably bench Mbeumo or Alvarez.
      Alvarez have Leipzig a few days later.

  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench a) Estu b) beyer c) colwill

  25. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Diaby
    B)Mitoma
    C) Mbuemo

