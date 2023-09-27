166
  1. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    What do you prefer
    A) Alvarez, Gordon and Trippier
    B) Watkins, Bowen and Burn

    I actually think in the next few fixtures B could win

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      In isolation I think I prefer A, but all the A players have slight rotation risks, so I tempted to agree with you.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      depends on alvarez minutes and FPL variance (ie if Burn gets another attacking return to justify savings over the long term Tripps who no doubt gets more points)

      but yeah B looks good

    4. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Also easier to go from B to A than A to B

    5. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    If WC GW8, which option is the better?
    A. Diaby
    B. Bowen

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      A

    2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Bowen by far

    3. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Quite prefer Bowen

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bowen, I agree with others here whove said West Ham will be able to juggle European and PL commitments better than Villa

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bowen

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks folks

  3. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Feels like a GW8 WC is imminent for me, after a Jackson > Morris FT this week (which I'm not in love with at all)

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Chilwell Botman Estupinan (Porro) (Baldock)
    Saka Rashford Foden Eze Madders
    Haaland Alvarez (Jackson)

    0.1 itb and 1FT

    Would love Alvarez, Eze, Foden, Rashford, Chilwell and probably my keepers on a GW8 WC. Thoughts?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why not take a different deadending punt if you're not in love with Morris? Eze - Gordon? Rashford - Bowen/JWP?

      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Wishing I had some itb for Eze > Bowen as I'm not sold yet on Gordon. I'll mull it over, appreciate it!

    2. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Eze out

    3. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I suppose Saka news will play my hand, happy to take a hit this week if necessary

  4. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Does anyone have Beyer?

    Would you play him in a back 3 for the double with these options? Currently, I have Cash on the bench, playing Estup for attack...bench Virgil?

    Virgil
    Cash
    Esup
    Botman
    Beyer

    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      *Maybe* instead of Virgil....not sure he's much of a goal threat unlike the others

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thx

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      would play estu, cash, botman. Beyer is 1 at best vs Newcastle, and then I doubt they get a CS away at Luton. Not enough upside, at least with those 3 you get 2 decent chances of attacking return and high CS potential

      if Maddison not fit then VVD over Cash

  5. Dr-Jimmy
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    "could be the ones to offload, with the first three playing for off-form teams"

    Are these articles for real? Do the authors actually watch football? Massive face palm.

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      not sure how Jesus is essential to Arsenal's attack either if Arteta is shifting him wide to accommodate Nketiah and subbing Jesus before Nketiah even with Nketiah on a yellow 😀

      but its a decent article for general FPL advice

      1. Dr-Jimmy
        • 1 Year
        just now

        "Many Wildcarders will need budget enablers to squeeze in Mohamed Salah (£12.5m). Highly-owned midfielders like Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m), Marcus Rashford (£8.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.7m) could be the ones to offload, with the first three playing for off-form teams and the latter having a slight injury concern"

        ??

  6. GeneralBanter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Could I get an RMT?

    Turner (Johnstone)

    Chilwell - Trippier - Botman - Beyer (Udogie)

    Rashford - Bruno - Saka - Maddison - Mbeumo

    Haaland (Jackson - Osula)

    1FT - 0.7 ITB

    Chilwell and Jackson are providing the biggest problems at the moment. Though it looks like Chilwell might now start the next two games, so I don't mind holding him. Don't mind playing Beyer this week with his DGW and just rolling the transfer, since it's still a decent 11 and the players I want to replace Chilwell (Cash) and Jackson (Darwin/Watkins) don't have good fixtures this week and another week of info never hurts.

  7. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    I don’t get the Trippier hype, can someone explain it to me? I mean he’s shown nothing the entire season besides the last match where they won 8-0.. Everyone and their mother could slip through that defence.

    I might be looking for a reason not to buy him tho, as the cost is insane.

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gets a lot of crosses in, always good for bonus - if they cs he’s usually pretty close to haul and the fixtures are good

      On wildcard I’d be tempted to save the money and get Botman but for now I’ve got trippier

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Would not mind him but can't fit him so Botman will have to do.

    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      On set pieces. Good matchup.
      Get a CS and he is very likely in the bonus

      He is costly, but with few premiums, isnt terrible to fit into a squad.

    4. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you could do a list of defenders to select on defensive and attacking potential in the coming gameweeks he'd be in the top 5 on both lists and he'd be the only one probably.

    5. F4L
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Newcastle's fixtures have been tough, first really easy fixture and his stats are already in line with last season (xA is back to 0.38 per 90). You can argue about value but he'll be one of if not the top scoring defender come end of the season if he stays fit

    6. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Personally I think he's overpriced. Last year he was fantastic value but although I'm sure he'll be the Geordies' top defender this year, the difference in cost between him and Botman/Burn could be used to good effect elsewhere.

    7. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Potential for regular 12 pointers

    8. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think youre looking for a reason. newcastle have had rough mathcups so far, now that changes. yes expensive, but hes the bonus point king

    9. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dreadful player. Avoid.

    10. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Castle had very tough opening 4 fixtures, and he has done perfectly in last two. He could score easily 200+ points and do well against many forwards and mids. I get the hype.

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Imagine Cucurella starts at LB GW7

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thought he turned down the loan to Man Utd.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It seems Poch has been finding reasons not to start Chilwell so would be a kick in the nuts if he decides to give Cucurella a run.

  9. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Areola
    Digne-botman-Gabriel
    Saka-Salah-Maddison-Bowen
    Haaland-Alvarez-Morris

    Diaby-udogie-Lamptey-Leno

    I’m currently on a WC, and this is the team I’ve chosen. 0.8m in the bank to replace morris after next match. I’m also considering switching out Gabriel.

    Thoughts?❤️

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would double up on Newcastle defence

      1. Lollabear
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Would have to be Burn and Botman in any case.. but I’m not so sure they will have that many cs in the coming 5 matches

  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Estupinan (avl)
    B) Cash (BHA)
    C) Sterling (ful)

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

