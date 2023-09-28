With only three Premier League press conferences today and plenty of updates from the midweek EFL Cup ties to wade through, we’re bringing you this early round-up of the Gameweek 7 team news.

The pre-match pressers on Friday will tell us much more on the fitness front, with an article to follow on those tomorrow.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

ASTON VILLA V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Leon Bailey looks set to join Tyrone Mings (knee), Emi Buendia (knee), Tim Iroegbunam (back) and Diego Carlos (hamstring) on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in Wednesday’s EFL Cup defeat to Everton.

Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno, both of whom had recently returned from lengthy lay-offs, weren’t involved against the Toffees: the former had a “small injury”, while the latter was also absent in Gameweek 6 as he was “not feeling 100 per cent comfortable to play”.

Julio Enciso (knee), Pascal Gross (muscle) and James Milner (muscle) remain out but Roberto De Zerbi is confident of having Evan Ferguson back from illness in time for the trip to Aston Villa.

“I hope Evan can be available to play. He is still ill, but I think now after one week he is ready to play.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking on Wednesday night

BOURNEMOUTH V ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (groin) remain out for the Gunners, while further word is awaited on Gabriel Martinelli (muscle) and Leandro Trossard (hamstring) after they missed the north London derby.

Two more injuries were picked up in that clash with Spurs in the shape of Bukayo Saka (knock) and Declan Rice (back). Neither player featured against Brentford in the midweek EFL Cup tie in west London, with Mikel Arteta saying that it was “a possibility” Saka misses the trip to Bournemouth. The Arsenal boss was more “confident” on Rice making a swift recovery, however.

“He was limping quite badly after the match. We had to get him off the field, which is never a good sign as well. He hasn’t been able to participate in the session. It’s a possibility, yes [that he could miss the Bournemouth game].” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, speaking on Tuesday

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot) and Alex Scott (knee) are some distance from a return, while Andoni Iraola said that it would be “tough” for Chris Mepham (“small injury”) and Lloyd Kelly (calf) to recover in time for Gameweek 6.

There was a fresh blow in midweek when Dominic Solanke picked up an ankle injury, and his manager admitted that it would be “tough for him to play at the weekend”.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t finish the game. Probably the worst part of the evening. “We’ll see how he presents, if the ankle is swollen or not. But we have a very tight schedule, not even three days. It’s going to be tough.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke, speaking on Wednesday night

Tyler Adams (hamstring) returned from his own lengthy lay-off as a substitute in the midweek cup tie against Stoke.

EVERTON V LUTON TOWN

Jack Harrison (hip) made his competitive comeback in the midweek cup win over Aston Villa, leaving only long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) on the sidelines.

Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a minor problem on Wednesday, however, and will be assessed.

“Nothing too major, Myko came off. We’ve got to be careful with him, we’ll see how he is tomorrow. I think there were a few knocks but nothing too major.” – Sean Dyche, speaking in his pre-match presser on Thursday

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) has joined Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) on the sidelines for a “few months”, while Tom Lockyer was sent for a scan in midweek after “feeling something”.

Ross Barkley (hamstring) could be available, however, after returning to training.

MANCHESTER UNITED V CRYSTAL PALACE

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out, while Antony and Jadon Sancho won’t feature for well-documented off-the-field reasons.

More information is awaited on the foot injury that caused Lisandro Martinez to miss the last two matches in league and cup, while Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Sergio Reguilon were all absent in midweek due to illness.

Further word is awaited on Odsonne Edouard (hamstring) after he limped out of the Gameweek 6 draw with Fulham and missed the midweek cup defeat to Manchester United.

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), James Tomkins (“minor injury”), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle), Matheus Franca (back) and Michael Olise (hamstring) were all still sidelined on Tuesday, while Dean Henderson and Jairo Riedewald suffered muscular discomfort before being substituted at Old Trafford.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY

Harvey Barnes (toe), Joe Willock (Achilles) and Emil Krafth (knee) are on the injury list, while Eddie Howe listed six other minor concerns after the midweek cup win over Manchester City.

Both player and manager were positive about Alexander Isak despite the Swede coming off with calf tightness, while Bruno Guimaraes finished the match despite twisting an ankle.

Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring tightness), Dan Burn (illness) and Martin Dubravka (illness) weren’t involved at all, meanwhile, but it may be that Howe was merely not taking any precautions with his regulars with the schedule as busy as it is.

“Alex came off with a bit of a tight calf, we hope he’s OK. Bruno twisted his ankle, we hope he’s OK. “Dan Burn and Martin Dubravka were ill tonight. “Callum has got a bit of hamstring tightness, that’s why he wasn’t involved at all tonight. We’ll see how he is for the weekend. Sven has got a bit of a knee problem, so again we’ll see how he is for the weekend.” – Eddie Howe, speaking on Wednesday night

Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Nathan Redmond (unspecified) remain out, while Lyle Foster serves the final game of a three-match ban before returning against Luton on Tuesday.

Manuel Benson (knock) also limped out of Tuesday’s cup win over Salford, a match that Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle tightness) missed after he himself had been withdrawn against Manchester United in Gameweek 6.

“Just obvious ones like players who went off like [Manuel] Benson. It’s not bad news for him but it has an impact on the squad for the weekend. It was a serious knock. It’s nothing dramatic though and hopefully, he will recover quickly. “[Nathan] Redmond is making good progress. Hopefully, he’ll be back after the international break.” – Vincent Kompany, in his pre-match presser on Thursday

WEST HAM UNITED V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) is the only West Ham injury concern that we’re aware of but the veteran left-back is a fringe player these days anyway, so won’t be troubling the starting XI.

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness), George Baldock (calf) and Will Osula (unspecified) were all absent for the Gameweek 6 horror show, and none of them were mentioned by Paul Heckingbottom in his pre-match presser on Thursday.

Gus Hamer is “better” after being affected by injury last weekend, while John Fleck (leg) is back in training.

Oli McBurnie returns from a one-match ban, too.

“Oli is back from his suspension. Gus is that little bit better, he was carrying something last week. John Fleck has trained today, which is good for Flecky having had that broken leg in pre-season. So that’s another one back. “No-one else to add to the injury list.” – Paul Heckingbottom

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V MANCHESTER CITY

Bernardo Silva (unspecified), John Stones (hamstring) and Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) remain out, while Rodri serves the second game of a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 6.

Wolves’ loanee Tommy Doyle can’t face his parent club, while Jeanricner Bellegarde also serves the second game of a three-match ban after his dismissal last weekend.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V LIVERPOOL

Brennan Johnson (hamstring) looks to have joined Ivan Perisic (knee), Bryan Gil (groin), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Giovani Lo Celso (quad) on the injury list but reports suggest that the knee issue that James Maddison picked up in Gameweek 6 isn’t serious and that he has trained on the grass this week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) has been back in training this week so could return to the matchday squad after missing out against Leicester City on Wednesday but Thiago Alcantara (hip) still seems to be some distance from a playing comeback.

“Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession with the counter-pressing, but he was outstanding. “You see him instantly, of course. He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready [for Wednesday’s cup tie], we will see today.” – Pep Lijnders speaking to Liverpool’s website on Tuesday

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BRENTFORD

Danilo (hamstring) remains out and Felipe is managing an ongoing knee niggle, while Nuno Tavares came off against Manchester City with a groin issue and will have been assessed this week.

Kevin Schade (muscle) has joined Ben Mee (muscle), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) on the unavailable list after picking up an injury shortly before the Everton defeat last weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard (adductor) was seeing a specialist in midweek to get to the bottom of his issues, meanwhile, so he also looks unlikely to feature at Forest.

FULHAM V CHELSEA

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin) and Adama Traore (hamstring) remain unavailable but Sasa Lukic (knee) has rejoined training this week and could feature on Monday night.

More news is awaited on Kenny Tete, who missed out with a “minor” groin issue in the last two matches in league and cup, as well as Calvin Bassey, who suffered the recurrence of a back problem in Wednesday’s cup win over Norwich.

Romeo Lavia (ankle), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) are still out, while Ben Chilwell (hamstring) is a fresh concern after limping off in the dying stages of Chelsea’s EFL Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Moises Caicedo was also pictured hobbling after that clash, so we await to hear from Mauricio Pochettino if the Ecuadorian midfielder is again a doubt.

“We need to assess tomorrow. But I think it’s a hamstring.” – Mauricio Pochettio on Ben Chilwell, speaking on Wednesday night

Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson are suspended.