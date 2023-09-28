128
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Diaby for free?

    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Not this week

      1. Pulisic 4 President
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Why not this week?

        I like the move.

    2. user.n
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Next GW

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I would

  2. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Botman Trippier
    Rashford Son Maddison Saka Mbembu
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Estupinian Udogie Archer

    3 injury doubts Botman Saka Maddison

    Wildcard Salah Diaby Gordon in???

    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Don't think you need to, save the WC

    2. HD7
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      How come you have my team after my WC two weeks ago without using any WC, mate 😀

      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ha ha

        I chose wisely only taken a -8 this season. Had Archer Botman from the start. Put in Trippier this week

  3. user.n
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jota to Szoboszlai or keep and start? Thanks

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Areola
    Estupinan *Botman Bell
    Salah Son *Saka Bowen Gordon
    (H)aaland Alvarez

    Leno *Edouard Disasi *Baldock

    I am just going to leave it as is. Disasi can sub on, maybe Edouard will be fit and perhaps there are no serious issues with Botman and Saka.

  5. Willesden Mariner
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I'm planning to delay my Wild Card until late December.
    GW8 - roll
    GW9 - Estupinan to Cash or Schar (have Botman)
    GW10 - Bruno to Diaby; Rashford to Salah
    GW 11 - Mbeuno to Gordon or Doucoure

