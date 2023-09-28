21
  Skonto Rigga
    6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Morning, folks! In case you're wondering (probably not), the usual source for the press conference times has stopped emailing over the last couple of weeks. We're still trying to resolve that and see if it's possible to get them sent over. Until then, we're relying on the BBC and others.

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tis fine, tis fine. Perhaps you should recruit a town cryer? With a bell?

      Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        6 Years
        5 mins ago

        "Tis what tis" - The Diary of Pep-ys

        Nate(U)dog(ie)
          3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Let us know when you're "back on the grass"

        The Knights Template
          9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is that you, Trigger? Pepys, Pepys!

    Make Arrows Green Again
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe they came down with a chronic case of Gustoenteritis

  The Knights Template
    9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Alas mine question was ignored again!

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      14 mins ago

      How long do you think Chilwell and Gastro should be confined to the dungeon?

      R o s e
        7 Years
        6 mins ago

        7 days.
        And Chilwell for the Iron Maiden for past crimes to owners.

        The Knights Template
          9 Years
          just now

          A short session on the rack will fix Chilwell’s ailments I’m sure!

  Junks
    2 Years
    12 mins ago

    1FT 2.9ITB
    Turner Areola
    Estu Saliba Chilwell Beyer Baldock
    Saka Salah Maddy Eze Sarr
    Archer Alvarez Haaland

    Would you WC this lot? Yay or nay?

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No trunks on the junks!

    BrockLanders
      8 Years
      just now

      No. Couple of transfers would sort that out

  Nate(U)dog(ie)
    3 Years
    6 mins ago

    For what it's worth for those arguing for selling Haaland before this upcoming run, here are his results from games last season:

    Arsenal - 2 games, 2G 2A
    Brighton - 2 games*, 2G 1A
    ManUtd - 2 games, 3G 2A
    Bournemouth - 2 games, 1G 1A
    Chelsea - 2 games**, 0G 0A
    Liverpool - 1 game, 0G 0A
    Spurs - 2 games, 1G 0A
    Villa - 2 games***, 1G 1A

    *Second game was after the league was won
    ** Second game was after the league was won; played 16 mins
    *** Played 45 mins in second game

    Different factors at play now of course, but from my point of view all of these sides are leaker than they were last season (maybe excepting Liverpool, but TAA missed the first game and Haaland was injured for the second game). I've only captained Haaland twice so far and ironically see myself doing it far more in this run, although historically I have tended to attack fixtures against sides that I expect will attack more (like what ended up being the 6-3 v ManUtd last year)

    Make Arrows Green Again
      6 Years
      just now

      Good post. Take a +1 and get yourself something nice with it.

  Nightf0x
    8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wilson chilwel saka madds imjuries i might be forced to WC

  BrockLanders
    8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Better combo??

    1/ Son & Cash

    2/ Trippier & Gordon (have Maddison)

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      just now

      1, especially if Bailey is out and Cash potentially plays RW again

  Jota this down
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    A good saka replacement? I currently have foden, Maddison and rashford

    BrockLanders
      8 Years
      just now

      Diaby? Szoboszlai?

      Open Controls
      Jota this down
        6 Years
        just now

        Thanks 🙂

  Tonyawesome69
    4 Years
    just now

    I think Estupinan will start this weekend when I look at his mins since September IB. Also Lamptey played 90 mins last night so I don't think he can start another game
    and play LB due to his injury history.

    What's your prediction?

    16.09 Man United (A): 0 mins (not in the squad)
    21.09 AEK (A): 90 mins
    24.09 Bournemouth (H): 90 mins
    27.09 Chelsea (A): 90 mins
    30.09 Villa (A) 12:30 KO
    05.10 Marseille (A) 17:45 KO
    08.10 Liverpool (H) 14:00 KO
    Oct IB

