There are 17 pre-match press conferences taking place today and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 7 here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The headline updates from Thursday’s three press conferences (Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley) are also to be found below.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (groin) remain out for the Gunners, while there are doubts lingering over Gabriel Martinelli (muscle), Leandro Trossard (hamstring), Bukayo Saka (knock) and Declan Rice (back).

As of Friday morning, none of those players had trained ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“[Rice] obviously wasn’t available [for midweek], he had to leave the London derby. He hasn’t trained yet. We have another session in an hour or two, so we’ll have more news about him today. “Again, [Martinelli] hasn’t trained. We want him back, we need him back, but at the moment, he’s not been available. “[Trossard], same situation. Saka, [same situation].” – Mikel Arteta

A reporter brought up Saka’s consecutive appearance record in Friday’s presser, asking Arteta what he would do if the winger wanted to keep that run going.

“That would mean that he’s feeling good. He’s got enough experience now and understanding of when he’s ready to help the team and when he’s not.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

There are even concerns over two other previously unflagged players, William Saliba and Fabio Vieira, who both missed the midweek win at Brentford.

“Willy as well had a knock, Fabio as well wasn’t involved in the last game. “Let’s see how everybody is today. They weren’t selected, they weren’t in the squad for a reason. We need to assess them today. “They weren’t feeling up to being in the squad. “My hope is that everybody is fit and available because we need them with the amount of games that we have.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Harvey Barnes (toe) and Joe Willock (Achilles) remain on the injury list, while Eddie Howe listed six other minor concerns after the midweek cup win over Manchester City.

Alexander Isak was substituted in that game with calf tightness, while Bruno Guimaraes finished the match despite twisting an ankle.

Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring tightness), Dan Burn (illness) and Martin Dubravka (illness) weren’t involved at all, meanwhile.

Much of that group will have to be assessed in Friday’s training.

“Callum, we’re going to see today. Very minor hamstring tightness, we’ll give him every chance to be available for the game. Same with Sven, we’re going to make a late check on him. “Dan Burn has had some illness but we think he’ll be OK. “[Isak] is another one we’re just going to make a late check on. That’s the cost of the three games that we had last week – it’s usually the third game where these things build up.” – Eddie Howe

We now have a timeline on Barnes, who looks set to miss much of what remains of 2023.

“We think he is going to be out for around three months. No surgery is required, which is good news, but his foot is now in a boot. It is an injury underneath his toe and he’s now started his recovery. I think he is going to be quite sedate for a period of time, because he’s got to rest the toe to give it every chance to recover and then we will have to build him up slowly.” – Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes

Emil Krafth (knee) will play for the under-21s on Friday after a lengthy lay-off.

FULHAM

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin) and Adama Traore (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Kenny Tete is being assessed after missing out with a “minor” groin issue in the last two matches in league and cup.

In more positive news, Sasa Lukic (knee) has rejoined training this week and will be in the squad on Monday night.

There was no update on Calvin Bassey, who suffered the recurrence of a back problem in Wednesday’s cup win over Norwich.

EVERTON

Jack Harrison (hip) made his competitive comeback in the midweek cup win over Aston Villa, leaving only long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) on the sidelines.

Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a minor problem on Wednesday, however, and will be assessed.

“Nothing too major, Myko came off. We’ve got to be careful with him, we’ll see how he is tomorrow. I think there were a few knocks but nothing too major.” – Sean Dyche, speaking in his pre-match presser on Thursday

BURNLEY

Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Nathan Redmond (unspecified) remain out, while Lyle Foster serves the final game of a three-match ban before returning against Luton on Tuesday.

Manuel Benson (knock) also limped out of Tuesday’s cup win over Salford, a match that Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle tightness) missed after he himself had been withdrawn against Manchester United in Gameweek 6.

“Just obvious ones like players who went off like [Manuel] Benson. It’s not bad news for him but it has an impact on the squad for the weekend. It was a serious knock. It’s nothing dramatic though and hopefully, he will recover quickly. “[Nathan] Redmond is making good progress. Hopefully, he’ll be back after the international break.” – Vincent Kompany, in his pre-match presser on Thursday

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Gus Hamer is “better” after being affected by injury last weekend, while John Fleck (leg) is back in training.

Oli McBurnie returns from a one-match ban, too.

“Oli is back from his suspension. Gus is that little bit better, he was carrying something last week. John Fleck has trained today, which is good for Flecky having had that broken leg in pre-season. So that’s another one back. “No-one else to add to the injury list.” – Paul Heckingbottom

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness), George Baldock (calf) and Will Osula (unspecified) were all absent for the Gameweek 6 horror show, and none of them were mentioned by Paul Heckingbottom in his pre-match presser on Thursday.

The Blades boss did add that Rhian Brewster (hamstring) has trained fully in the last fortnight, so the next step for the striker is a combination of first-team cameos and under-21 starts.