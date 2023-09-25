192
  1. Dollyems15
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Hit the wildcard button for this week after a disastrous weekend. Which one of the 2?
    A.
    Areola,turner.
    Botman,reguilon, kabore, cash, udogie.
    Salah, saka, son, maddison, jwp.
    Haaland, dcl, morris.

    Or
    B.
    Areola, turner.
    Botman, reguilon, kabore, Tark, Pau.
    Salah, saka, son, gordon, bowen.
    Haaland, morris, Watkins.

    Or is there any one else should look to bring in

    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Weghorst (c) gw 7? ...sorry... I mean Morris (c) gw 7?

      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I would bring in Emmanuel Dennis instead.

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          And Triple Captain him.

    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      You are missing Kieran Trippier. Inclusion of a West Ham mid is nice.

    3. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

  2. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous page, sorry:

    On wildcard and looking for help on final two slots please...

    Areola, Turner
    Cash ? Botman Udogie Beyer
    Salah Saka Son Bowen ?
    Archer Haaland Alvarez

    A. Estupinan, Gordon

    B. Kabore, Diaby

    C. Other combo worth 10.6m

    With option B, Beyer and Kabore would be punts for DGW7 and then benched permanently along with Archer.

    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      No Trippier on WC is mad! Trippier, JWP/Gordon/Bowen and downgrade Saka (just hope he doesn't haul vs Bournemouth). Saka's fixtures are awful after this week.

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Are Sakas fixture that bad? 4 of next 6 are decent fixtures for Saka, they have 2 of the worst teams in the league at home.

        1. Ha.
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not bad in the slightest

          On paper it seems a bit harder, but they play City who aren't exactly tight at the back this season, Chelsea who should be listed as a green, and Newcastle which is 50/50

  3. AARON-1
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    How is this wildcard?
    Might as well play Kabore and Morris.

    Raya
    Trippier - Estupinian - Kabore
    Saka - Salah - Maddison - Bowen - Mitoma
    Haaland - Morris

    Areola - Burn - Archer - Lamptey

    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Estu away at Villa over Burn at home to Burnley?

      I wouldn't have Mitoma on WC. You are chasing points, look at his fixtures. Rest is good bar Lamptey. Estu also bad fixtures of course.

      1. AARON-1
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Had Mitoma since the start actually. He isn't one of my changes. I booted Eze out. Take your point about Estupinian

  4. Releasebreaks
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC ?

    Areola
    Burn Bottman Udogie
    Salah Son Madd Saka Bowen
    Alvarez Halland
    (Turner Kabore Osula 4.1Def)

    Any improvments to be done ? looking also for 4.1 Defender, but not Luton, any chances Evans will play regularly ?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Could have JWP over Bowen and upgrade that defence and get Archer.

      1. Releasebreaks
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Bowen more goal treat that JWP, no?
        Also I think Bowen ahead on penalties that JWP

    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Look at Saka's fixtures after Bournemouth. Archer over Osula is worth the extra 0.1, 100%. No Tripps on WC is mad. 4 mil would be Kabore and play him over Udogie this week.

      1. Ninja Škrtel
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Saka's fixtures? you mean Man city? that's no reason to swap him. Chelsea? lmao give me a break. SHU? NEW? all manageable he can have returns in all of them. KEEP SAKA.

      2. Releasebreaks
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think Saka has been very consistent, he can score against any apponent, if i drop him that can hurt my rank
        If i upgrade burn to Tripps means no Salah or Son, this WC was pressed mainly because of them and I can see middfielders will score huge this season

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Already done chilwell > botman with the ft. Anything worth a hit with 1.4m itb?

    onana
    estu botman kabore
    salah saka maddison mitoma mbeumo
    haaland alvarez

    turner udogie baldock mubama

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      G2g

    2. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good

  6. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hey guys. For any YouTube enjoyers, here's my 20 minute FPL video for Gameweek 7 already polished and published:

    https://youtu.be/uCTx78ppXo8

    (only took me 3 retakes!)

    Current rank (WC intact): 136k, last year: 10k, 21/22: 8k, best: 18th (14/15).

    All feedback welcome and happy to give advice.

  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mbeumo to JWP?

    Areola
    Botman Estu Kabore
    Salah Saka Bruno Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins Morris

    Turner Anderson Udogie Gusto

    1. Releasebreaks
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Try Bowen over JWP ?

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mbuemo to Foden or Bowen?

    Or keep Mbuemo for Forrest game?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bowen I reckon, nailed.

    2. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Keep

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      To Bowen

    4. 20LEGEND
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I did him to Bowen last night for exact money

  9. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Just got Mbuemo on WC last week but not looking good.

    Switch now to:
    a) Bowen?
    b) JWP
    c) wait (initial plan was to do the switch in 2 weeks)

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Victor6359
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you take March out for a -4?

    A: Keep
    B: JWP
    C: Mitoma

    Cheers

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      1. Victor6359
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers Tony

  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    How long to hold Rashford for when there are so many other mids performing.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would get rid, better options scoring goals.

    2. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      One more week

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team

    4. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have Bruno and Rash and the fixtures are making it hard to get rid. Can see myself holding them for the next 3 tbh then out on WC

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts:

    A. Save FT and delay WC
    B. Archer to Morris and WC8

    What would you do here?

    1FT 1.5ITB
    Pickford
    Tripper Kabore Estupinan
    Saka Sterling Mbeumo Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Saliba Archer Udogie)

  13. Ninja Škrtel
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    On a WC:

    Pope
    Trippier, Coufal, Estu
    Son, Madds, Saka, Bowen
    Morris, Alvarez, Haaland

    Turner, Mitchell, Evans, Anderson

    Thoughts on Coufal? any other 4.5 alternatives?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Zouma or Burn

      1. Victor6359
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Burn

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salahless?

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Burn or Botman

  14. Boz
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Mbuemo to Son for free? It would block Salah without WC

  15. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best option;

    A) Keep Eze
    B) Sell to JWP

    Cheers.

    1. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    4. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  16. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which one

    1 Gabriel Mbembo
    2 Kabore Morris -8

    ???

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      1

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      1

    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't go crazy with Luton hits

  17. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looking at a WC8 at the moment, any love for Darwin?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes! Starting this weekend after UEL is a very positive sign. Think I'm probably getting him this week

    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's a good option, but it's tricky to afford him with Haaland, Salah, Son, Maddison, Saka, Trippier all difficult to leave out, but taking up a large chunk of the budget.

      1. Lord of Ings
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think he’s a top option for the next few weeks, absolute chance magnet and he can literally haul 15+ anytime it’s kind of coming.

    4. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh yeah

  18. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    0FT 0.6m ITB

    Onana
    Botman Kabore Gvardiol
    Rashford Bruno Saka Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner - Estupinan Chilwell Mubama

    Sent Sterling to the shadow realm last night, punted on Bowen. Think WC8 is a good idea with this side (Salah + Son in, rejig the defence)?

  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    1FT, 2.5 ITB - Would you WC?

    Flekken - Turner
    Dias - Botman - Estupinan - Udogie - Kabore
    Rashford - Saka - Fernandes - Maddison - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

  20. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    WC8 first draft:-
    Areola Turner
    Cash Digne Botman Porro Kabore
    Salah son Maddison diaby x
    Haaland Darwin Archer

    X can be a mid for 2 weeks (upto 6.9m) who will become mitoma in gw10
    Thoughts? Willing to bet against saka for 2 weeks and I’ll try to get him back by gw12.

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Another gamble I’m taking here is double Villa defence, both full backs are so attacking and with such kind fixtures I’m inclined to take the gamble on Digne over burn.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Love it. Seems like Moreno has had a setback so I think its fine to just go with Digne. I guess you could punt on JWP for set pieces v SHU but I don't expect much more from WHU mids GWs8-9 than Brighton mids & I like the Villa fixture for Mitoma so don't mind just going with him now

  21. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    On WC after disaster start so may as well, thoughts? Is this too much compromise to get Trippier in? That 2m could get me Bowen over Gordon and upgrade bench defs

    Areola
    Botman Trippier Kabore
    Salah Saka Son Maddison Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Udogie Archer Lamptey

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you’re wildcarding, I suggest you’ve a couple of Villa players atleast because their fixtures are amazing gw8 onwards.
      Unless you don’t think they’re worth it, which is fine then
      Rest of it looks pretty nice, although Gordon on 4 yc

  22. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench 1

    1. Mbeumo
    2. Maddison
    3. Alvarez
    4. Watkins
    5. Bowen

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mbeumo.

      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I really want to, but his ownership worries me and I've been burned before. Brentford have lost their mojo but that doesn't stop a lucky pen.

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alvarez

      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seems a bit of a risk as although Wolves are playing well, they are still going to ship goals

  23. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    FPL is a funny old game. theres no real justification for keeping chelsea assets now whatsoever in terms of end results yet when you see those stats on MOTD (5th for big chances created, 5.5% conversion rate) then just as some good runs with teams or players arent sustainable then surely bad run like this isnt either and they will explode soon. i have sterling and really thinking ok , fulham away thats when some of those big chances get put away

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same, but Eze

  24. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Sterling to

    A) Diaby
    B) Gordon

    Gordon short term preferred but on 4 YC. Diaby super fixtures from GW8.

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      just now

