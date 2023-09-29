503
503 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Already -4
    Pickford (Turner)
    Estubnian Tripper Cash ( Udogie Baldock)
    Foden Saka Son Maddison (Mubemo)
    Morris Alavrez Haaland
    GTG ?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      G2G unless tempted by Saka to Bowen for -4

  2. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can't decide what to do here.
    I have Gusto (susp), Botman, Saka, Reguilon, ( all flagged) then Archer as 8th attacker.
    If Botman and Saka don't both play I can't field 11.
    Options are:
    A) Saka to Bowen
    B) Reguilon to a 4.5 Def and hope Saka starts.
    What do you think?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      a is tempting..

  3. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which is the better combo for this GW only:

    A) Trippier and Mbeumo
    B) Estupinan and Morris

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  4. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to bench between:
    Maddison
    Saka
    Sterling
    Bruno
    Foden

    Appreciate a spare thought.

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Your 4th defender

      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Darwin
        Alvarez
        Haaland

        Upp front.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sterling

  5. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka + Saliba >> Trippier + Bowen for a -8 (FT was Mbeumo >> JWP) or FH and make a few more changes?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither.

  6. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Jackson, Gusto -> Wissa, Cash worth -4?

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Morris over Wissa

