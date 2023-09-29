Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers welcome the first ‘double’ of the season, with captain goliath Erling Haaland (£14.1m) facing competition for the armband from the unlikeliest Gameweek 7 teams – Luton Town and Burnley.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

Firstly, let’s assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

GAMEWEEK 7 CAPTAIN POLL

The electorate has shown little regard for armband candidates who play twice. Haaland dominates once again as the runaway leader of our Double Gameweek 7 poll.

The Manchester City forward travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers in fine form, scoring eight times over the opening six Gameweeks. That’s why he’s backed by just over half of the total votes cast by users.

Last time out, Carlton Morris (£5.5m) dispatched his second successful spot kick to earn Luton’s first point of the season. Busy throughout, he smashed the post from distance and missed a separate big chance.

Moussa Diaby (£6.6m) occupies third place with 3.21% of the vote. Following closely is Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST FOUR MATCHES