  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Doh! I definitely didn't notice Gordon was on 4 yellow cards when I got him. Ah well, had a good game week all the same. 🙂

    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      West Ham away is probably the best game for him to miss in fairness.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      I noticed and got him anyway xD

      I'm on WC now and I'm considering just keeping him and playing 4-4-2 for one week. He's a really good pick at a great price point and I think I want him as my 5th mid.

      Can't stretch to Diaby or JWP without ruining the team balance.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        ALL GOOD POINTS ACTUALLY.

      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same here

    3. Trovsmash
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      I still put him in, with the wc I ended up with more depth to cover it and he was the best pick at the price imo.

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Neto 😛

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        He's a really good shout, but I think I'll keep him for now.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        I got Elliot Anderson for now.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          What about Elliot Goblet? He’s pretty good too.

  2. sankalparora07
    43 mins ago

    Onana (Turner)
    Walker Cash Estu (Botman) (Baldock)
    Sterling Mitoma Salah Diaby Rashford
    Haaland Alvarez (Mubama)

    Will do Rash to Son for free once I hear confirmed news that Diaby will start next week and planning to WC during the IB

    Should I do a -4 to sort out my defense? Walker play arsenal and Estu play Liv and no bench at all with Botman ruled out for next week??

    1. jungle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm taking a -4 next GW and playing wildcard in IB for similar reasons - either that or play Estu vs Liverpool. Probably only decide later in the week though when injury status becomes more clear after champions league. Lots of yellow flags popping up all over the place at the moment

  3. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone not going for Watkins for WC purely because missed his 23 points?

    1. Pratik
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think they have good fixtures till GW14, so just suck it up and get him.

  4. Pratik
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    If you wildcard this week vs wildcard next week, what teams would get more of a look in?

    Can't decide on whether to activate now, having missed some of the price rises already.

    1. Pratik
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Flekken, Areola
      Cash, Robertson, Trippier, Brantwaite Badlock
      Saka, Bowen, Salah, Maddison, Son
      Darwin, Watkins, Mubama

      Have nothing in the bank, team value is terrible this year 🙁

      Will downgrade Maddison to Diaby, so that I can upgrade Brantwaite to a 4m player.

  5. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    What’s the latest on Diabys injury?

  6. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any Villa fans reckon Jacob Ramsey could get back into starting XI now?

  7. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Robertson on a WC anyone?

    1. Pratik
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      If you ditch Haaland, which I'm very tempted to do till GW15. I think Liverpool trio can compensate for Haaland.

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah thinking this

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I couldn't afford him. Udogie, Cash and even Coufal (made a mistake getting Tarko over him) offer better value when rotated.

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      If no Salah then it's possible

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        No Haaland!

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm, all out on LIV? Could make or break, no risk no reward 😛

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Can Gordon still drop in price If hes on a suspension red flag folks??

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thoughts so!! Cheers mate!! Hopefully drops to 5.5

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Notes section from fplstatistics

          8. When a player is injured (0% chance of playing), suspended or on loan his price can still change in value. However, once his status has changed again his price will be "locked".

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ah nice one!! Cheers for this mate!!

  9. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Villa are much better against a high line than a deep block. No fixtures scream points for Watkins out of the next four to me.

  10. I Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Estupinan (LIV)
    B) Saliba (MCI)
    C) Pedro Porro (lut) -4

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Estupinan

  11. Trovsmash
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who are we all considering as Botman replacements at 4.7?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thinking of getting Trippier in as part of a -8

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm keeping and benching.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Castagne, Anderson

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dan Burn

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Keeping until after IB, by then if he's not coming back Gabriel is on the wing

  12. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Burn, Bowen, Watkins
    Vs
    Trippier, Neto, Darwin

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wildcard draft

    Turner, Areola

    Cash, Estu, Burn, Udogie, Andersen

    Salah, Son, Maddison, Gordon, JWP

    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

  14. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    What to do with this team?

    Leno
    Estupinan Burn Cash Udogie
    Son Maddison Mbeumo Foden
    Haaland Alvarez

    Areola, Archer, Botman, Gordon (1FT, 7.0itb)

    Brought in triple Newcastle last week for a -4. Did the Botman transfer for Chilwell early because of the price swings and because I was kicking myself a little for not doing the move before the Sheffield United game. Knew Gordon was a risk, but hoped I'd be able to cover any suspension with a stronger depth in defence. Botman being out this week and next week has complicated things. I'm reluctant to sell him for Trippier as it would feel like the Botman move would be a complete waste and if he's fit from GW9 onwards, then maybe the move could still work out. Also didn't want to do Chilwell to Trippier as that would've priced me out of Salah.

    The initial plan was to do Foden ➡ Salah in GW8, roll in GW9 and then possibly Maddison & Mbeumo ➡ Saka & Bowen in GW10.

    The team for GW8 feels stretched though with 2 players unavailable. Should I:

    A - Foden ➡ Salah
    B - Mbeumo ➡ Salah
    C - Botman ➡ Trippier
    D - Archer ➡ Watkins
    E - Roll transfer
    F - Any other move?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B for me. If you want him, get him now.

  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    There has been talk about not having Haaland, but after this week he has Brighton and derby vs MU. Brighton just conceded 6 and MU defence doesn't look good either. If Watkins was able to haul vs Bri, why Haaland couldn't?

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah selling him is insane but let people do it

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        My current team is:
        Areola / Turner
        Trippier, Botman, Cash, Udogie, Tarko
        Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Nakamba
        Haaland, Alvarez, Morris
        1 ft, 0.4 itb
        I think I'll roll this week and have 2 ft:s after itb. Losing Salah for Saka and Watkins looks like better option than ditching Haaland, but no matter what, we can't have all good players.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not "couldn't", sorry, but in little hangover my English isn't perfect 🙁

    3. Pratik
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't think people are debating that Haaland won't haul in some of these games, he will. The bet is that outscore him, because you can upgrade players elsewhere. And its going to be unexpected when he does haul, I don't think people will captain him in every match in that run.

      I think I could do Robertson + Watkins + Nunez which is better than my current trio of Haaland + 8M.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        There is this too. But the moment players like him haul loads of the people that sold him then wish they had a WC to get him back.

        1. Pratik
          • 14 Years
          just now

          In the case of Haaland, they won't be able to. Not easy to get him in once he's out 😀

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Does it mean you rate Salah above Haaland during that period? Presume keeping Salah [C] and ditching Haaland?

        1. Pratik
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Its the eye test, but Liverpool looked insanely good to me over the last few weeks and now have they a fixture run to go wild.

          Liverpool assets looks like a great captain shout in GW9 (Everton), GW10 (Nott Forest), GW 11 (Luton), GW 12 (Brentford). Open to other players depending on form.

          MCI Run in the same spell is: Arsenal (gw8), Brighton, Utd, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs (gw14).

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Fair enough, but I don't think Salah will outscore Haaland during that period

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Some people genuinely expect players to haul every week.

      Even all time greats in their prime like Messi, Ronaldo, Best, Pele and Maradonna blanked in games, but for some they can’t wait and must have instant hauls or else they want to move on.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Watkins hauled and is good asset to have, but he was also extremely lucky, easy to find out by checking his xGI delta. The way this season is going means that since we can't have all excellent assets, it might be better to simply target teams that concede a lot of goals or totally collapse sometimes. Therefore Haaland Home vs Brighton is C material imo.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I agree.

    5. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      What I don't understand is the Salah love-in. People ripping up their teams to get him, when other picks are outscoring him. He's still a very good pick but he's not worth it if you won't captain. People acting like they have to get him in because he's going to haul every game when that won't happen, he's still elite but his role in that team is different to 2/3/4 years ago.

      And for captaincy, when Haaland has 'tougher' games, whilst Salah does have good fixtures, so do Arsenal and Saka. In my opinion, Salah can be covered by picking Nunez/Diaz but Haaland is basically Messi in FPL and it's not worth taking him out.

      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, Salah's ceiling's not worth the outlay, imo.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I agree. The only problem is limited minutes to other Liv attackers. Salah is playing too wide to score many even though more likely to assist more than previously. However, assists are 2 pts less. For me it comes to Salah + rotating def or Saka + Watkins/Nunez.

        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I don't think they will be so limited. Gakpo might have an injury now. Nunez and Diaz are first choice in that attack, Nunez was set to start yesterday but had a small issue

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am in the camp of Salah is not essential for that runs in, the only additional challenge with LIV is to find any other attackers who will be reliable enough to start consistently.

  16. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    On a wildcard

    A. Gomez (bri), Almiron(whu)
    B. Burn(whu), Ward prowse(NEW)

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gomez may not start

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      C. Gusto Diaby

    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is that Goe Jomez from Liverpool?

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        *shyly* Yeees…

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Dungeon!

  17. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    How did Pedro get assist? Wouldn't it have been offside if it the ball came from Pedro's foor?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Meh

  18. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    First WC draft. Defence/bench very light but worth it to fit in that attack?

    Areola
    Cash Burn Mitchell
    Salah Son Bowen Maddison Diaby
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner Archer Lascelles/Branthwaite Caylor

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hope you don’t have to call on that bench anytime soon, but the attack looks ridiculously attractive, like when I grow mine beard a little longer sometimes.

    2. rozzo
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I mean Saka is essential, who's going to score you more points?

      Mitchell and Salah or Trippier and Saka plus 2m or whatever is left over

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Son to Saka in GW10

  19. MGMT
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price aside (very similar anyways), Porro or Udogie?

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm a udogie owner since GW1 but if had to choose between the 2 now I would pick porro

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If it is a new acquisition Porro, otherwise if you've got Udogie already I won't swap spending FT

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Porro - more likely to take a shot

  20. theshazly
    17 mins ago

    Which transfer shall I do here guys ?

    1 FT / 1.7 ITB

    Areola ( Turner )
    Estu Cash Botman ( Udogie / Baldock )
    Bowen Saka Mitoma Salah Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    Stuck in the following:

    A ) Maddison > Son
    B ) Mitoma > Diaby ( If fit )
    C ) Baldock > Beyer
    D ) Botman > Burn
    E ) Estu > Trippier
    F ) Something Else ??

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      E

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      E

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      E

    4. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Play udogie instead of botman & save FT
      A) feels too sideways for GW8

      Maybe saka > son in GW9
      Then maddison > Saka GW10

  21. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Given myself a benching headache

    Areola Turner
    Trippier Estupinan Cash Gusto Andersen(Luton)
    Son Saka Maddison Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    0.2 itb

    Mitoma sub for the foreseeable?

  22. trinzoo
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    On WC, I'm really thinking about no-Haaland team, anyone would consider the same?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Absolutely not, but it’s going to be a thing.

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personaly not for me
      Think arsenal away will be tough but then
      it's Brighton home who concede loads of goals

      Utd away who are awful so more goals

      & then Bournemouth home who also concede lots of goals

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah, it's trending today. Just have a look up.

  23. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hmm…Anyone thinking of a cheeky Son or Maddison cap punt this GW?

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah I've got son cap at the moment

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I like it. I have Maddison and am considering it, but FOTEKOC is deterring me. (Fear Of The Early Kick Off Captain)

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son for sure

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fixture on paper has Son with the higher xPTs than Haaland. The issue is will GW5 affect your decision making as it was the same on paper but Haaland should have had a DD haul

    5. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah I've got Son set to (c) at the moment.

  24. Invincibles
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last 4 picks on WC:

    A) Udogie (4th def), Saka, Odegaard, Watkins
    B) Taylor (4th def), Salah, JWP, Alvarez

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  25. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    worth watching Villa vs Man U ladies?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I watched Villa play Chelsea, but that was in 2003.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep, I booked the day off for it.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      😀

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Heard the ladies definitely play better than the Manu Men. Not too sure about Villa though.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That's partly why I am watching, to firstly see if the ladies team is better, and secondly, if any of them could make Mans U XI

  26. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would do dark things for a Gibbs-White haul and a Mbuemo blank today

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Stay away from the Dathomir weetches, Steeempy!

