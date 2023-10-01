Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground in the only Premier League fixture taking place on Sunday.

Steve Cooper’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last weekend, while the visitors have lost two consecutive league matches, going down to Newcastle United and Everton.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

As for the team news, Forest making three changes from the starting XI in Gameweek 6.

Murillo, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi start, replacing Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Brentford make one alteration, meanwhile, as Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Mads Roerslev at right-back.

Bryan Mbeumo, by some distance the most-owned player in this fixture (27.5%), starts in attack alongside Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Sangare, Mangala, Elanga, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi

Subs: Vlachodimos, Santos, Toffolo, Worrall, Kouyate, Montiel, Gibbs-White, Wood, Origi

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Olakigbe, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Yarmolyuk, Brierley, Roerslev, Onyeka, Maupay

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek