Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground in the only Premier League fixture taking place on Sunday.
Steve Cooper’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last weekend, while the visitors have lost two consecutive league matches, going down to Newcastle United and Everton.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
As for the team news, Forest making three changes from the starting XI in Gameweek 6.
Murillo, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi start, replacing Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Brentford make one alteration, meanwhile, as Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Mads Roerslev at right-back.
Bryan Mbeumo, by some distance the most-owned player in this fixture (27.5%), starts in attack alongside Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa.
GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Sangare, Mangala, Elanga, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi
Subs: Vlachodimos, Santos, Toffolo, Worrall, Kouyate, Montiel, Gibbs-White, Wood, Origi
Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Wissa
Subs: Strakosha, Olakigbe, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Yarmolyuk, Brierley, Roerslev, Onyeka, Maupay
