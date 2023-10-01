631
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is everyone selling Estu on wc? My concern is, if I need to get him back he is already going to cost me 0.3 more, and tbh if I want him back, its maybe on the back of a haul and he has risen again. Looking at his fixtures, I think I bench him for the next 2 anyway, but two weeks isn't that much really.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sorry I got a profit, he is worth 5.1 to me, so only .2 more.

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        He'll drop in price so it'll only be 0.1 soon

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          you are a smart man lol, I didn't think of it!

    2. drughi
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      yeah sold him, not sure I will get him back but there is always ways to do it if needed

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        when did you sell him? Last week, or you doing it now?

    3. MaRooney 5
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      he will drop to 5.1m at least

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        yea its a good point I totally over-looked, might even be dropping tonight. Thanks, no-brainer.

  2. drughi
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    On wc, which combo

    A. Bowen and Neto
    B. JWP and Eze
    C. JWP and Diaby(if fit ofc)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Between A & C. I think C, maybe, but it all depends on Neto really. If Neto keeps returning, he is the pick, but we don't have crystal ball.

      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        just now

        yeah prefer bowen to jwp but 1 mil more plus jwp's bps is through the roof

    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        c or b

    3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      B not even in same breath

    4. MaRooney 5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Better option bottom of page
    1 watkins 8.0, anderson 1st bench
    2 diaby 6.6, morris 5.5 1st bench

  4. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    getting rid of Haaland, wish me luck

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      best of luck

  5. MGD
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Saka falling in price again tonight?

    1. drughi
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      nah he is immune

  6. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Flekken
    Udogie Trippier Cash
    Saka Rashford Son Maddison Mbembo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Gabriel Estupinian

    Anything worth a hit???Flekken
    Udogie Trippier Cash
    Saka Rashford Son Maddison Mbembo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Gabriel Estupinian

    What to do with this mess???

  7. sentz05
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Can someone please explain to me how I can get Salah Son and Halland into a WC draft?

    1. drughi
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      pretty easy if you skip trippier

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Get at least 4 good defenders, ideally 5, and get a cheap mid or forward less than 6mil or around that, and rotate formations.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Have to sacrifice 2 of Trippier/Saka/Maddison I think (at least with my TV)

    4. User Unknown
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cheaper defenders.

      I've got a core of

      Estupinan, Botman, Udogie
      Salah, Son, Maddison, JWP
      Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

      Obviously Botman is a problem at present but you get the gist.

    5. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      It’s not a WC but I have:

      Flekken
      Trippier, Schar, Udogie
      Salah, Son, Madds, Mbeumo, Diaby
      Haaland, Alvarez

      Areola, Archer, Beyer, Lamptey

    6. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      My team
      Turner Areola
      Cash Botman Burn Kabore Lamptey
      Salah Saka Son Maddison Bowen
      Haaland Alvarez Archer

    7. Shark
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Turner Areola
      Gabriel Trippier Cash Kabore Al Dakhill
      Son Salah Mads Diaby Sarr
      Alvarez Haaland Nunez

      Also consider Gusto at just 4.2 now and Gordon instead perhaps instead of Diaby both with just one game left to sit out after this week.

  8. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Current team:
    Turner // Onana
    Cash / Estupinan / Trippier / Udogie / Gvardiol
    Saka / Mbeumo / Sterling / Son / B.Fernadnes
    J.Alvarez / Haaland / Mbama

    Potential wildcard:
    Turner // Areloa

    Cash / Burn / Trippier / Udogie / Gabriel
    Salah / Diaby / Bowen / Son / Gordon
    J.Alvarez / Haaland / Archer

    Getting pissed of with my current team and thinking about wildcarding this week to the above (as a first draft). Should I wait one more week and have it over the international break is the question. I feel like I am hemorrhaging team value and it will hamper my wildcard if I wait too long.

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm not playing my wildcard this week with the IB next up. I think that it will be possible to pick a strong squad at the GW9 prices, when we have the latest news on availablity.

  9. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anyone playing (cricket) ODI world cup fantasy? I could set an ML if enough interest.

    https://icc.dream11.com/pages/live-ind

    Really weird pricing though as no one is over 9m, making the 100m budget limit redundant

  10. Eleven Hag
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Alvarez keep or sell on WC?

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Keep.

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best option here folks???…

    A- Salah, Diaby and Burn
    Or
    B- Saka, Rashford and Trippier

    Currently have B, just exploring ideas of how to get Salah in, or if I actually need to get him in…..

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Rashford can be moved to Diaz!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      If you don't have Son then consider him instead of Salah.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!! Have son!!

  12. MaRooney 5
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Would you WC this mess:

    Flekken, Turner
    Cash, Estu, Kaboré, Gusto, Baldock
    Gordon, Maddo, Rash, Salah, Saka
    Haaland, Álvarez, McAtee?

    1 FT, 0.8 ITB

    1. Shark
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      No

    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      ??

      1. MaRooney 5
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Is the team the WC?

          1. MaRooney 5
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            not, my current team before WC

            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              The defence is weak but the rest is great

            2. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Would you WC this matey?

              Onana 
              Estu, Gabriel, Schär
               Foden, Son, Rash, Bruno, Maddy
               Haaland, Alvarez

                Subs; Turner, Gusto, Archer, Baldock

  13. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Cash worthy of .2 over digne? Need to sacrifice team 4 it
    1y
    2n

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne might be prone to rotation when Moreno returns

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Should I concentrate on moving on Mbuemo or Botman?

    If I get rid of Mbeumo I'll have to play Bell next week.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Take a hit and get better bench!

  15. bobbyg
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Could you please RMWCT guys?

    Areola/Turner

    Colvill/Burn/Trip/Udogie/Cash

    Salh/Son/Bowen/Diaby/Neto

    Archer/Alvarez/Haaland

    Tia

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Isn't Diaby injured?

      1. bobbyg
        • 11 Years
        just now

        JWP instead maybe if Diaby injured

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Look at Che fixtures, Even Coufal over Colwill imo.

      1. bobbyg
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ah yes, good point. Thanks for the heads up

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Looks good.

      1. bobbyg
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  16. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is a -12 worth wildcard?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd say so

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think I’d rather take the hit, -16/-20 I’d say

  17. theshazly
    43 mins ago

    Need your help on this please:

    Areola ( Turner )
    Estu Cash Udogie ( Botman / Baldock )
    Maddison Bowen Salah Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    What's a better plan ?

    A) Estu > Trippier
    B) Botman / Mitoma > Burn / Diaby ( if fit )
    C) Something Else ??

    1. Shark
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  18. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for a -8?

    Feels like it pays for itself when Trippier is hitting double digits and JWP getting BAPS even when he blanks.

    It also leaves 0.1ITB which will allow me to do Mbeumo to Diaby the following week giving me the exact team I want if I was to WC.

    Botman to Trippier
    Saka to Maddison
    Foden to JWP

    Thanks

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Lose the Saka move I think, and acceptable.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        That’s required in order to afford Trippier

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          thought u might say that lol. If there was 2 injuries there I would say yes, but Foden and Saka can easily punish this move.

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Only alternative I can realistically see that keeps Saka is to forgo Maddison and just buy Neto for Foden.

            Botman to Trippier & Foden to Neto

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              I just looked at your team, You have double Luton, and Mbeumo. Sure, you can cover those two with your bench, But I would move Mbeumo on before Saka. Mbeumo>someone, and Botman>Trippier? Can this work somehow?

              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Thanks - would have max 4.7 replacement for Mbeumo

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  not sure then mate, its hard to say without having ur cash/team to check. I would have a look and see if you could maybe play 4 at the back for a while or get some form of rotation happening with a cheap mid like Neto.

                  1. FATHERLESS SON
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers mate appreciate it, basically I think the logical decision here is Botman & Foden to Trippier & Neto

          2. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            They are playing each other though

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Just use the WC? What you keeping it for?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Already used it, what I mean is if I did WC right now I can get there in 2 weeks without it and just a -8

  19. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi all
    Fed up with my team
    Onana Turner
    Trippier Gabriel Cash Colwill Estup

    Maddison Mitoma Saka JWP Mbueno
    Haal Alv Wilson
    Would like wildcard, wanting it to be totally differential without Haaland(boring), and enjoy picking 11 pliers out of decent squad of 15 based on fixtures. Take advantage of Spurs Villas good fixtures
    Pope Turner
    Walker Trippier Cash Gab Udog
    Salah Son Madd Diaby Casemiro
    Alvarez Watkins Isak
    Any good?

  20. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    About to hit the WC, seem reasonable?

    Would like to pick up Cash, Tripps, Diaby, Bowen, Watkins and perhaps Saka back in.

    Onana 
    Estu, Gabriel, Schär 
    Foden, Saka*, Rash, Bruno, Maddy Haaland, Alvarez 

    Subs; Turner, Gusto, Archer, Baldock

    1. RESULT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Defo

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who would be your top picks matey? Thank you

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't like any wc without Salah I am afraid. The WC is pretty much the one easy option for non-owners to get him in, and people aren't taking it. That doesnt necessarily mean that I think Salah is a great option, but you are making bed, so be ready to sleep in it.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wouldn’t Captain him and he’s looked crap I think haha

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough, going without is fine.

    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka* is Son above sorry. I made that move late Saturday

  21. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Wildcard?

    0 ft. .4 Itb

    Jonhstone (Turner)
    Estu Udogie Kabore (Botman, Baldock)
    Salah Son(c) Bruno Mbeumo Sterling
    Halland Alvarez (Archer)

