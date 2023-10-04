FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 7

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 7, which was a good week for a differential captain.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and sits 49th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mohamed Malik Mami is the new pace-setter of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is 66th overall after playing a successful Haaland-less Wildcard. He captained Jarrod Bowen and received double-digit hauls from Ollie Watkins, Ben White and Kieran Trippier.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Qian Hao Ong has taken over from David Bowman on top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He has 18 points out of a possible 21 and had previously shared the lead with Liam McAllister after Gameweek 2. After finishing 339th in 2016/17, he has had two more top 8k finishes since then and is 202nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Terje Balteskard in League 4 Division 1 and Matt Cherng in League 5 Division 1 both have the maximum 21 points after seven straight wins and so have nine managers in League 6, six in League 7, 15 in League 8 and 40 in League 9 (including a Mr Average in Division 234!).

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 7 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 32 after hits, with 86 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,208 are going through to Gameweek 8. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. All new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores, after hits.

Jiri Kadlcik was the top scorer of the Gameweek, with double-digit hauls from Watkins, Trippier and captain Carlton Morris. He has had two top 8k finishes.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league after playing his Wildcard.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

It’s Dan Laidlaw (Legomane) ahead in the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 1,006th in 2016/17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is now 1,791st.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3) and has risen to 8,935th overall. Four top 7k finishes have been collected.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

J Fish is the new number one of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk). This is after coming 1,268th in 2019/20 and 554th in 2021/22.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb has regained the top spot from Mike Varcoe in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet), having previously been ahead after Gameweek 3.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Cameron Wong leads for a third week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He is 995th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is the new leader of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

John Walsh tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) after captaining Morris. He has had three top 3k finishes over the last four seasons and is tenth in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Andrew Frost is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He came 247th in 2014/15.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

It’s a second week in front for Attila Kovács in my Opening Day League and has risen to 1,331st overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

3,624th overall, Adam Shipway is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now joint 73rd in it.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Tommy Hudin is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 3,120th overall. Yet he shamefully finished outside of the top million on five occasions.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.