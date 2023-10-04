The Double Gameweek 7 analysis is wrapped up with Scout Notes on Tuesday’s clash between Luton Town and Burnley.

Any numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

FOSTER IMPRESSES

Lyle Foster’s (£5.0m) nine-point return was the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) headline from Double Gameweek 7’s final fixture.

Picking up from where he left off before his suspension, the South African netted his third goal of the season to put Burnley ahead, slotting home from Sander Berge’s (£4.8m) fine through-ball.

“Lyle Foster coming back made a huge difference.” – Vincent Kompany

Burnley have had a tough start in terms of fixtures, playing Manchester City on the opening weekend, as well as Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

They are improving, however, with Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road – courtesy of a stunning Jacob Bruun Larsen (£4.9m) strike – their first win of 2023/24.

Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho (£5.0m) and Zeki Amdouni (£5.4m) looked threatening whenever they got into Luton’s defensive third, attempting five shots between them.

“It was good from Sander [Berge]. I left it to him and he picked it up, played me in with a good pass and luckily, I had one or two touches before being able to put it past the goalkeeper. We needed this. We have done well in the beginning of the season in tough games. We just needed this for confidence and for the weekend against Chelsea. Hopefully, we can step it up again and go into the break with momentum.” – Lyle Foster

MORRIS LIVELY – BUT BLANKS

Carlton Morris (£5.6m), who found the net at Goodison Park on Saturday, was lively but ultimately unsuccessful in his attempt to score in three consecutive top-flight fixtures.

He racked up a match-high five shots v Burnley (see below), heading just over from a corner, and also had a second-half penalty appeal turned down.

Above: Carlton Morris’ shotmap v Burnley in Double Gameweek 7

Still, owners will be content with his 10-point return in Double Gameweek 7, given that it was only bettered by Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) among all FPL forwards.

Aside from Morris, Alfie Doughty (£4.4m) created another seven chances on Tuesday, taking his tally to a whopping 13 in Double Gameweek 7, with Luton looking to launch high balls into the box at every opportunity possible.

Luton still haven’t kept a clean sheet in 2023/24, so it’s unlikely he’ll appear on anyone’s Fantasy radar anytime soon, but his role as a creator is worth noting all the same.

Meanwhile, the Hatters equaliser arrived via substitute Elijah Adebayo (£4.8m), but having conceded shortly after, they are still without a win at Kenilworth Road in three attempts, with Tottenham Hotspur up next in Gameweek 8.

“I’m really disappointed with the result as we would be. We’re down in there, pretty flat and hurting because of the manner of it at the time. I’m trying to remove my emotion of losing a game and in that way, from it, there was lots there and loads that was good. I do think that they shaded the first half. I thought it was fairly tight but they shaded it, and probably got through us a couple of times too easily, but they can do that, they’re expansive, they’ve got a good way about them. We adjusted one or two things second half, I thought we then pretty much completely dominated the second half. We’ve had 15 shots inside the box and then only scored the one, and that’s proving the most difficult thing for us at the moment. We’ve pushed, we’ve had set-pieces, we’ve gone forward in numbers, we were brave, we were aggressive. We didn’t allow them any control which is what they want but ultimately we’ve come away with nothing and that hurts.” – Rob Edwards

Elsewhere, Double Gameweek 7 was generally an underwhelming affair for owners of Luton and Burnley’s budget buys at the back.

Doughty and Tom Lockyer (£4.3m) were the only ones to pick up more than five points, with Amari’i Bell (£4.0m) – an ever-present starter this season – lasting just 21 minutes on Tuesday, having been forced off with an injury.

Issa Kabore (£4.0m) was substituted on 61 minutes, meanwhile, after failing to impress at right wing-back.