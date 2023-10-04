21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Pinnock and saka to maddison and porro for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Quite nice moves tbh (if Saka out)

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Wait for news on Saka but look ok moves to me

    Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hiya. 0.3 ITB. 1 FT.

    Leno
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Salah Saka* Maddison Diaby JWP
    Haaland Alvarez
    Areola // Archer Botman* Kabore

    Transfer:
    A) Saka/Botman > Son/4.1m DEF?
    B) Save
    C) Other?

    I had planned to save, however now definitely have doubts around Saka following tonight to the point where it may no longer make a ton of sense to hold.

    Which 4.1m DEF though?
    1) Beyer
    2) Al-Dakhil
    3) Thomas
    4) Braithwaite
    5) Bell
    6) Taylor
    7) Lamptey

    First 4 are getting 90 mins. Thomas due to an injury elsewhere(?). Taylor & Lamptey less nailed. Already have Kabore!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      First 5*

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      And I suppose this has enough evidence (responses) in to suggest Taylor is in the strongest XI - https://www.uptheclarets.com/messageboard/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=72044&sid=99902a7d44da89d3a1368aab94970e85

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd do it, even if Saka plays this weekend (which I think he will).

      Branthwaite's my ideal 4.0, but go Taylor to save the 0.1.

      Just make sure you have a route back to Saka in 10.

      Open Controls
  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer?

    a. Madds & J.Alvarez (have Haaland)

    b. Neto & Watkins (have Diaby)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  5. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Saka > Son© for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you're gonna captain, I guess. Arteta could be funny and he could start again, but it's getting a bit funny now. Only thing is Son is managing an injury too!

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        At least Son has a few days to recover instead of being played (and re-injured) every few days.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's true.

          I'm pretty scared of Saka's EO as he's a fantastic player, still has good fixtures upcoming.

          But Son looking worth the risk of a switch for now potentially. It also given you an easy way to get him back whereas Son/Saka prices going different directions :/

          Sort of wish I'd gone before a 0.2m swing now but was being a bit patient.

          Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks for the heads up on Son.

        Open Controls
  6. MaestroMostar
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    What are the chances that Son's price will rise tonight again after 2 days?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's not a given that he'll rise tonight with WCs being played, but FFFix has him to rise & FPLStatistics has him close.

      Open Controls
      1. MaestroMostar
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best
    1 cash lascelles
    2 coufal burn
    3 colwil burn

    Open Controls
  8. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Can anyone beat 73 points benched so far?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Two people in my 16 person ML have 78 & 87, so assume plenty.

      Open Controls
  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Price changes 4 October

    Risers: Andersen (4.8), Burn (4.6)

    Fallers: Edouard (5.5), Dele (4.8), Kehrer (4.3), Trusty (3.9), Whiteman (3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No son rise, phew. Waiting on more Saka injury details before potentially making the move

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.