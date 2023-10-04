198
  1. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Here’s my latest WC draft,thoughts?

    Areola
    Cash Burn Udogie Andersen
    Son Salah Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Neto Anderson Taylor

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Anything ITB?

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why Udogie over Porro out of interest?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheaper I imagine.

        The team is fine.

        I think Andersen is overpaying by 0.3m when you can get Guehi or Mitchell for 4.5m. He isn't gonna score 2 goals in 7 matches again.

  2. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Jeeeez how chaotic is that VAR audio?

    They sound like they're all coked up.

    It's not Wolf of Wallstreet boys, calm down.

    Go listen to Rugby TMO or Cricket DRS.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I felt bad for them once they realise the mistake and their voices get all shaky.

      On the other hand it speaks volumes about reputations of referees since the technician was the one who spotted the mistake, while both VAR and assistant VAR really took their time to realise what’s going on.

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        just now

        https://twitter.com/gwhizz420/status/1709261663512182860?t=i49hD8XTkpaCUfdq_rgBOg&s=19

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      It's like giving an iPad to a bunch of caveman, they haven't got a scooby whatsoever.

      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I was not impressed with the limited care put into the contact point of the pass

        "Yeah that'll do"

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah my first though was how poor it was compared to Rugby.

      Will admit football is faster-paced and more fluid than either Rugby or Cricket, so trickier, but not as poor as that...

      The fact the ref said this after decision was made is just silly.

      "We'll done boys. Good process."

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        The ref can't hear it all though, he only hears comments addressed directly to him which seems to be very little generally

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I wasn't blaming the ref. Just the process.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Oh I know, to be fair I don't really think that's too big of a deal, if you have that many people speaking all every few seconds in your ear it'd be difficult to focus

      2. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        True, but the game is stopped at that point.

        I think everybody wants decisions to be as accurate as possible when VAR is involved.

        Of course we want the decision quick, however if it comes to the decision taking an extra 30 seconds or so then we would accept that.

        The problem is they take ages and still give dubious decisions.

    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      The fact that the mistake is made, then recognised by someone seconds later and they say they can't do anything is an absolute farce. To say you can't stop the game (especially when nothing has happened in the game in the meantime) just shows how poorly this technology has been implemented and is being utilised if you've set that sort of a rule. The guy just repeating "can't do anything" sounds like he doesn't care

      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, they should have taken matters into their own hands on this one

    6. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      the fact one of them says "give it" before they've even checked the offside is hilarious.

  3. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Haaland permacappers, simply captaining him every game is a path to mediocrity. Who are you going with this week?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Salah.

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Son

    3. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Son if I bring him in

    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Son...

      https://twitter.com/gwhizz420/status/1708385112633627083?t=7cFItcbKdc-kgqHCePBZrw&s=19

    5. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son.

    6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've had no luck with captaining Haaland this season, I've captained him 3 times and have only managed to double 12 of the 53pts he's scored so far.

      I'm wary of the early KO curse though (although I have often had luck with Spurs in that particular window a few times) so I'm unsure on Son, and I actually would probably be more tempted by Maddison. Salah an option too of course, but Brighton have a good record v Liverpool in recent times, just one loss in the last 6 meetings. I expect a Brighton reaction too but it's hard to know how they'll fare after their game tomorrow night

  4. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    My TV not great, how is this 3-4-3 WC team?

    Areola
    Andersen Saliba Burn
    Salah Mitoma Son Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Anderson Beyer Kabore

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Very similar to mine. I've got Neto for Mitoma which lets me have Trippier over Saliba for a NEW double up, but I may change it:

      Areola, Turner
      Porro, Trippier, Burn, (Kabore, Lamptey)
      Salah, Son, Bowen, Neto (Anderson)
      Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

      Bench is very weak. I am tempted by an Iask punt over Watkins - particularly if Wilson is injured - which would let me improve it a bit. Or Trips->Gab and upgrade the bench a little. Still tinkering!

  5. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hi everyone 🙂 so this is my current wildcard team, Neto is a great player but he's in a poor team that doesn't offer him alot off chances, currently I have him but on the fence about him,

    Neto
    Cash, porro, burn
    Neto, Bowen, Salah, maddison, son
    Watkins, haaland,

    Bench, areola, archer, kanso, taylor

  6. teddypicker
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Saka > who (with 8.6 budget)?

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison?

  7. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Morning all!Best pick?

    A)Guehi
    B)Konsa
    C)Van de Ven

    1. Nickofoz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A or B for me.

      I don’t think Spurs will keep many clean sheets

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers.Currently with Konsa.

  8. Nickofoz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    On a WC, which do you prefer:

    A) Areola, Guehi, Lamptey, Diaby
    B) Johnstone, Coufal, Gabriel, Neto

    Leaving towards B although would give me no Villa cover. Other defenders are Trippier, Cash, and Lascelles.

  9. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Regarding Arsenal, Saka is their most vital player, they are not all that without him. How serious are his fitness issues because he has more than one injury issue or is all this just Arteta mind games to fool the opposition knowing that he needs Saka to play every game.

    I for one am getting a bit tired of having a flagged player in my team each GW. I need him to play as well but if he is only going to be at 50% fitness, how does that affect his FPL points when his fitness is getting worse week by week?

    Anyway, my decision this week could be Watkins vs Darwin. There are quite a few variables involved here too. Darwin with his knee, minutes risk but has form under his belt. With Jota suspended and Gapko likely out, Darwin will play GW8. Watkins hitting deadly form but Diaby a doubt. How will things change the situation on the pitch if Diaby does not play GW8? Diaby is essential to Villa's attack.

    I guess I am just going to sit and wait for more news. Before the deadline I will make my decisions but screw this crap now of Saka flagged each GW and Arteta likely running him into the ground.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      This Arteta 'mind games' is a whacky take.

      He doesn't put him on and pretend that he's got a knock and bring him off for the next game ... if that's what you mean?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Saka is playing whether he is half dead or fine.

        Arteta needs him each GW.

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        It's so obvious now - Arteta is The Riddler. He's probably made Saka take acting lessons to really perfect that limp.

        Pep's in for the shock of his life this weekend!

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Arteta is a bloody joker. Always saying "Saka not good" but then he plays.

          What if this time Saka is actually out...

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            I will laugh

          2. Dammit_182
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            There is a universe in which saka and son both get ‘rested’ this week so they can be kept out of their respective international squads to rest up. Seems more likely with Son given the opposition whereas with Saka he will be wanted in the pitch if at all fit vs city. Objectively the best thing for both players seems to be a bit of rest but whether they get it we will have to wait and see.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Spurs don't have Europe and Luton might not be easy at home.

              Son will play.

  10. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    How do I bring in Porro? I’m a longterm admirer and bringing him in for Luton seems like the perfect timing.

    Botman, Foden to Porro, 7m mid. -4

    Trippier to Porro for free. But I lose Trippier.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Botman and Foden to Porro and Bowen

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      don't lose Tripps.

      option A feels obvious to me, Botman out for the a good few weeks and city fixtures plus rotation cast doubt over Foden's potential for points

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      First option looks quite nice to me even for -4

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Agreed.

    4. Nickofoz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      First options looks better. Lots of options at that price with JWP, Neto, Diaby, Bowen if you can stretch?

    5. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      just now

      no switch with tripps. first one is much better

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    UEFA confirm Turkey have withdrawn as a Euro 2028 bidder meaning the UK and Ireland are now unopposed and will be confirmed as host on October 10.

    Turkey will instead bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1709490427987190108?t=8kVhmyc7xqKgldpBz0ez4Q&s=19

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      What do you mean 2032? I swear we've only just finished Korea/Japan '02.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I remember I got offered tickets from the ballot for games in Euro 2020 that were supposed to be held here in Ireland, the prices were laughable

    4. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      In other important news, English league record owners, Manchester United fail to avoid banana skin as Turkish side Galatasaray spanked them at old trafford, united kingdom.

    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It's going to be mental if 3 of the host sides fail to qualify - I believe UEFA only hand out 2 automatic spots, so there'll be proper handbags if (when?) Scotland and the 2 Irish sides come up short.

  12. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Belated MOTD thoughts:

    - Not to try to put out the fire under Watkins but have to say that looked like quite a fortuitous haul. A scuffed shot and a deflected shot for his second a third goals respectively then a 5 yard pass 30 yards out followed by a shot that was saved for his assists. Not saying he didn't have other chances he could have scored as well or instead, but definitely looked like it was one of those days where practically everything went his way

    - Hojlund looked a real handful, seems like he's fully fit now and despite ManUtd's issues could be worth a punt, they do have problems all over the pitch but they have still been creating chances in most games

    - Bowen is starting to remind me a little of Jota with his aerial ability, gets up so high and heads the ball very well for someone that isn't that tall

    - Seems like all of the main relegation candidates are regularly making defensive errors. I know it can happen to any team but looks like all of the promoted sides, Bournemouth and Everton just keep on making silly mistakes at the back, Christie's tackle on Odegaard was hilarious, who sees an opposition player inside the box and slides in from behind like that

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I am looking at gettin in Kerkez to rotate. Bournemouths fixtures work well with other defenders and they still have 4.5's.

      Watkins feels like chaching points to be honest but Villa looking great. Much depends on whether Diaby will be fit though.

      Bowen is a TOP pick!

      Nunez might be the forward which explodes GW8...

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        You can't say that being interested in Watkins is chasing points. Sure, he just had a massive haul but look at that upcoming fixture run. Anyone would be interested even if he hadn't just hauled.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I am going to decide between Watkins and Nunez takinf all varibles into account. If Diaby is out, I will likely go for Nunez. If Diaby is fit then I may go Watkins.

          At least Nunez is in line to start.

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Keeping an eye on Nunez but I doubt I'd go for him until GW10 at earliest given he's playing early Wednesday morning again before another 12.30PM Saturday game, can't see him starting in GW9

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Klopp cannot afford to lose more matches.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Losing players for extended times by playing them through fatigue won't help anything. He has Jota, Gakpo and even Salah there that can play as a forward for one game (probably more like 60 mins)

  13. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    How's this wildcard draft?

    Neto
    Porro, cash, burn
    Salah, son, maddison, jwp
    Højlund, haaland, Watkins

    Bench, areola, Anderson, kabore, taylor

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fine. Hojlund is interesting. I think I'd prefer Darwin though as a punt. Liverpool look pretty good compared to United.

  14. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone on a wildcard considering Højlund over Watkins, and go diaby instead?

    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No I think he will start to get rotated/subbed early soon. He’s only 19, back from injury recently and big CL games coming up. I know they can’t afford to rest him but there are options now but they can’t run him into the ground and have him get injured again

  15. Sho-kun
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    I think with the Saka news it is time to WC, right?

    Onana Turner
    Estu Trippier Cash Beyer Baldock
    Saka Maddy Sterling Salah Anderson
    Haaland Alvarez McAtee

    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldn’t you’ve already got Salah which everyone wildcarding is doing to get him in. Better off selling even if for a -4 if he’s out. Sterling is ok for one more week.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have you FT or anything itb?

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hmm I probably wouldn't WC this week. Maybe next week or GW10.

      Saka > Son if you can afford. If not, can get Diaby/Bowen.

  16. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is better option out of Mitchell or Guehi?

    Can’t stretch to Anderson

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would go Mitchell. Possible attacking returns.

  17. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    I think I’m settled with this WC team.

    Areola
    Cash Burn Porro
    Salah Maddison Son Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Gabriel Taylor Chukwu

    Not the best bench, my team value is piss poor

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I fancy Mitoma vs Trent btw, I reckon he’ll get some pts

      1. chilli con kone
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Could potentially be Gomez again for that reason. I would 2 week punt on someone first then Mitoma in 10.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      It's 13/15 with my current draft so I like it.

      I went Bowen + Guehi over Mitoma + Gabriel.

      I think Mitoma is a bit early with Pool and City in the next two. The City game in particular after IB is unappealing.

  18. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Classic FPL scenario will be that Saka comes from bench and gets penalties he didnt get last game.

  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If playing Trippier, would you start JWP or Archer?

    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Easily JWP

  20. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Any opinions on Darwin at the moment? What do his minutes look like over the next few weeks? With Gakpo slightly flagged, could he be a good wildcard option?

  21. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Alvarez out to bring in Son for a hit??

    Have 3 spurs already so it will be

    Sarr➡️Son

    Alvarez ➡️ 4.5

    Have Maddison/Udogie

