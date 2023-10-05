378
  1. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Morris to DCL a decent punt? Maybe a bit early to call a reversal on Everton's fortunes but they do appear to be underperforming in front of goal and if DCL stays fit they've got a decent little run coming up...

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      That's a pretty big if !!

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I'll be moving Morris on for Foster - cheap, will play more minutes and less fragile.

        1. ebb2sparky
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I'd consider Archer. Start him against Fulham and then perfect bench cover after that.

  2. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    RMWCT:

    Areola Turner
    Burn Porro Cash Gabriel Taylor
    Salah Son Richy Bowen 4.3
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Opinions appreciated!

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Other than Richy, it’s solid

      1. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thanks. Something has to give somewhere. 0.2 ITB if you have any suggestions

        1. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          I recommend Mitoma if budget is limited

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          You could always go without Haaland 😆

          Have you done a draft without him yet?

        3. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          20 mins ago

          Porro > Udogie = 0.2m

        4. Jack Frost
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          or I have seen some youtuber gurus take a non playing 4.3 GK... Virginia I think. and just ride with Areola for a while.

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd downgrade some of those defenders and upgrade Richy > Maddison

      1. golfboy
        • 6 Years
        just now

        this! Porro can be Udogie and Gabriel anyone cheaper

    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I would consider Richy to JWP even if you have Bowen already as WHU have a nice fixture run coming up and triple Hammers could be good. You could also downgrade the bench a little to get Maddison for their good fixture run.

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Keeping Saka and Diaby in my starting line up without bench cover, too risky?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      You should get news on Diaby with Villa playing. I still reckon Saka plays. I was close to shipping him, just sick of him being flagged every week now.

      Who do I take Saka out for though when I already have Son, Salah and Bowen. Not keen on doubling up with Maddison so I will just stick and see what news comes through.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I will probably just stick for now, 9 players in worst case so be it

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Odegaard

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          It's risky, yeah. Keep an ear to the radio going into the deadline.

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I made mistkae of benching Saka last week, 9 points benched!

  4. rdpx
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    So how about this for a non-template WC?

    Leno. Areola.

    Andersen. Cash. Coufal. Burn. Gusto.

    Salah. Bowen. Son. Jensen. Neto.

    Watkins. Håaland. Alvarez

    1. rdpx
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Or maybe it is template apart from the dodgy defence?

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      That is template but for Jensen

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Defence is not bad. Don't like the Jensen pick.

      Downgrade Leno to Turner and you have extra cash.

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Looks pretty template to me apart from Jensen.

    5. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Gusto seems a bit of a dodgy pick with James on his way back

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        He may have bought him in at 4m so keeping to hold his value in the hope that he resumes where he left off (thats what I'm planning to do)

  5. Cal1umz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Please rate my WC team

    ----------Areola--------
    --Schar—Cash—Udogie--
    Diaby-Maddison-Salah-Son
    Nunez—Haaland—Alvarez

    Subs – Turner – Coufal – Taylor – Chukwuemeka

    Thank you

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      8/10

  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Leno
    Cash, Tripp, Andersen, Udogie
    Saka, Son, Madds, Bowen, JWP
    Haaland
    1.5m itb
    Turner, Walker, Morris, Amdouni

    G2G? Walker will come on if Saka is rested. Or shoudl I put Morris 1st bench?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Morris 1st bench.

      When you have two FT's, downgrade Walker to someone, Downgrade Morris to Foster and then you can perhaps upgrade Amdouni and have a decent front three.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent & decent bench unlike the majority Salah owner squads.

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Foden & Saka >
    Salah & Chukwuemeka
    For -4 gaves me this
    Yaaaay
    Nope
    Pickford Turner
    Udogie Tripper Cash (Estubnian Baldock)
    Son Salah Maddison Mbeumo ((Chukwuemeka)
    Haaland Alvarez Morris

  8. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Wc draft.

    Areola
    Cash trippier mitchell
    Salah gordon son jwp maddison
    Haaland watkins
    Turner kabore taylor mubama

    Thoughts?

    1. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Lamptey over kabore

      1. RashFraud
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        But pretty standard otherwise

      2. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        This. May also enable Mubama > Archer too possibly?

    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just open list view on the transfer page. You will see all prices

      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sorry, wrong reply

  9. RashFraud
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    This questions probably been asked a million times and I’m sure I’ve asked this same question before on this site but just can’t remember so please accept my apologies.

    If I bought Estupinan for 5m and he’s now 5.3. Will I still be able to sell at 5.1m or will it be 5? I’m pretty certain its 5.1 but just want to double check

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah that's right, his first drop won't affect you if you bought at 5.0

      1. RashFraud
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just open list view on the transfer page. You will see all prices

  10. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts on Darwin's prospects going forward? Not too shabby at all this season from what I've seen, tempted to bring in on WC for their fixtures

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Only problem is his minutes but good to own if you have Salah as well.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        I do indeed have Salah. Thinking he (Darwin) to Watkins is a fairly easy move if it needs to be done.

    2. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      A very good asset to own I think. He only missed the Spurs game due to having a small injury. Had he played that, everyone would think he was still first choice. He will get the odd rest but I think he is Klopp's preferred striker.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm not at all sure that injury is "small". I suspect it will be a recurring one, causing him to miss games here and there and come off early. He's in the same venn circle as Reece James in my book.

        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          What makes you think that?

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Klopp has been a bit too vague about this roaming cartilage in the knee thing. I'm just a bit suspicious - enough not to bring him in too quickly anyway.

            1. goriuanx
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              He was about to come on before the Jota red card

    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Had he started against Spurs (he didn't because he had a knock) he'd be in a lot more WCs

      He's been brilliant, I think he's first choice. On my WC atm

  11. Devos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    On a wildcard
    Bank - £0.1m

    Turner (Areola)
    Cash, Burn, Trippier, Andersen (Beyer)
    Son, Salah (C), Diaby, Maddison (Anderson)
    Watkins, Haaland (VC) (Archer)

    What do you guys think of this team? Good to go?

    1. Devos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Diaby could also be JWP if you think triple AVL is too much.

  12. focaccia
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    My defence is: Trippier Botman Estupinan Gusto Beyer

    I also have Saka - do I need to WC?

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team. Possibly Estu to a spurs or villa defender with your FT and start Bayer rather than take a hit?

  13. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I think Man City will go to Arsenal and win on Sunday. Their record in this fixture is so strong I can't go against them despite missing Rodri.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Rodders' suspension could be costly. It's the matches after that I feel confident in, but even against Arsenal, City are good for a couple of goals.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Score prediction?

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          3-1 City

          1. Milk, 1 Šuker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I think 2-1 City

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Arsenal bottle big games fairly often. Stinky record vs Man City and Liverpool, expect that to continue this season

    3. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      just now

      City haaland etc are fixture proof. What if city won by 3-2 and haaland got all 3.

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Lamptey starts as LB

    Bowen up top with Kudus

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bowen man, need to find a way to get him now

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I imagine Bowen will spend more time on the right wing, but licence to come inside will be greater with Kudus interchanging. See how he performs tonight but becoming hard to ignore

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        That's as weak a Brighton line-up as i've seen in recent times.

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          fair enough. Gross and Dahoud back are big though.

  15. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    done some changes...

    A) Trippier, Diaz, Bowen

    B) Gabriel, Salah, Diaby

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Prefer B too

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B, but it does cost alot more

  16. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    WC draft:

    Areola Turner
    Porro Burn Cash Lamptey Gusto*
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Chuk
    Haaland Alvarez Nunez

    0.6itb
    (*could be Taylor to leave 0.8 itb to do Maddison >Saka at some stage)

    Thoughts?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      This is my dream WC, nowhere near can afford it

      9/10

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Can you afford Alvarez to Watkins if you do Porro to Udogie

        1. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Not by some margin but I am happy to stick with Alvarez.

          Thanks for the feedback

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      there's not much wrong with it. Would be careful with Darwin though, even though I own i dont expect many points in the next 2 GWs now

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks. Money itb allows a switch to Ollie if needed

  17. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Gw10 wc barring all the injuries, shifts of form etc.

    Areola, Turner
    Estu, Udogie, Cash, 4.0, 4.0
    Salah Saka Diaby Mitoma Neto
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Other options
    A) Udogie, Neto -> White, 5.0mid.
    B) Alvarez, Neto, Udogie -> Archer, Bowen, White.

    Fixtures are great for all except City.

    Formation wise I like 4.5 Archer on the bench (3-5-2) but losing Alvarez seems just off even with the fixtures.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Burnley fixtures ok from 10 so two 4.0 defenders is not that bad. Other 4.0 could be also upgraded.

  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    From gw10:
    -Villa LUT nfo FUL tot bou
    -Brighton FUL eve SHU nfo che

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yepyep

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This was reply fail to my above wc10 post.

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Villa are more trustworthy with xMins

      I'm avoiding Brighton, fixtures mean little when you don't know who's going to start

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Mitoma seems very nailed. Only rested sometimes but that happens quite rarely. Estu is now bit of a question mark with injury and poor game(s).

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      hmmm. like the look of Fati and his positioning. One to watch

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Most def. However he is still very much rotation risk so currently mainly thinking about Mitoma (and Estu).

  19. thepirates
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    On WC, like any of theese? Wich one? 🙂

    Areola (3,9)
    Udogie - Guéhi - Digne (3,9, 4,0)
    Son - Maddison - Salah - Bowen (4,3)
    Alvarez - Haaland - Darwin

    Areola (3,9)
    Porro - Guéhi - Cash (3,9, 4,0)
    Son - Maddison - Salah - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - Watkins (4,5)

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Option 2 for me. Prefer Porro and Cash to Udogie and Digne, and not sure on Darwin. Watkins a safer pick.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Former option

    3. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Option 2.. But I would prefer spreading Neto (5.7 to Chuk 4.3) funds to Lyle Foster (5.0) & Burn (4.5)..

  20. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Like many on WC. Low TV so can't afford an Alvarez or Trippier and want Salah. Few final decisions

    Gabriel back in favour or Colwill with tough fixtures or a Palace defender?
    Diaby or Bowen? Prefer Villas fixtures and attacking nature and allows Maddison to Saka if Diaby is fit
    Lamptey or Taylor bench fodder?

    Areola, Turner
    Udogie, Cash, Burn, X, X
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Neto, X
    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm on that squad with Andersen, Taylor, Bowen atm

      1. Bucket Man
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks not sure if Andersen or go with cheaper Guehi. They have some nice fixtures but Arsenal are a top side. Taylor may be safer then Lamptey. And on Bowen at the moment

  21. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/05/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-8-2/

  22. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Did a content creator announce it's WC season or something?

    Seeing a lot of wildcards with teams very easy to get to in a hit or 2 max for most people.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Six transfers for you looking at link 😉

