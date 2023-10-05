248
248 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Diaz post

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Offside anyway.

      Open Controls
  2. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maddening how inconsistent Villa are.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Zrinjski Mostar have been defending very well tbf to them.

      Open Controls
  3. david999
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rate my final WC draft
    Areola, turner
    Burn, Udogie, Mitchel (Digne, Gabriel)
    Salah, Son, Neto, Diaby, Saka
    Haland, Alvarez (Archer)
    0.3m left

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. david999
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Surely you can afford Alvarez and downgrade the defense

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        He... has Alvarez?

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 4 Years
          just now

          My bad - I meant Watkins

          Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Superclose to mine. Looks good to me. Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. david999
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Good luck

        Open Controls
    4. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure on Saka pick. Why hold on with a flag and a poor fixture?

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Long term he's probably the 4th best asset in the game? After the IB he should be healthy again. Just saves a transfer later.

        But yeah, agreed that he could be Maddison for now with an eye to swap them later.

        Open Controls
  4. Andolini
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    On a wc here..
    Andersom- Bowen- Gordon OR
    Diaby-jwp-Gabriel

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    My team

    Vicario (turner)
    Cash udogie botman* Estu*bell*
    Salah Maddison Bowen mbeumo (nakamba)
    Haaland Alvarez anowiyi

    1ft 2.5 itb

    A estu to trippier
    B vicario and mbeumo to son and Johnstone for -4? Leaves defense a mess...
    C something else ??

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A, sort your fire outs first imo

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Post below says botman pictured in training though...trippier is different class though

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If botman is fit, big if, kind of feeling anowiyi to darwin

          Open Controls
  6. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Botman pictured in training?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Really ?

      Open Controls
  7. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mboomo to diaz or Bowen?

    Mid is Maddo son Salah diaby

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would nearly be tempted to keep a couple more weeks...

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He and Brentford have looked poor last few games

        Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jota G
    Diaz A

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jota G
      No A?

      Open Controls
  9. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    What's the latest on Diaby? Can't find any recent updates in the news.

    Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Cashinho can't be stopped

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.