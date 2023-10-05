The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are underway, with the all-important injury news starting to arrive.

Five Premier League managers faced reporters on Thursday, with the latest key quotes and team news updates provided in the article below.

We’ll hopefully hear the remaining top-flight bosses on Friday, either in stand-alone press conferences or through quotes embargoed from post-Europa/Conference League presser this evening.

For these 15 clubs, check out our early team news round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM NEWS: KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank said that Ben Mee (muscle) was progressing in his recovery but remains out for the trip to Manchester United.

Kevin Schade (muscle), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) all remain on the unavailable list for the Bees.

Toney is now allowed to train with his teammates and keep his fitness levels topped up, even if he can’t play competitively until January.

The banned striker was involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, finding the back of the net in an hour-long runout.

EVERTON

There’s not much Everton team news to report, with only long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Seamus Coleman (knee) sidelined at present.

Andre Gomes (calf), who hasn’t featured since August, is “touch and go” to feature against Bournemouth.

“Seamus is still making process, but a bit away yet. Andre has been in and out with niggly calf injuries, so he’s touch and go whether he makes the squad. They’re the main two. Hopefully, they will be back but not at the moment.” – Sean Dyche

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness), George Baldock (calf) and Will Osula (unspecified) have all been on the sidelines lately for Sheffield United, with no hint of a return for any of them.

John Fleck (leg) has been back in training over the last week, however, and could be involved in west London.

The newest worry for the Blades is John Egan (foot), who left West Ham on crutches and has subsequently been ruled out for “a while”.

“He’s out and will be out for a while. Another big injury for us and he will be seeing the specialist tomorrow.” – Paul Heckingbottom on John Egan

Paul Heckingbottom mentioned that he had “one or two” other concerns, going on to name Tom Davies as one of them.

“One of the ones we are talking about [injury doubt]. Has been working hard with him day by day but he’s one of the ones who is a doubt.” – Paul Heckingbottom on Tom Davies

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest’s Moussa Niakhate will definitely miss this one after being sent off for two bookable offences against Brentford on Sunday.

Danilo (hamstring) and Nuno Tavares (groin) are also still sidelined, at least according to truth-bending boss Steve Cooper.

Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring) and Nicolas Dominguez (adductor) all either missed that draw with the Bees or picked up injuries during it, and their manager didn’t clarify whether any of them would recover for the trip to Crystal Palace.

“It’s ongoing. Nico came off in the Brentford game with a hamstring and Yatesy has been nursing a niggly hamstring for a few weeks now, which has really forced him from not getting on the pitch. “We’ll see with regards to the weekend. Whatever we decide to go with through availability, we’ll be as ready as we can be and commit to the game as best we can. “Danilo is a bit more long-term and is still going to be a little while before he is back with the group. He is out on the grass but is very much in the middle of his rehab. “I don’t think we’ll see Nuno until after the international break. We’ll see on Ola.” – Steve Cooper

BURNLEY

Manuel Benson (knock), Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Nathan Redmond (unspecified) look set to remain out for the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany confirmed that Anass Zaroury is fit, however, despite the winger being omitted from the squad to face Luton on Tuesday.

“Yeah, [he’s available]. I think where we’re at now, we have a lot of players who are of a similar level, which is a good thing by the way, so sometimes we might have to leave one player out and bring them back in and then leave another player out. “We always try and start with the XI we feel is the best suited to win a game, but behind that there are a lot of players of a similar level which might mean you see a few changes without meaning more than that.” – Vincent Kompany on Anass Zaroury

