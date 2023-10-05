35
  1. Weasel Boy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Woo hoo

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      lol

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      "Play up" no longer a thing?

  2. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best Botman replacement?

    A. Van de ven
    B. Burn
    C. Colwill
    D. Digne

    I have a whooping 4.6m budget to work with.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      B,D,C,A

      1. La Roja
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        This

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bravo, Delta, Charlie, Alpha

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    ****! Got distracted. Maddison rose again.

  4. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    As it stands;
    Areola
    Trippier, Cash, Udogie
    Salah, Saka, Diaby, Doku, Mbuemo
    Haaland (c), Alvarez

    Flekken, Burn, Archer, Gusto

    Already did Estu > Burn
    Got 1FT left with 0.8M in the bank.

    What we thinking?

    A) Saka > Son (free) exact funds
    B) Saka > Maddison (free) 1.3 ITB
    C) Mbeumo & Doku > Maddison & 6.0M mid (-4)
    D) Mbeumo & Diaby > Maddison & 6.1M mid (-4)
    E) Other?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'm thinking Saka > Maddison.

      No need to take a hit. Gives me;

      Areola
      Trippier, Cash, Udogie
      Salah, Maddi, Mbeumo, Diaby, Doku
      Haaland, Alvarez

      Flekken, Burn, Archer, Gusto*

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Seems sound. No point hitting.

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'll wait until tonight now given I missed the rise, just to make sure nothing bad happens in the UECL.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Or the UEL.

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              UEFA Cup?
              Inter-Cities Fairs Cup?

  5. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Haaland blank again.

    Didn’t watch the game, did he actually look ok?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wolves-erling-haaland-manchester-city-27823012

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Oh RB? hang on.

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-ratings-leipzig-lewis-27844296

        1. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Seems he could’ve had a brace easily

          Our expectations gone too high for him due to price I suppose. Couple of blanks and sh*t hits the fan :mrgreen:

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Seeing as how well the "Salahless" and "Kaneless" things of recent years have gone I haven't really been paying much attention to Haaland at all.

  6. Gameweek 8 Q&A
    zøphar
    zøphar
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hello,
    Please post your questions for my Gameweek 8 Q&A piece

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Easy one - one week punts.

    2. Johan Cryuff
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can we go without Haaland

    3. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why does it always rain on me?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did you lie when you were seventeen?

        1. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          47 now, still do every now and then tbh

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Snap.

  7. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who is the best 3.9 pick now?

    A) Taylor
    B) Lamptey
    C) Lascelles

    I feel Lamptey is a good pick tbh. I am aware Estupinan is a first pick when fit but Lamptey has already shown good qualities and will try to steal that spot on left or right back

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lamptey is the most exciting one.

      1. La Roja
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah same here, he can be explosive too imo. Get into my bench on WC team lad

  8. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    With this def line.
    Cash, Udogie, Botman*, Estu*, Gusto*

    To ditch:
    Botman/Estu/Gusto

    To bring in:
    Trip/Burn/Porro/Colwill/Andersen

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      How many?

  9. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have Botman, Estup and Saka.
    Kabore my only playable defender after Tark (I know) and Udog.

    Saka and Estup to Son (c) and Cash -4 sound OK?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Better than ok

