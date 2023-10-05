With plenty of updates from the midweek European ties and beyond to wade through, we’re bringing you this early round-up of the Gameweek 8 team news.

The pre-match pressers on Thursday and Friday will tell us much more on the fitness front, with an article to follow on those.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

LUTON TOWN V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Media reports on Thursday suggest that Manor Solomon is facing an extended period on the sidelines with a torn meniscus.

The winger suffered the knee injury in training and, according to The Athletic, is expected to be out for at least a couple of months.

Brennan Johnson isn’t expected to recover from a hamstring strain to face Luton, either, so remains out alongside Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Giovani Lo Celso (quad).

Bryan Gil (groin) has been training recently and could be involved.

Son Heung-min and James Maddison aren’t flagged in FPL at present; Ange Postecoglou will hopefully tell us in his pre-match presser if there are any lingering problems affecting those two.

Son wasn’t pictured in training on Tuesday but then a number of first-teamers weren’t caught on camera, so there’s nothing conclusive there.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) remain out for the Hatters, while Amari’i Bell was “feeling his hamstring” in Tuesday’s loss to Burnley.

Ross Barkley (hamstring) could be available after returning to training in the last week.

BURNLEY V CHELSEA

Malo Gusto remains suspended but Nicolas Jackson returns from his own one-match ban to face Burnley.

Reece James, who is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, is also banned for this game after pleading guilty to an FA charge.

Mykhailo Mudryk has made a swift return to training after feeling his quad in Monday’s win over Fulham but Moises Caicedo, who Mauricio Pochettino said was struggling with a “contusion”, wasn’t pictured in Wednesday’s training gallery.

Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Marcus Bettinelli (knee) remain out for the Blues.

Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) are closing in on comebacks, however, having trained with their team-mates this week.

“There was a problem in midweek with Raheem [Sterling], he had a virus so he wasn’t able to train with us. I think that is why it is important to give Armando [Broja] the opportunity to play.” – Mauricio Pochettino on why Raheem Sterling didn’t start in Gameweek 7

Manuel Benson (knock), Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Nathan Redmond (unspecified) look set to remain out for the Clarets.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle) has been absent over the last fortnight, too, with news awaited on his availability in Vincent Kompany’s pre-match presser.

The Burnley boss may also shed light on why he ‘substituted the substitute’ in Aaron Ramsey at Kenilworth Road in midweek.

EVERTON V BOURNEMOUTH

There’s not much Everton team news that we know of, with only long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) sidelined at present.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot) and Alex Scott (knee) are some distance from a return, while Chris Mepham (“small injury”) and Lloyd Kelly (calf) are unlikely to recover in time for Gameweek 8.

Having only just returned to playing action, Tyler Adams (hamstring) has had a huge setback and could be set for another lengthy period on the sidelines.

FULHAM V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin) and Adama Traore (hamstring) remain unavailable, while we await further word on Kenny Tete‘s condition after he missed out with a “minor” groin issue in the last three matches in league and cup.

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness), George Baldock (calf) and Will Osula (unspecified) have all been on the sidelines lately for Sheffield United, with no hint of a return for any of them.

John Fleck (leg) has been back in training over the last week, however, and could be involved in west London.

The newest worry for the Blades is John Egan (foot), who left West Ham on crutches and has subsequently been omitted from the Republic of Ireland squad for the October internationals – suggesting a Gameweek 8 appearance is unlikely.

MANCHESTER UNITED V BRENTFORD

With natural left-backs in short supply at Old Trafford, local media suggest that Sergio Reguilon (muscle) may be rushed back in time for Gameweek 8.

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain on the injury list, while Jadon Sancho also won’t feature for disciplinary reasons.

Kevin Schade (muscle), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Ben Mee (muscle), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) all remain on the unavailable list for the Bees.

CRYSTAL PALACE V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Reports are circulating that Eberechi Eze could be set for six weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win at Old Trafford.

There’s a chance that Odsonne Edouard (hamstring) could be back for the visit of Nottingham Forest, however, with the striker pictured in training in midweek.

Summer signing Matheus Franca (back) and James Tomkins (“minor injury”) were also sighted, so they too could be making a Gameweek 8 appearance.

Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) and Michael Olise (hamstring) look set to remain out.

Forest’s Moussa Niakhate will definitely miss this one after being sent off for two bookable offences against Brentford on Sunday.

Danilo (hamstring), Felipe (knee), Nuno Tavares (groin), Ola Aina (muscle), Ryan Yates (hamstring) and Nicolas Dominguez (adductor) all either missed that draw with the Bees or picked up injuries during it.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V LIVERPOOL

There was a big blow for Brighton on Wednesday as Pervis Estupinan (muscle) was ruled out for somewhere in the region of a month.

“He is injured and he can’t play for a long time, unfortunately. He’s an important player we are losing. We can play in that position with [Tariq] Lamptey, with Igor [Julio], with other players. We have to be ready. “One month, more or less. I don’t know the right time but it’s not for only one game. Muscular injury.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Pervis Estupinan, speaking in his pre-Europa League presser on Wednesday

Pascal Gross (muscle) is back in training and could return against Liverpool, potentially even before then against Marseille on Thursday if Roberto De Zerbi deems him worth the risk.

Julio Enciso (knee) and James Milner (muscle) remain sidelined and it remains to be seen if Adam Lallana is anywhere nearer to featuring after missing out with a minor injury in Gameweek 7.

“I have to decide tomorrow morning. It’s a very important game but we can’t take a risk for Pascal, for any other important player.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Pascal Gross, speaking in his pre-Europa League presser on Wednesday

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser before Liverpool’s midweek clash with Union-SG was unsurprisingly dominated by talk of VAR, replays and referees following the Gameweek 7 debacle.

There was little injury news but Klopp did at least bring us up to speed on Cody Gakpo (knee).

“He was injured before he scored the goal. No [he won’t be available].” – Jurgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo, speaking in his pre-Europa League presser on Wednesday

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are both suspended this weekend after Gameweek 7 dismissals, while Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain on the injury list.

WEST HAM UNITED V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle appear to have come through their UEFA Champions League win over PSG unscathed but they went into that match missing a few key bodies.

Harvey Barnes (toe) and Joe Willock (Achilles) are definitely on the injury list, while Howe previously said that he wasn’t expecting Sven Botman (knee) back before the October international break.

Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Joelinton (hamstring) are the closest to a return, with Wilson pictured in training ahead of that famous midweek victory.

“Callum, we think, won’t make tomorrow but he’s going to be close. As it stands now, he probably won’t make the game.

“Joey is in a very similar position where he’s close, so we’ll make a late check on him. “Sven is out of the game, he won’t play.” – Eddie Howe on injuries, speaking in his pre-Champions League presser on Tuesday

Anthony Gordon will sit out Gameweek 8 through suspension, having collected five bookings in the opening seven Gameweeks.

West Ham aren’t taking Michail Antonio (adductor), Ben Johnson (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) with them to Freiburg on Thursday for their second Europa League group-stage game.

“Mick hasn’t travelled, Mick has an injury. As I said at the weekend, he had a tight adductor, so we don’t want to take any risks with him. “No idea [if he’ll be available for the weekend], we just have to try and get him through a few days of training if possible and see how he is in his recovery. He was struggling on Saturday with it. “Cresswell is still recovering from a hamstring and Ben Johnson has a little bit of a tight groin as well.” – David Moyes, speaking in his pre-Europa League presser on Wednesday

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V ASTON VILLA

Boubacar Kamara (knock) and Moussa Diaby (back) were substituted in Saturday’s thrashing of Brighton and won’t feature in Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Zrinjski.

Unai Emery isn’t sure whether either player will make it back for Gameweek 8.

Leon Bailey (muscle) is on the cusp of a swift return after missing out in Gameweek 7 and Tim Iroegbunam (back) could feature for the first time in 2023/24 but Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Jacob Ramsey (foot) is being assessed after suffering pain in the same area he previously struggled with, while Alex Moreno (hamstring) similarly has had to take a step back in his recovery after making a few matchday squads before dropping out again.

“After our match on Saturday, today didn’t train, Boubacar Kamara and Diaby. For tomorrow, they are not ready, they are not available. “Leon Bailey, I think he is ready to play tomorrow but we are going to wait because there is still a little bit of doubt with his small injury. But we were checking today and he trained as well.” “I don’t know [if Diaby and Kamara can be ready] for the weekend.” – Unai Emery, speaking in his pre-Conference League presser on Wednesday

As for Wolves, loanee Tommy Doyle is back after being ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

Jeanricner Bellegarde serves the third game of a three-match ban after his sending off in Gameweek 6.

ARSENAL V MANCHESTER CITY

The Arsenal injury list is shortening, following the return to action of Thomas Partey in midweek.

Bukayo Saka‘s (hamstring) name keeps popping up, however: having recovered from a knock to start for Arsenal against Lens on Tuesday, the winger didn’t even make it till half-time before being substituted.

This time it was a hamstring injury that forced his withdrawal, with Mikel Arteta not sure about whether he’ll recover in time for the weekend visit of Manchester City.

“He tried to backheel the ball in the first half and felt something, it was something muscular and he was uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off. “We don’t know anything more than that, obviously it was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s obviously a worry for us. “I have no clue [if he’ll be fit for Sunday], I don’t know. “No [regrets], it was a knock that he picked up the other day, and he was perfectly fine. It wasn’t an action, it was a backheel that can produce that type of injury. Let’s see what the extent of it is, and afterwards, it was too late as well. “They were more knocks than any other thing. The last few that he had, he hasn’t really missed games. We gave him a break against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, and that was all.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, speaking after full-time on Tuesday

Jurrien Timber (knee) is a long-term absentee, while Gabriel Martinelli (muscle) hasn’t been seen in training since bowing out of the Everton match in Gameweek 5.

As for City, they welcomed the fit-again duo of Bernardo Silva and John Stones back to the matchday squad for the midweek trip to RB Leipzig.

That leaves only Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and Rodri (suspension) on the sidelines for Sunday’s game at the Emirates.

Rodri serves the final game of a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 6.

