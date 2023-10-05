12
  1. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    18 mins ago

    I've waded through street after street of discarded kebabs and Brown Ale bottles to bring you today's press conference times. These are again via Sky Sports News as we no longer get them sent directly:

    1.15pm - Heckingbottom
    1.30pm - Kompany
    2.30pm - Dyche, Cooper
    4pm - Frank

    All times in BST.

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who is Best forth defender to play this GW ?
    IF you have
    Udogie Tripper Cash

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Burn?

  3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best duo given form,fixtures, 0-itb tia

    1 cash. lascelles
    2 coufal. pau
    3 coufal. van d ven

  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.6 or less? Thinking maybe Burn, Guehi, Pau Torres, Coufal. Any other shouts?

  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Iv brought Salah in on my wc more of a differential for those fixtures that anything.

    It's not made my team any worse. ..

    Iv got Salah/Son/Bowen/Watkins/
    Haaland and Alvarez plus Trippier and a playing bench so saying Salah ruins ur team isn't wat I'm seeing tbf

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      This.
      I have a playing bench but not very strong, that is the only sacrifice I can see.

      My team

      Pickford
      Trippier, Udogie, Walker
      Son, Neto, Salah, Bowen, Diaby
      Alvarez, Haaland,

      Turner, Beyer, Archer, Kabore

      1.5m itb

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      You must have good TV

    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yup. I have:

      Areola, Turner
      Trippier, Burn, Porro, Kabore, Lamptey
      Salah, Son, Bowen, Neto, Anderson
      Haaland. Alvarez, Turner

      Not a great bench, but will do.

  6. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Watkins and a bench of Taylor, Kabore & Andersen

    B) Diaby and a bench of Gabriel, Tarkowski & Archer

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got Diaby about 3 weeks ago to "cover" Watkins.
      Wish I had gone Watkins instead

  7. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would u WC that team?

    1 FT, 0.3m

    Pickford (Turner)
    Porro Trippier Saliba (Estupi*, Regulion*)
    Salah Saka* Mitoma Mbuemo (Nakamba)
    Alvarez Haaland Morris

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't see the appeal WC now.
      WC in GW9 if you are unhappy with the team as there will be injuries over the break.

      I wouldn't WC that team though

  8. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    just now

    OK to save here?

    Areola
    Trippier Udogie Cash
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Kabore Botman

