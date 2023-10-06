447
Rate My Team October 6

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

447 Comments
With Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it's questions on transfers, chip strategy, bench order or anything in between, Scout's Deputy Editor will tackle whatever's thrown at him.

He'll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there's time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you're free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you'd normally be musing on.

Don't forget that, if it's an algorithmic answer you're after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a 'Rate My Team' tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  bso
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Please RMT
    Turner
    Pau - Burn - Udogie
    Son - Salah - Maddison - Diaby
    Watkins - Alvarez - Haaland

    B- Areola, Coufal, Anderson, Kabore

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Bench is good but Diaby still a doubt.

You on WC?

      You on WC?

      Open Controls
      bso
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        I am on WC…could go JWP, will think about it.

        Open Controls
  Flynny
    8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Good to go with this Wildcard? 0.5mitb. Thanks

    Turner (areola)
    Porro cash burn (gabriel taylor)
    Salah son maddison bowen diaby
    Haaland alvarez (archer)

    Open Controls
    Rudi Van Disarzio
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      10 mins ago

      GTG Maybe upgrade Archer

      Open Controls
    NotsoSpursy
      6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Decent. I think slightly better than template

      Open Controls
      Flynny
        8 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Happy with archer.

        He is nailed and if diaby doesn't play I have him first sub at Fulham which feels reasonable cheers

        Open Controls
  Rudi Van Disarzio
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    54 mins ago

    On a WC would you swap Foster Diaby and Mitchell
    For Broja Bowen and Taylor
    Yes or no

    Open Controls
    Muller Reus Corner
      3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      10 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    Rudi Van Disarzio
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers I am leaving it alone I think

      Open Controls
  OptimusBlack
    10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which is best ??
    Saka & Morris >
    For -4
    A- Bowen & Darwin
    B- Diaby & Watkins
    C- don't Sell Saka for -4

    Open Controls
    NotsoSpursy
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't sell saka

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Luton at home this GW will either be a b*tch or a massacre.

    Most teams who have played Luton at home have not had an easy game.

    Just saying.

    Open Controls
    Scalper
      7 Years
      8 mins ago

      So it will either be good or bad.

      Insightful.

      Cheers poo

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        8 mins ago

        My pleasure

        Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why did you get rid of Foden after laughing at Bowen:s 7 points 😆

        Or have you kept Foden and Ederson 😆

        Open Controls
        Scalper
          7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Still have him :^]

          Bilva and Grealish back so doesn’t make sense to hold on with potential rotation and difficult upcoming fixtures

          Open Controls
          FOO FIGHTER
            4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Doku is a beast. So is Alvarez.

            I reckon both start Vs Arsenal.

            Open Controls
          FOO FIGHTER
            4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Pity the City front three is not Doku, Alvarez and Foden though...

            Would be extremely entertaining.

            Open Controls
  NotsoSpursy
    6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi, which is better? Thank you very much

    A)

    Areloa (Turner)
    Burn, Gabriel, Udogie, Digne (Kab)
    JWP, Maddison, Saka*, Salah (Chukwu)
    Watkins, Haaland, Alvarez

    B)

    Areloa (Turner)
    Burn, Gabriel, Udogie, CASH (Kab)
    BOWEN, Maddison, SON, Salah (Chukwu)
    Watkins, Haaland, (Archer).

    Open Controls
    Banana Boat
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      A - I really dislike B with only 6 viable attackers

      Open Controls
  jonnybhoy
    10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which two?

    A) Almiron + Alvarez
    B) Maddison + Neto

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Equal but B

      Open Controls
    Banana Boat
      8 Years
      just now

      A - but I prefer Neto to Almiron if you can take him in that combo too

      Open Controls
  FHRITP
    38 mins ago

    Turner (areola)

    Tripper / robertson / virgil (gusto / baldrick)

    Salah / odegaard / saka /son (c) /maddison

    Watkins / Wissa (archer)

    Wissa is a weak link but stuck with him and the bench fodder for now.

    Gonna persist for a few weeks at least then consider a defense downgrade to get alvarez

    Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Where is that guy that posted Haaland's quote about making space for everyone and having to deal with it.

    He even said it was a clue...

    Haaland still going to get his Hattie's, no doubt but if he is hardly touching the ball then you have to consider what you get without owning him.

    Open Controls
  Spaghetti
    33 mins ago

    Do I play sterling or archer? Yes I know it's not a great choice to have to make

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Put them into a hat, whichever one you pick...

      Open Controls
    FHRITP
      5 mins ago

      Sterling. Always play your expensive option. You dont win the league with a 70 mil team

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Season "keepers"

    Salah, Son, Saka and Bowen

    In no specific order.

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh and Alvarez 😆

      Open Controls
  clarkey_2000
    5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this as a FH team?

    Turner (3.9)
    Cash Porro Castagne (Branthwaite, Lascelles)
    Salah Richarlison Maddison Diaz (Enzo)
    Watkins Haaland Darwin

    Open Controls

