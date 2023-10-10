It’s been a stunning career trajectory for Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and his debut Manchester City campaign brought an incredible rate of goals to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

However, although he’s already the league’s top scorer and ahead in many 2023/24 attacking stats, a growing number of managers are concerned that he’s netted just once in his last five games (in all competitions).

Anonymous against Arsenal in Gameweek 8, could the unthinkable be happening – are people really ditching Haaland?

For those debating whether to follow the lead of Scoutcaster Seb Wassell and third-placed Career Hall of Famer Jon Ballantyne, here are a few factors to consider.

HAALAND’S FPL STATS

As a team, Man City had a 100% record up to Gameweek 6 but since have lost their last two league outings. Without creative lynchpin Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m), underlying stats show the champions are not quite at the same level as before.

Five teams are on more goals (17), six have had more big chances (23, see below) and there are four expected goals (xG) tallies better than their 15.25.

Meanwhile, Haaland is FPL’s third-highest scorer, narrowly behind both Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.1m) on 55 points.

Although setting the pace for goals (eight), attempts (32), big chances (15), shots on target (16) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.38), the Norwegian has only twice exceeded six points in a match. A trio of games with goals ended on four, six and six points, including no bonuses and a Gameweek 3 penalty miss. With this in mind, some FPL managers will gain confidence that a strong squad can cover his inevitable goals.