  1. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Damn this long break , need relief from the extreme horrors of the real world.
    Hang in folks.

    1. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      The extreme horrors of the real world are a relief from the horror FPL inflicts.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Guess you one of those that gets triggered when a a player suffers an injury in play. Yeah but in the current time a very ignorant repost.

        1. Tomerick
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          If you don’t laugh you cry my friend. I don’t get triggered by FPL because it’s a game but I don’t let the worldwide s****show get to me either because that’s a dark spiral to head down.

      2. HadiSLIM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        I get what your saying… but yeh.. not the best time mate.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Not these days I'd say, unfortunately.

  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Early thoughts, what to do here?

    Save FT or get Salah & Bowen for a hit?

    1FT
    0.9 idb left

    Turner
    Walker Botman* Udogie
    Son Maddy Rashford Chan
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Leno Mbeumo Bell** Saliba

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      By downgrading who?

  3. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
    53 mins ago

    In the last two games City played without Rodri, meanwhile he is the key player in Pep's system. It's no surprise to downgrade XGI activity for the team, especially for Haaland, who need to chances created by his teammates.
    Next home game vs Brighton (one of the worst defence impact in the league) with Rodri will return Haaland's normal activity.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Agreed.

      Haalands impact is on scoresheet. Rodri’s is the match result

      1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
        4 mins ago

        Well said.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I don't quite get the debate around Haaland or no Haaland tbh. He isn't a player you sell for a few GWs and then get back with ease or vice versa. If you sell you spread the funds almost immediately (ideally with a WC) and make the most of it, accept the hauls and hope the extra funds long term give you an edge etc Then maybe you get him back on an early second WC (or -8 with 2 FTs) if you think you've made a mistake selling.

      Problem is I can't see people holding their nerve when he inevitably returns a 16+ score in the next 3/4GWs.

      1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
        just now

        Agree. I can't see FPL manager's patience as well, especially when somebody makes 15+ pts one time throught non-empressive summary stats, or vice versa two blanks throught pretty well stats. And by the by, we are talking about one of the best players in the modern football and definitely the best centre-forward in the world.
        On the bright side, this talks could make Haaland differential captain next GW 🙂

  4. FHRITP
    12 mins ago

    Can't believe its taken the sheep this long to do the maths and realise he is poor value, considering what 8 million got you last season.

    1. FHRITP
      10 mins ago

      Hope he starts getting a goal a game so the plebs keep him. Not scoring is bad for business everyone will have a new no Haaland template. I'm loving being ranked top 1000.

      1. Manic M
        4 mins ago

        Wow you sound amazing. You could win the whole thing. Keep us posted.

  5. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Another 2 weeks of phantom injuries, travel rumours, endless speculation etc...

    Better to just wait to the deadline before making plans/decisions

  6. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Surely Haaland + JWP + Neto -> Saka + Son + Alverez (-4) will pay off after thr next GW. Thoughts? Looking at Salah perma C.

