  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Nathan Bishop

  2. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    This season has been a rollercoaster so far with variance playing huge part

    I have got 4 gws of 60 points or above and 4 gws of 46 points or below.

    You either had a very good week or very bad one No inbetween.

    Anyone else similar?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yup pretty much my season so far as well.

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yeah it’s been a bit strange but hanging in there with 500k OR

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      GW totals are only important relative to everyone else's scores.

      I'd rather 46 points when the average is 30 over 60 points when the average is 61.

    4. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Name any season where "variance" didn't play a huge factor. It would be impossible for it to be otherwise.

  3. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Total points for Fin Sollie & Ben Crellin?

  4. Poison Apple
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Onana, Turner
    Tripper, Saliba, Cash, udogie, Kabore
    Saka, Maddison, Bowen, Sterling, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    A. WC:
    Onana + Tripper + Saliba + Sterling + Mbeumo > Areloa + Burn + Gabriel/ + Salah + Fodder

    B. Keep the WC. Live without Salah

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I'd rather lose Saka than Trippier. Dunno if that works cash-wise, tho.

      1. Poison Apple
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Waiting for saka news. Will go for Marty if not fit. But i supose u r suggesting that i should WC and get salah in

  5. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Funny old season - can't think of one quite like it.

    Two weeks ago I was ahead of all of the Great and the Good (400K). As of right now I would be in the bottom half of the league (1.5m).

    Lots of scope for us all to slip up, but it shows that there is lots of scope to make up ground too.

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      We prob hav same team. Ibwas 150k went down to 1.2m

    2. fusen
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Each week there are one or two fairly well owned players who do really well and they are dictating the large rank swings.

      Lots of sort of 20-30% owned players, and they have weeks scoring 10-20 points when the majority of largely owned players end up with

      1. fusen
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        with less than 5 points.

        So just all hangs on you owning the correct player who shines in a specific week

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best cs potential, tia
    1 lascelles CRY
    (botman exp bak oct 21,not so sure bak) given knee injury
    2 van d ven FUL

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      2

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ok

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          But that's if Botman is back, should have written that above. If Lascelles keeps his place, Newcastle are probably a safer bet for CS. Imo.

  7. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do you think Diaby can keep up with Watkins over the good Villa fixtures?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      My guess would be no, but stranger things have happened.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I personally don't tbh. But what fo I know, I haven't watch Diaby play enough.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        ...ed...

  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT 0.1m ITB

    Best way to get Watkins into this team or just go without?

    Turner
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez

    Areola Botman Archer Kabore

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Alvarez to Watkins and Gordon to a very cheap mid

      If you really want Watkins

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I did think about that but I'd prob have to play Botman every week.

        I guess i could downgrade Son/Maddy once spurs fixtures aren't as good.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Only way I can see that you could get him in is to downgrade Son/Maddison/Salah and upgrade Alvarez or Archer.

    3. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Might have to lose Bowen or Maddison /Son

    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I could do Alvarez/Bowen to Watkins/Neto but not sure its worth it?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bowen has fixtures & Alvarez is doing well.

    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not easy, without losing Spurs or Bowen both look good for another few weeks especially Bowen

