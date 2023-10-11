24
24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zogzeg
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Quiet evening

    Open Controls
  2. Bevan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bowen or Saka/ Odegaard on a wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Nickofoz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Saka but depends what you could do with the extra Bowen cash

      Open Controls
  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Hehe

    A) Martinelli + Saliba
    B) Trippier + Gordon/Neto

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      B if you have Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        What's Saka got to do with the price of fish

        Open Controls
  4. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Feeling bored during the IB? Then why not join my league which is still open for entries.

    The Charlie Price Marathon
    Code p3txc3

    I intend posting frequent updates in the Community/Mini Leagues & Competitions tab, highlighting and giving credit to any notable individual performances.

    All welcome.

    Open Controls
  5. simong1
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    A or B? All will be starters

    A) Areola, Neto, Watkins

    B) Turner, Coufal, Son

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Watkins seems to have way overperformed his stats. expected assists 0.8....actual assists 7!

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Think he’ll get no more than 2, max 3 returns in the next 4 and people will be panicking to get alvarez back in, who will probably get the same amount of returns in that time span

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Get both!

        Open Controls
      2. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Two or three returns in four games sounds about right and sounds good to me. I find Watkins pretty unpredictable over short time periods though. Great player for his workrate, teamwork and running with and without the ball. Finishing always is inconsistent. Sometimes very wasteful sometimes clinical. He'll frustrate owners in single weeks but over a season will score well

        Open Controls
        1. Get up ya bum
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I definitely wouldn't sell Alvarez. Sold Haaland instead

          Open Controls
  7. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Robertson punt, anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rather pay the extra for Trippier tbh...

      Open Controls
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Don't like him as a pick because of tactical changes. Trent is the one. VVD better than Robbo now imo.

      Open Controls
  8. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    WC draft. Brought on by rank plummet. Views?

    Johnstone Strak
    Tripps Cash Van de Ven Taylor 3.9
    Salah Diaby Neto Saka Madds
    Haaland Alvarez Calvert

    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I like it a lot. I prefer some different players obviously but that's a very solid team. DCL is a great option

      Open Controls
    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      solid looking team, guessing a 3-5-2 formation in the main

      Open Controls
  9. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    hmmmmm ahead of WC GW9 or wait till GW10?

    Open Controls
  10. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you drop two of Saka, Odegaard, Rashford or Son,

    to bring in Palmer & Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      With palmer a starter? No

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.