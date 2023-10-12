14
  1. ebb2sparky
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    From GW10 onwards pick 2 from:
    1 - Saka
    2 - Son
    3 - Maddison

    Whilst I think Maddison is a great choice it’s difficult to pick him ahead of the other two.

    Assuming I get Saka from above is the Udogie & Pedro Porro double up a good idea? I already have Udogie but seems that Pedro Porro is a much better attacking option?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son's - minutes a concern
      Maddison - can be assist of the assist, good asset though
      Saka - if fit probably the one to go for

      One of Udogie or Porro personally, probably Porro

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Basically Saka+1, so it would be Son for me.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Saka is the easy pick. Maddison hes been steady and getting points, Son has bigger upside but is also probably bigger blank risk.

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is anyone going to consider having KDB once he is back? Pep did mention "hopefully sooner than we expect he will come back."

    I am already starting to figure out how I can fit him into my current setup without removing players I want to keep.

    He is still owned by 1.7%, all probably dead teams.

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah, no interest. Might need to get rid of Alvarez though and probably no-Haaland wont be an option anymore, still long way to go.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      There is no way to fit him in with players I want to keep. I want to keep my midfield that already has Salah, Son, Maddison and Bowen. I also really want to keep Haaland, Alvarez and Trippier AND get both Saka and Watkins in.

      1. duke313
        8 mins ago

        Things change, those players might not be in form come the later game weeks. And Alvarez is at risk once KDB is back

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Therefore far too early to tell how KdB is going to perform. He is coming from long injury and he is no longer kid either. His minutes will probably managed and his form is unknown atm. So far too early to make any decisions about him.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Would not want to be getting KDB in straight away because who knows which player will be the bait once he returns. I am avoiding their defence as it is. By that time I could decide to run to Haaland again.

        Right now we have it quite easy knowing which attack starts. Can't wait for Pep roulette again 🙂

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd love to, but I have a lot of questions over A) how long it'll take for him to get fully fit, and B) how Pep integrates him and Alvarez into thr starting XI. I can't see him dropping the latter when KDB is back given how good he's been, but he is doing well in KDB's absence, and I've honestly never been too impressed by him when on the pitch with KDB as part of a front two or shifted out wide. I think one of them is going to lose out but the question is who

    4. duke313
      8 mins ago

      Once he starts assisting Haaland again, we'll see his ownership increase.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Would have to be at the expense of Salah or a massive hit-ridden rejig, and I'd be nervous he could break down again. So it's a 'no'.

  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all. Try not to post these but quite unsure on how to proceed this week (much like last week).

    2FT 0.1itb
    Turner
    Digne Andersen Udogie
    Saka Diaby Salah Son Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Leno Colwill Kabore Osula)

    I think part of my issue is I can't currently see anything to do this week. I was eyeing up bringing in Nunez in GW10, might move on Son as I expect the Palace and Chelsea games won't suit him much, although the Wolves and Villa fixtures after are good so keeping may be sensible, and him rising to 9.5m adds more incentive to hold in case selling ends up being a mistake. That groin issue is a worry though. But I want him for Fulham this week. If I was to do the move I'd probably go for Palmer at the moment, handy 8th attacker but would possibly play GW10+11. Could go with Bowen or Mitoma too if I decided to ignore Nunez.

    Unsure if I ought to be targeting the likes of Trippier or not either. He's clearly playing well and the fixtures look decent, but getting him means foregoing another better attacker and I don't think I'm keen on that. I've been doing OK so far without him despite his big scores. My team is a bit inflexible right now but I've been doing well and have been and am seeing lots of people trying to bring in a few players I have so I'm not seeing much reason to change much right now. Never really been in a spot where I could end up burning an FT before (I'm not counting moving Kabore or Osula to other budget options as really using an FT).

  4. simong1
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best of the below teams on a WC?

    A)

    Turner (3.9)
    Trippier - Pau Torres - Van de Ven - Guehi (Taylor)
    Salah - Son - Madidison - Saka (Chuk)
    Haaland - Alvarez (4.3)

    B)

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Pau Torres - Van de Ven (Kabore, Taylor)
    Salah - Neto - Madidison - Saka (Chuk)
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

    C)

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Pau Torres - Van de Ven (Kabore, Taylor)
    Salah - Neto - Madidison - Saka (Chuk)
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

    D)

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Cash - Andersen - Van de Ven (Taylor)
    Salah - Madidison - Saka (Chuk, 4.3)
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

