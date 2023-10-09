12
12 Comments
  1. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    If/when Kudus can get assured starts, he's straight into my team.

  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Hey, all. Thoughts on the below?

    A) Son + Watkins —> Salah (C) + fodder

    Or

    B) Son + Botman (or Saliba) —> lesser Liv mid + Trippier

    Both -4. No other TOT, AVL, or LIV attackers (tho Cash and Porro basically are!).

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thanks to Greennred on previous article.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        just now

        No bother Becks.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Personally, I'd want Salah (not sure another Liverpool mid will score anything close to as heavily) but I wouldn't get rid of Son and Watkins to get him.

      I'm not looking at captaining him in the Everton game either. The Scouse derby is usually quite a tight affair.

  3. Son of a Gunner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Any suggestions for an Awoniyi replacement. Is the answer just Watkins?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd be taking a look at Hwang too.

      1. Son of a Gunner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        think he's a midfielder on FPL

      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Midfielder

  4. Lallanas Llama
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Used my wildcard on first international break so only limited options to change.

    Any thoughts on the below?

    Turner
    Areola

    Botman
    Cash
    Schär
    Saliba
    (Cedric)

    Son
    Sarr
    Salah
    Saka
    Luis Díaz

    J.Alvarez
    Haaland
    (Semenyo)

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW8 (1205 teams)

    Safety score = 34
    Top score = 98 by Daryl Foran, next highest was 80

    74 teams to be removed, 1131 teams through to GW9

    Entry reopened over the break - code is x9free
    Scores needed after hits for GWs1-8 are 62, 34, 38, 66, 32, 56, 32, 34

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS
    https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html

    1. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers TM

