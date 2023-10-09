15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    I've been waiting for strakosha to start. Thought it might happen gw1. Was a matter of time though. Better keeper than flekken

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      I don't think it will last though.

      Open Controls
      1. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        Why not?

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Apparently Flekken was ill and hat is why he did not start.

          Would be great if Strakosha starts next game, I would be tempted to bring him in.

          Open Controls
          1. Get up ya bum
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Grabbed his chance well. I'd be shocked if he doesn't start next game

            Open Controls
  2. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Small green from 110k to 105k. I'll take it considering I had botman, Saka, Eze and Awoniyi fooked.

    Switch from Haaland to Salah done. Haaland, Eze to Watkins, Salah

    Martinez
    Pinnock Udogie Trippier
    Salah (C) son Maddison Saka Sterling
    Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Awoniyi Colwill Tavares

    Moves I want to get done are Awoniyi to foster, sterling to Bowen, Martinez to Raya.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      I am strangely drawn to Foster, but looking at his career stats he has either massively levelled up over the summer or been very very lucky this year.
      Worth the 0.5 over Archer?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        As a Burnley fan, I'd say he's definitely worth the extra 0.5. Three goals and an assist from 6 games (and it really should have been four goals but for a ridiculous VAR intervention against Forest), guaranteed starter, central to much of Burnley's attacking play and easier fixtures looming. Almost worth considering him as a seventh attacker rather than bench fodder.

        Open Controls
      2. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Gotta look a bit deeper. He's a baller. In January when they spent big on him he was one of the stand out players in Belgium that season. Was never suited to the championship. Kompany had no doubts he was the man to lead their attack in the premier league though. Definitely worth the extra over Archer. With his long term fixtures he is even a worthy starter a lot of the time. I've been saying for weeks he's the best value attacker.

        Open Controls
  3. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Laughed my butt off when I noticed Villa had conceded but Pau Torres had scored. Lucky to get those points since I wasn't able to afford Cash. What a gameweek overall

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah, got him in draft, along with Van der Ven (does he become VDV without people thinking it is a typo?) and Guehi. Lucky week.

      Open Controls
  4. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    I just looked at how I could get Salah in and all I need to do is:

    Rashford to Salah
    Johnstone to Areola
    Gvardiol to Branthwaite

    So that's a -8 or a wildcard.

    Happy to keep everyone else. I had £2.5m in the bank.

    Should I do the -8 or wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Team?

      Open Controls
  5. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you wc this team? Need to dump mitoma, mbeumo, estu, kabore, mubama.

    Onana
    Trippier udogie cash
    Salah Bowen Maddison mitoma mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner estu kabore mubama

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Onana, Estu, and Mubama are the ones that really need to go. I think you can still give a chance to Mitoma and Mbeumo

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.