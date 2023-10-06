There are 14 pre-match press conferences taking place today and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 8 here.

There are also quotes from Roberto De Zerbi, who doesn’t appear to be hosting a usual press conference in front of reporters following Brighton and Hove Albion’s clash with Marseille last night.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The managers of Sheffield United, Everton, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Brentford all faced the media on Thursday and the headlines from those press conferences can be found here.

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman (knee) won’t make the trip to West Ham United, so the Dutchman stays with Harvey Barnes (toe) and Joe Willock (Achilles) on the injury list.

Anthony Gordon will also sit out Gameweek 8 through suspension, having collected five bookings in the opening seven Gameweeks.

Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Joelinton (hamstring) are the closest to a return, with Wilson pictured in training ahead of the midweek victory over Paris Saint-Germain but not risked for that game.

“I think the injury list doesn’t look great the minute but I don’t think apart from Harvey, there is anything long-term there. Maybe some short-term pain for us. “We will wait and see how Callum and Joe[linton] are, they are probably the closest. We’ve got Anthony suspended, that’s another blow for us. “Sven won’t make it.” – Eddie Howe

Emil Krafth (knee) made his playing return after a year-long absence for the under-21s last Friday.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pervis Estupinan (muscle) was ruled out for “more or less” a month by Roberto De Zerbi earlier this week, so the Ecuador international joins Julio Enciso (knee) on the sidelines.

“He is injured and he can’t play for a long time, unfortunately. He’s an important player we are losing. We can play in that position with [Tariq] Lamptey, with Igor [Julio], with other players. We have to be ready. “One month, more or less. I don’t know the right time but it’s not for only one game. Muscular injury.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Pervis Estupinan, speaking in his pre-Europa League presser on Wednesday

James Milner (muscle) and Adam Lallana (minor injury) were again absent for Thursday’s clash with Marseille but Pascal Gross (muscle) returned to play 90 minutes.

In quotes reported by the Argus on Friday morning, De Zerbi discussed Gross, Milner and possible Estupinan understudy Tariq Lamptey.

“I think [Lamptey] was one of the best for us on the pitch. Now the problem is for Sunday because I don’t want to take risks with him. He was injured in the last part of last season and the first part of this season. “At the moment it is very tough because we lost Pervis. “I don’t know if we can play with James Milner. We have to analyse the Pascal Gross situation because for him it was the first game after injury. “It is a tough moment but I think we can play well anyway.” – Roberto De Zerbi

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are both suspended this weekend after Gameweek 7 dismissals, while Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) have been joined on the injury list by Cody Gakpo (knee).

“It is just, for [Thiago] especially, annoying. He had now two setbacks in the rehab, not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again. Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar. “It’s as annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic, who was there, played a few minutes and then felt something else. That’s how it is after long-term injuries from time to time. “I don’t know and I will not put pressure on that [their returns] because I can’t anyway. If they will be back after the internationals, we will see that. Hopefully, it would be cool. “Cody, there is a good chance that he will back [after the break]. He is already out of the brace, walks normal around here, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise we had, I think he nearly got the best, but is still injured.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY

Despite making the bench for the midweek clash with RB Leipzig, John Stones won’t be considered for the trip to Arsenal this weekend.

“John Stones is not ready to play, maybe for the national team but not for us.” – Pep Guardiola

City welcomed the fit-again Bernardo Silva back to the matchday squad on Wednesday, too.

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and Rodri (suspension) remain on the sidelines for Sunday’s game at the Emirates.

Rodri serves the final game of a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 6.

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio (adductor), Ben Johnson (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) missed Thursday’s trip to Freiburg.

David Moyes revealed on Friday morning that Antonio had not yet trained but had done some running with the medical team, so the striker will be assessed before Sunday’s clash with Newcastle.

“I will need to see [if Michail is available]. He’s not trained yet. He has done some running with the medical people, so over the next couple of days, hopefully we will find out if he is fit to play.” – David Moyes

Jarrod Bowen was trialled as the central striker against Freiburg so will be on standby to deputise in that position this weekend.

“I thought the forward players, especially in the early part of the game, played really well. I just felt it was maybe the right time to see if we could have a look at Jarrod at centre-forward in a really serious game. It wasn’t a pre-season friendly, it was a game with a lot riding on it, and I thought him and Lucas [Paqueta] did a brilliant job. “We’re needing more options, more variables in what we’re going to do in the forward areas. Last night gave me some other ideas.” – David Moyes

BOURNEMOUTH

Having only just returned to playing action, Tyler Adams (hamstring) has had a huge setback and could be set for another lengthy period on the sidelines.

“We don’t expect him soon again with us. The medical staff is analysing the situation, they are asking different specialists to take the best route. We still haven’t decided but whatever the solution we take, we don’t expect him soon on the pitch.” – Andoni Iraola on Tyler Adams

Andoni Iraola doesn’t expect anyone else to recover for Gameweek 8, so Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot), Alex Scott (knee), Chris Mepham (“small injury”) and Lloyd Kelly (calf) look set to stay on the sidelines.

