12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Estu to Andersen this week with a FT?

    Or someone else?

    0.7m ITB but may as well keep some funds to get Saka back in next time.

    Have a good game week...

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Martinez
      Gabriel Cash Udogie
      Salah Son Diaby Sterling Mbeumo
      Haaland Alvarez

      Turner. Estu. Gusto Simms

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        With Estupi injured and Reece back in training threatening Gusto's place, I'd do it. GL to you too AC

        Open Controls
        1. mgrnt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Agreed

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            cheers guys

            here's hoping for some green arrows this week to regain some ground

            Open Controls
  2. valderramasbarber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    For a 2-week punt:
    a) Richarlison (lut, FUL)
    b) Andreas (SHU, tot)

    I know with Rich there's the risk of being benched for the Fulham game if others recover from injury over the int. break

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. boc610
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    lol pep throwing shade: "John Stones is ready to play; maybe for England but not for us."

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Doesn't he just mean he'll probably be fit to play next weekend but not this weekend?

      Open Controls
  4. sigurdl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best cheap midfield bench enabler for 3-4-3? Enzo? or worth it to go for someone even cheaper?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      to play ?, he'll need to be half decent attacking wise, i think Palmer for the same price offers more but is less nailed

      Open Controls
      1. sigurdl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        To be first bench if someone in mid or attack is suddenly out or rested.
        Front 7: Fernandes, Foden, Madders, Son; Alvarez, Haaland, Darwin.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.