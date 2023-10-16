101
  Vincenzo
    1 Year
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    what to do if Saka not fit?
    Turner
    Trippier-Porro-Cash
    Son-Maddison-Bowen-Saka
    Haaland-Alvarez-Watkins
    Areola-Gordon-Colwill-Lamptey
    0 bank
    1-Saka= Martinelli or Diaz
    2-Safe transfer and play Gordon

    The Pretender
      8 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think Saka will be fit, as hes had 3 weeks since his last game effectively. Given we know its not a long term injury, even if he misses one more game you would have to think hes due back before the end of October.

      kevinjj123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yes. I am also keeping Saka.
        I believe he should be fit for gkw9 fixture.
        Unless Arteta says otherwise.

      Nate(U)dog(ie)
        3 Years
        just now

        His last game was less than 2 weeks ago though. I've held and am keeping unless any news about this being long-term surfaces but given it was hamstring related I'm not incredibly confident he'll be fit this week

    Fpl flowers
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      2

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Play Gordon of course

    Seb_H
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      2

  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    8 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Price changes 16 October

    Riser: Watkins (8.2)

    Faller: Benrahma (5.7)

    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy.

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Unexpected, that.

    Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Thank you very much Rainy.
      Must be tough during international break.. _Yawn_

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Do not die for pride my son! We have suffered too much in this trick! The earth, the water... the have no pride. They endure! And we must endure! My only boy, my precious boy... Do not mistake my strength for weakness! As your chief, I implore you!

      Andy_Social
        11 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Blimey, people still making transfers, based on England performances.
        Cheers, R.

  Fpl flowers
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Not sure how smart it is selling foden vs brighton, but he's on very thin ice for me.

    Would you lose him this gw to any of the below:
    A- diaby
    B - bowen
    C - Gordon
    D - neto
    E - hold for brighton

    A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Honestly for me it would be E.

      That said, if you are committed to selling him, whether you do something like B or D has a lot to do with whether or not you need funds to deploy elsewhere.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Hoooold

    kevinjj123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      hold for brighton but i can see the appeal for Neto or DIaby..

    Ingstagram
      1 Year
      33 mins ago

      I'd hold
      He's got a really good track record vs Brighton

  Lukakus Unit
    4 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    I’m holding vs Brighton, but if I weren’t, I’d go with Bowen (already have Neto).

    Lukakus Unit
      4 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Reply fail to above post

  Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    whats everybody thoughts on alvarez and haaland ?
    Should i keep both or one of them only? Will alvarez be enough ?

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      So long as you have a means to easily get the meat Shield Back if required, why not? Plenty of ways to play this game.

    Andy_Social
      11 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I don't see a connection. Do you simply mean, "Is it still worth owning Haaland?"

      For me, both have a run of games against poor defences.

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Haaland 14.0m 6.9 ppg vs Alvarez 7.0m 6.0 ppg.

      I got Alvarez when he was still 6.5m and honestly can't see me getting rid at any point. On the pitch and as an FPL asset he is too damn good. Started all PL matches as well so far.

      I took the risk to go without Haaland in GW8. Capped him 6 times this season which included a triple cap vs SHU and has not benefited my rank to be honest. He is also on less FPL points this season compared to last season at this stage. Now I want to see what happens without him 🙂

  kevinjj123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    5 hours ago

    I have both. and keeping them for gwk9 not sure afterwards if both are required.
    after gwk9... alvarez can be changed to Watkins, Nunez, Jota or another forward..

  Taegugk Warrior
    5 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    play mbeumo or morris..?

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      beemo

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    My TV is not great ad trying to shoehorn in good assets, but with weak keepers and a bench, what do you think for WC GW10?

    Turner

    Cash | Guehi | Gabriel

    Saka | Salah | Maddison | Diaby | Bowen

    Watkins(Alvarez) | Haaland

    Strakosha / Branthwaite / Taylor / Mubama

    Thanks

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      More than okay so long as XI all play every week - if it were me I'd probably go Alvarez and have a bench and better keeper. Is the fear of Turner losing his spot no longer a thing?

      DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yeah I hear you, regarding Turner really not sure, like I said the team above feels like I have tried to shoehorn players in due t poor budget.

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Up to now, looks like Turner will have to pull an Onana to lose his spot. Think he is safe tbh.

  Botman and Robben
    7 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    1FT, 0.3 ITB?

    Roll FT?

    Turner
    Porro Cash Burn
    Salah Mitoma Son Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Anderson Kabore Beyer

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      F'sure

  SpaceCadet
    9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Roll

    SpaceCadet
      9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      RF to Botman

  SpaceCadet
    9 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this gw10 wc draft?

    areola
    trippier udogie cash
    salah saka madddison jwp diaby
    haaland alvarez

    turner tsimikas taylor mubama

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Fine

      SpaceCadet
        9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Knight of few words

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Smashed it especially if Robbo is really out for a long time.

      SpaceCadet
        9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Great, thanks!

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      good

  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Haaland most likely will score vs Brighton as their defence is trash. Brace or hattie, who knows but if you start seeing comments like this and it lines up with one of his recent interviews where he mentioned that he has to deal with creating space for the rest of the City attack at the moment, you have to start wondering whether the oposition have figured out how to cut him out. He also has not scored in his last five CL matches. Have the PL teams latched onto that and will he score as regularly as he did last season? With him hardly seeing the ball of late, let's see what happens in the coming GW's and whether it is "hiding bdhind the sofa time" for those who have gone without him 😆

    "We see how decisive (Haaland) is in the box in every game. Any ball Haaland touches in the box could be a goal, whether it's an aerial ball, a low one, left foot or right foot, he's a born goalscorer.

    "We'll try to keep him as far from the box as possible, as far from our goal, and when he's in our area, make sure he doesn't touch the ball -- he's got an out-of-the-ordinary probability of scoring."

    https://www.goal.com/en-za/news/erling-haaland-spain-unai-simon-how-to-defend-against-man-city-goal-machine/bltbf804badb3022d76

    NZREDS
      10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      What’s more likely - four goals for haaland against Brighton or England to win the rugby World Cup?

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        South Africa played out of their skin last night.

        NZREDS
          10 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Absolutely - tight game!

          FOO FIGHTER
            4 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            GL vs Argentina!

            NZREDS
              10 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              My man

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Luckily he doesn't play Craig Dawson every week though:

      https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wolves-erling-haaland-manchester-city-27823012

      https://youtube.com/shorts/kqDzqg97I3M?si=i8O_vtyelvG-1rV0

      You'd think City v Brighton is going to be a goal fest.

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yeah, we all know what Brighton's attack is capable off.

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        And City's defence is not all that.

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          It is not. Might get in Welbz.

          FOO FIGHTER
            4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Even though Brighton's attack has some tempting assets, you just do not know who starts.

  NZREDS
    10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone know how to switch back to mobile viewing? I’m now zoomed out and can see fixture ticker etc on the right hand side like I’m on a desktop computer

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bottom left corner icon

      NZREDS
        10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Amazing! found it thanks

  dshv
    6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    WC

    1. Son jwp botman/burn
    2. Ode coufal bowen

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      1. Burn'll do.

  Bird24
    3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard draft, anything need changing?
    Turner, Areola
    Taylor, Trippier, Cash, Romero, Branthwaite
    Neto, Bowen, Salah, Son, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland, Archer

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      That'll do Bird, that'll do.

  wulfrunian
    7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mohamed Salah takes a step in solidarity with Palestine.
    https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1713641712818491801

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    How long do you thin Robertson will be out, its a dislocated shoulder right?

    Is Tsimikas worth bringing in on a WC?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      If it needs an operation will be months rather than weeks, but I don't think anyone knows anything yet.

    Shine on you crazy diamond
      3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Think Gomez and Tsimikas will rotate with Gomez playing the majority. Not worth it unless the 5th def imo.

    DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thanks.

  Barnaby Wilde
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Lascelles or Reguilon for GW9?

    Open Controls
    Shine on you crazy diamond
      3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Reg

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      We don't even know if Lasc is going to play. Have toyed with 3 x NUFC defenders on my WC though.

  Fulchester's New Centr…
    6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Niche question, Gross or March?

    Shine on you crazy diamond
      3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Niche answer, March

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Nic(h)e. Thanks.

    Holmes
      10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Always March

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thank you kindly

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Bear in mind March played LB last game to cover for Estupinan/Lamptey. Could see more of this going forward. Also Adingra has been really impressive at RW so I expect March to see substantially more rotation this season. Groß is a solid, steady, nailed pick

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Hmmm. Back to the drawing board.

        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Mitoma still the most nailed across the front 4 positions. I thought Fati would become a regular starter but it hasn't quite materialised as yet, may just be integrating / building fitness a bit still

          Fulchester's New Centr…
            6 Years
            39 mins ago

            I'd be all over Mitoma if I were allowed to pick him. Fati doesn't seem to be a thing yet. Adingra? Like you say, don't think any of the attacking players we can be sure of.

            The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              36 mins ago

              "Allowed"? Are you playing by different/additional rules?

              Fulchester's New Centr…
                6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Yes, I am.
                GW1 I let myself pick whoever, but since then can only bring in players on sub-ten percent ownership (at that point, can keep hold of when they go over, otherwise would be -12 every week).
                Means you have to get onto players fast, but also think twice about dumping popular choices who you might want back later.
                Frankly makes it pretty hard. Why am I doing this? Don't know. Did if second half of last season in a two team H2H and enjoyed it. Have had a couple of decent overall finishes over the years and beaten people I know IRL plenty of times so why not? Not like I'm ever going to win the whole thing.

  Ibralicious
    9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is this team good to go (barring last-minute Alvarez & Darwin international break return availability):

    Turner
    Cash - Udogie - Burn
     Salah - Son - Maddison - Bowen
    Haaland - Darwin - Alvarez

    (Areola) (Anderson - Taylor - Lamptey)

    Cheers!

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Solid

    Eze Really?
      9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You can deal with a week of less minutes with your bench and early Pool team news

  Sure You Did
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Haaland non owners sure go on about it a lot and give everyone constant reasons on why they have done it.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      56 mins ago

      It is the pyjamas for me.

      Nate(U)dog(ie)
        3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not a fan of an old fashioned nightcap?

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          19 mins ago

          I'd get him in straight away if he were to match it with a smoking jacket.

  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    My bus team. Had to do Robbo to White FT. Very unfortunate injury and it does not look like injuries are going to stop. Would have been a great asset for the next three, got rid as he is bound to lose value before the deadline. Cap is on Son at the moment but could change. Also still deciding between Areola or Turner.

    (Areola or Turner)
    Trippier White Porro
    Salah Son Saka Bowen
    Watkins Nunez Alvarez

    Gordon Cash Tarkowski

    Guess all of those who have gone no Haaland need to prepare for the pitch forks coming out and "let them burn" posts after Saturday matches or it could be another case of GW8 where going no Haaland would have got you a pretty good team score.

    Interesting GW ahead!

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Lovely stuff.

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Thanks, at least a reply with no anger issues 😆 But to be fair, I only get angry replies from a minority group.

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          27 mins ago

          It's only a game, why get mad over Haaland?

          FOO FIGHTER
            4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, it is absurd how some get so angry and obsessed over a game, ain't it?

            Fulchester's New Centr…
              6 Years
              1 min ago

              If any should be mad it is my employer - I've spent about as much time on here today as I have actually doing any work.

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Why did you do the move already, neither player is anywhere near a price change? You look well set up though, just would have waited for concrete news first or to see if anything else happens that may have made a different move more necessary this week since you've already got Cash on your bench

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        just now

        White not on International duty. Was planning on getting White in anyway for SHU.

        GW10 if Estupinan is back, I will bring him in for Tarkowski. If he ain't fit, then Anderson from Palace.

        We literally are at a point that a player is "predicted to start" from team leaks like Botman and then flagged on your bench. Once GW8 was done, every single one of my defenders were flagged. Estupinan, Bell, Botman, Baldock and Disasi so at least my problems are resolved for now and GW9 I am ready to go.

  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any thoughts on who to bench here?

    A)Cash
    B) Neto
    C) One of the spurs defenders

    Current set up:
    Neto
    Burn / Porro / Udogie
    Bowen / Neto / Son / Salah
    Watkins / Solanke / Haaland

    Areola / Cash / Anderson . Lamptey

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably a Spud. Fulham pretty toothless.

      Open Controls
  mdm
    11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Walker (BHA)
    B. Morris (nfo)
    C. Cash (WHU)

    Thanks.

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play the attackingest ones so Cash and Morris.

  Bavarian
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to C?
    A- Haaland (BRI)
    B- Salah (EVE)
    C- Son (FUL)

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alf's boy.

  Junks
    2 Years
    8 mins ago

    1FT 0.5ITB
    Turner Areola
    Porro SALIBA Tripps BEYER BALDOCK
    SAKA Salah Maddy Neto jwp
    Archer Alvarez Haaland

    Have a few possible injuries this week especially in defence. Do you think I'll be ok to hold and roll the FT or best to upgrade Beyer or Baldock maybe?

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on your long term plans, but I wouldn't be comfortable with B&B. Plenty of ok options still around at 4.5.

      Junks
        2 Years
        just now

        Im holding onto WC for now but thinking one of Balldock/Beyer to Guehi/Tsimikas/Coufal??

