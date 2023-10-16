75
  1. dshv
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    On WC

    1. Botman (have Burn)
    2. Coufal
    3. Tsimikas

    (Others are: Cash Udogie Burn Taylor)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      3

    2. Shark
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Play up... Aah, too late.
      Tsimikas if Robertson out long term. Wouldn't want to use another transfer later.
      Coufal looks promising.
      Have you considered Gabriel? Could be a steal at his current price.

      1. dshv
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Start with him, never wanna go back to that ...

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      3 dependent on Robbo news. If not, 2

    4. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Botman if fit

  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Would you rather play Cash (WHU) or JWP (avl).

    I’ll be playing Areola and Diaby too!

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Cash

    2. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      JWP

    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cash

    4. Shark
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Ca$h

    5. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      JWP, not close

    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Cash, not even close(?)

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    FYI 90mins for both Diaz & Darwin on Thursday, with the latter grabbing a last min equaliser

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Salah, Jota +1 for Everton

      Probably Nunez given that Klopp has deployed Jota off the left this season

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I hope so, its just the tight turnaround that concerns me with Darwin playing Brazil Wed 2am. Could be the same situation with Klopp not even seeing them by Friday morning. I'll be starting Darwin regardless

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    1ft, 0.5itb
    Flekken Turner
    Trippier Burn Cash Tark Baldock
    Son Maddison Bruno Mitoma JWP
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Still unsure whether I WC in 10.
    Which do you reckon?
    A) Flekken, Bruno, Maddison to Areola, Salah, Chuk (-4)
    B) Tark, Bruno to Tsimikas, Odegaard
    C) WC

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would WC

      Flekken Burn Tark Baldock Bruno Mitoma JWP can easily be improved on

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cheers

  5. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    It is a bit of a joke that Liverpool are playing again the 12:30 Saturday game after the international break.

    Who decides things like this?

    Is it done on purpose by those VAR experts just to annoy Klopp a bit more, or is AI involved?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Apparently they've done it 14 times now... Spurs comes second with 6 times.

    2. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Klopp has a point and I agree, it’s a complete joke.

    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      It's probably computer generated, or else I doubt any managers would agree to it.

      1. Swahealy
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        The gameweeks are computer generated yeah, but then the premier league and broadcasters set the times of the individual matches in advance to suit midweek games like cups and Europe. That's why you see all the games on down the line set for 3pm before they have it sorted. They even switched man utds 12:30 kickoff v Burnley recently to an 8:00 KO to help them in the Europe, such a nice thing to do for them, if only they were like that with all the teams

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      The next one is a big surprise for me given the tie that's in it (City) in particular, would have been sure that it would be a Sunday 4.30PM KO. I'm guessing policing issues are behind the move but the fact that Sky are showing it as a 12.30PM Saturday KO (and not TNT Sports, their weekly spot) shows that it had to have been planned as a Sunday or late Saturday game initially.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Couldn't be played on Sunday due to European matches the following midweek, and couldn't be played at 5:30 on Saturday on police advice.

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          The irony being that if Liverpool fans behaved themselves the match wouldn't be the early kick off they are moaning about.

        2. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Haha.

          Not sure what difference it makes for the police, but kind of makes sense as fans will probably be less drunk mid day than early evening.

        3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          City don't play until Wednesday so that shouldn't be a factor, especially given other sides (like Newcastle v Milan) had a shorter turnaround than 4.30PM to 8PM 3 days later

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nope - Man City play on the Tuesday (28th, home to Leipzig)

    5. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Well they say there's no favouritism in the Premier League, ah your just being a conspiracy theorist.
      29 international breaks since Klopp took over at Liverpool and 14 of them Liverpool have been on at 12:30. That's just in your face BS. 4 red cards in 8 games while we've seen tackles far worse than Jones get a yellow Kovacic the latest, and then there's VAR.

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        If Liverpool have a bad result against Everton cause they're sleepy at lunchtime, just replay the game.

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hashtag Analysis.

    Another quality Spike Lee/Neale joint. The standard simply never drops.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Keep it in your pants Virgin

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Too late.

    2. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Honestly, do you have any new posts or content. I have seen this about 100 times in the past. Same chat constantly.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        You've seen it a 100 times before? Sure you did. 🙄

    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Calm down, lad. They aint gonna take your virginity.

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Love the banter 😆

    5. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      People don't like seeing praise in here... it's an fpl community after all.

  7. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I'm hoping for a GW9 Botman returning to play...

    https://twitter.com/FPLFlan/status/1713902540461351141?t=I4-dAk3qfSsJTmrnYpbdJA&s=19

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      That would be a big help!

  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Play Cash or Udogie?..... More chance of attacking returns v more chance of a clean sheet!

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Udogie

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Ucatty, I see Bowen doing well.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Udogie, better chance of CS

    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Cheers all!

  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hello lads, any thoughts here? 1 ft only.

    Leno, Areola
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash, Gusto, Taylor
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP
    Haaaland, Álvarez, Archer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Roll

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Looks rollable for now but post-IB pressers can change that rapidly. Structurally, would maybe look to get a better 1st sub / 4th def option soon as Gusto isn't going to be much use with Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      twist

  10. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Are Reguilon and Botman out for this weekend?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Botman^. Roll little higher.

  11. dycheball
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team for a WC Draft? Probably putting too much into defenders but I've been saved from a red arrow by my back line twice now. Subject to change especially if Saka looks to be gone GW10 or Botmans back by Saturday

    Pope Turner
    Udogie Burn Gabriel Cash Guéhl
    Maddison Son Bowen Neto Saka
    Haaland Watkins Wissa

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      If on WC I would be getting Salah

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Liverpool is the big omission here.
      Given they play Everton, Forest and Luton in the next 3 games I can see them scoring 8-10 goals over that time, with 1 or 2 clean sheets too.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      It kind of begs the question of what you think of Liverpool, but otherwise....

      If you go with a front 8 like that, I'd kill one of the defender spots - liquid cash more important than 3rd sub imo. Wissa is ok but Brentford's fixtures turning; maybe, given your squad depth, you could take more of a risk there with someone like Ferguson? Or Isak/Wilson?

  12. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Son (3-5-2) or Watkins (3-4-3)?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Is your avatar a photo of Peter Bone MP requesting a massage?

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmm tough. Probably Son?

  13. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How to bring Arsenal players in gw10
    1. If Saka drops to 8.5 this week, Maddison to saka and porro to Gabriel
    2. If Saka doesn’t drop, son to saka and burn to gabriel
    3. Maddison to martinelli, and burn to gabriel

    Thanks

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      2.

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like B

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry 3!

  14. Jammy Dodger
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hey lads,

    I have a real headache this week for benching.

    A) Bench one:

    1) Maddison
    2) Son
    3) Bowen
    4) Salah
    5) Alvarez
    6) Nunez
    7) Watkins
    8) Diaby

    Or

    B) Bench boost this week utilising the below

    Areola - Diaby - Guehi - Coufal

    Thanks

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nunez might not start

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wait for Pool team news on Saturday

  15. drughi
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Alvarez is not gonna start against brighton is he ? well playing guehi or taylor over him really is not an option so just gotta hope

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      He started after last IB but Pep has more options now.

      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        yeah more options now so cant see him starting

  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which downgrade looks best to fit Salah in? B and C would be my 8th attacker
    A) Trippier to Coufal/Guehi/Tsimikas
    B) Maddison to Neto
    C) Watkins to Morris

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B if you own Son, A if you do not.

  17. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to play out of Leno & Areola this GW...

    Coin flip?

  18. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Might have an issue with Alvarez and Antonio this GW..

    Anyone think Antonio gers dropped for Kudos ?

  19. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    just now

    So the Poms playing vs South Africa in both rugby and cricket world cup on Saturday. Yummy!

