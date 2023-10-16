17
  1. Madge From Neighbours
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    What's eveveryones best finishing position?..... In fantasy football lol

    Bet there's a few top 100 finishers on here surely or even a few winners?

    For what it's worth I managed a top 10k finish, but only once. I'm 10 millionth currently this season on 9 points lol

    1. Madge From Neighbours
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/6011509/event/8/

      1. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        What sort of game are you playing? Are you aiming for top gameweek score regardless of points?

    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      1,264

      1. Madge From Neighbours
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Superb sir

      2. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Nice.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      789

    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      7437

    5. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      14/15 1674
      12/13 4882
      15/16 8703

      probably only 2-5m teams in mid-teenies though so all relative.

      Ive had a few horrendous seasons too. Always managed within 500k but I guess most do by GW38.

    6. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      808 and Heartbreak

    7. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      EVS was a regular on here the season he finished top 10ish. Legend. Could have won it on final day.

    8. Teahupo'o
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      419
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/396715/history

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hats off sir. Glad you're not in my minileague or else I should just set up a standing order to you!

        1. Teahupo'o
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Hahaha. Many thanks 🙂 Wheels have fallen off this past year, though.

    9. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      777

    10. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      69

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I’m not a member so I can’t access the content but I have hunch Salah might be on that list.

