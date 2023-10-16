Liverpool have the best run of fixtures over the next eight Gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), at least according to our Season Ticker.

The Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday might be tougher than it looks (more on that below), but with Nottingham Forest and Luton Town to follow, it’s no surprise Liverpool players are under consideration by most FPL managers.

With that in mind, we delve into Jurgen Klopp’s side in this Premium Members article.

LIVERPOOL: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS SO FAR

The late defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 8 might have dampened some of Liverpool’s early-season enthusiasm, but it’s generally been a positive start for Jurgen Klopp’s troops.

Yes, they need to address the issue of starting games slowly, but the underlying numbers offer encouragement they can kick on, especially as they have already played Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Spurs and Brighton.

Liverpool rank joint-fourth for goals scored (18) and joint-third for Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (27) in 2023/24 so far. Only Newcastle have a better expected goals (xG) tally than their 16.92, meanwhile.

They have also excelled at set plays, with only Brentford (46), Everton (45) and Manchester City (36) attempting more shots from such situations (35).

