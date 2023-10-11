Well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on international duty over the next week, with the matches starting on Wednesday evening.

There’ll be a nervous wait to see if any injuries or illnesses are picked up ahead of Gameweek 9, as well as the usual concerns about late returns from the Americas.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

There’s good news and bad news about the players representing countries from outside of Europe.

It’s these players who are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, and so the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek. Often, those concerns amount to nothing – but there are instances where international exertions have been a factor.

Benchings for Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m), when Liverpool contested a post-break 12.30pm kick-off in Gameweek 5, stick in the mind as examples. The Reds are also involved in the Saturday lunchtime match in Gameweek 9, this time against local rivals Everton.

The bad news: there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning.

As well as a cluster of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America, there are friendlies in the USA involving Germany, Mexico, Ghana and the United States themselves.

Argentina, in fact, kick off at 3am BST against Peru:

Above image via Soccerway

There is some good news elsewhere, with Bryan Mbeumo‘s (£6.8m) Cameroon in action in Europe and Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) Egypt contesting a brace of friendlies in the UAE. Both players’ final matches take place on Monday, so there’ll be little concern about fatigue or jetlag for Gameweek 9.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has to travel to his homeland for two kickabouts but the positive news is that Tottenham Hotspur don’t play until the Monday of Gameweek 9, so he’s almost got a full week to get back to the UK and rest up ahead of Fulham’s visit.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries (and Germany) are playing where and when:

Country Players Matches being played in… Argentina E. Martinez, Mac Allister, Enzo, J. Alvarez, Garnacho, Montiel, Romero, Lo Celso Argentina + Peru (Oct 13 + 18) Brazil Gabriel, Jesus, Alisson, Ederson, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Richarlison, Cunha Brazil + Uruguay (Oct 13 + 18) Cameroon Mbeumo, Onana Russia + France (Oct 12 + 16) Colombia Duran, Sinisterra, Diaz Colombia + Ecuador (Oct 12 + 18) Ecuador Caicedo Bolivia + Ecuador (Oct 13 + 18) Egypt Elneny, Salah UAE (Oct 12 + 16) Germany Havertz, Gross, Leno USA (Oct 14 + 18) Ghana Partey, Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus USA (Oct 15 + 18) Jamaica Bailey, DeCordova-Reid, Antonio Grenada + Trinidad & Tobago (Oct 13 + 16) Japan Tomiyasu, Endo Japan (Oct 13 + 17) Mexico Jimenez, E. Alvarez USA (Oct 15 + 18) South Korea Son, Hwang South Korea (Oct 13 + 17) Uruguay Darwin, Pellistri, S. Bueno Colombia + Uruguay (Oct 12 + 18) USA Richards, Ream, Turner, Horvath USA (Oct 14 + 18)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries rendered them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome snubs and rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned FPL assets who are fit but now have two weeks without any competitive action:

Player Club % owned by James Ward-Prowse West Ham 13.8% Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 12.5% Nick Pope Newcastle 11.7% Ben White Arsenal 11.6% Pedro Porro Spurs 10.9% Dan Burn Newcastle 10.6% Joao Pedro Brighton 9.7% Yoane Wissa Brentford 9.6% Raheem Sterling Chelsea 9.3% Cameron Archer Sheff Utd 8.3% Robert Sanchez Chelsea 7.2% Carlton Morris Luton 6.9% Solly March Brighton 6.1% Lucas Digne Aston Villa 6.0% Anthony Gordon Newcastle 5.4% Callum Wilson Newcastle 4.2% Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 4.1% Elliot Anderson Newcastle 4.1%

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) – hamstring

(Arsenal/England) – hamstring Leandro Trossard (Arsenal/Belgium) – groin

(Arsenal/Belgium) – groin William Saliba (Arsenal/France) – toe

(Arsenal/France) – toe Philip Billing (Bournemouth/Denmark) – unspecified injury

(Bournemouth/Denmark) – unspecified injury Tariq Lamptey (Brighton/Ghana) – knock

(Brighton/Ghana) – knock Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton/Japan) – fatigue

(Brighton/Japan) – fatigue Axel Disasi (Chelsea/France) – quad

(Chelsea/France) – quad Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/Senegal) – wrist

(Chelsea/Senegal) – wrist Alexander Isak (Newcastle United/Sweden) – groin

(Newcastle United/Sweden) – groin Adam Davies (Sheffield United/Wales) – unspecified injury

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Oct 12 + 16

– Egypt – Oct 12 + 16 Kai Havertz – Germany – Oct 14 + 18

– Germany – Oct 14 + 18 Karl Hein – Estonia – Oct 13 + 17

– Estonia – Oct 13 + 17 Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Jakub Kiwior – Poland – Oct 12 + 15

– Poland – Oct 12 + 15 Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Eddie Nketiah – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Oct 12 + 15

– Norway – Oct 12 + 15 Thomas Partey – Ghana – Oct 15 + 18

– Ghana – Oct 15 + 18 Aaron Ramsdale – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 David Raya – Spain – Oct 12 + 15

– Spain – Oct 12 + 15 Declan Rice – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Oct 13 + 17

– Japan – Oct 13 + 17 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16

– Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16 Matty Cash – Poland – Oct 12 + 15

– Poland – Oct 12 + 15 Boubacar Kamara – France – Oct 13 + 17

– France – Oct 13 + 17 Jhon Duran – Colombia – Oct 12 + 18

– Colombia – Oct 12 + 18 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 John McGinn – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Robin Olsen – Sweden – Oct 12 + 16

– Sweden – Oct 12 + 16 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Pau Torres – Spain – Oct 12 + 15

– Spain – Oct 12 + 15 Ollie Watkins – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – Oct 14 + 17

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Ryan Christie – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Milos Kerkez – Hungary – Oct 14 + 17

– Hungary – Oct 14 + 17 Chris Mepham – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Kieffer Moore – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – Oct 13 + 17

– Burkina Faso – Oct 13 + 17 Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – Oct 15 + 18

– Ghana – Oct 15 + 18 Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – Oct 12 + 18

– Colombia – Oct 12 + 18 Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17 Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – Oct 12 + 15

– Norway – Oct 12 + 15 Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Oct 13

– Iran – Oct 13 Aaron Hickey – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Oct 12 + 16

– Cameroon – Oct 12 + 16 Christian Norgaard – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17

– England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17 Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16 Thomas Strakosha – Albania – Oct 12

– Albania – Oct 12 Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17 Lewis Dunk – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Ansu Fati – Spain – Oct 12 + 15

– Spain – Oct 12 + 15 Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Pascal Gross – Germany – Oct 14 + 18

– Germany – Oct 14 + 18 Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14

– England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14 Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16

BURNLEY

Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – Oct 15

– Switzerland – Oct 15 Sander Berge – Norway – Oct 12 + 15

– Norway – Oct 12 + 15 Darko Churlinov – North Macedonia – Oct 14

– North Macedonia – Oct 14 Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Lyle Foster – South Africa – Oct 13 + 17

– South Africa – Oct 13 + 17 Ari Muric – Kosovo – Oct 12

– Kosovo – Oct 12 Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – Oct 13 + 17

– France under-21s – Oct 13 + 17 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Aaron Ramsey – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Connor Roberts – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 James Trafford – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

CHELSEA

Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – Oct 13

– Wales under-21s – Oct 13 Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – Oct 13 + 17

– Finland under-21s – Oct 13 + 17 Armando Broja – Albania – Oct 12 + 17

– Albania – Oct 12 + 17 Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – Oct 13 + 18

– Ecuador – Oct 13 + 18 Levi Colwill – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Conor Gallagher – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Malo Gusto – France – Oct 13 + 17

– France – Oct 13 + 17 Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16

– Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16 Noni Madueke – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17

– Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17 Cole Palmer – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – Oct 14 + 17

– Serbia – Oct 14 + 17 Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – Oct 13 + 17

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Oct 15 + 18

– Ghana – Oct 15 + 18 Marc Guehi – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Sam Johnstone – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Chris Richards – USA – Oct 14 + 18

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – Oct 13 + 17

– Portugal under-20s – Oct 13 + 17 Lewis Dobbin – England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17

– England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17 Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – Oct 16

– Senegal – Oct 16 Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17

– Ukraine – Oct 14 + 17 Amadou Onana – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Nathan Patterson – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Jordan Pickford – England – Oct 13 + 17

FULHAM

Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – Oct 16

– Senegal – Oct 16 Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16

– Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16 Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – Oct 13

– Canada – Oct 13 Matt Dibley-Dias – New Zealand – Oct 13 + 17

– New Zealand – Oct 13 + 17 Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – Oct 13

– Wales under-21s – Oct 13 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Oct 13 + 16 Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Oct 15 + 18

– Mexico – Oct 15 + 18 Bernd Leno – Germany – Oct 14 + 18

– Germany – Oct 14 + 18 Sasa Lukic – Serbia – Oct 14 + 17

– Serbia – Oct 14 + 17 Joao Palhinha – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Tim Ream – USA – Oct 14 + 18

– USA – Oct 14 + 18 Marek Rodak – Slovakia – Oct 13 + 16

– Slovakia – Oct 13 + 16 Harry Wilson – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Alisson – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Luis Diaz – Colombia – Oct 12 + 18

– Colombia – Oct 12 + 18 Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – Oct 13 + 17

– Scotland under-21s – Oct 13 + 17 Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Wataru Endo – Japan – Oct 13 + 17

– Japan – Oct 13 + 17 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Ibrahima Konate – France – Oct 13 + 17

– France – Oct 13 + 17 Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18

– Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18 Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Oct 12 + 16

– Egypt – Oct 12 + 16 Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – Oct 14 + 17

– Hungary – Oct 14 + 17 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Oct 13 + 16

– Greece – Oct 13 + 16 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16

LUTON TOWN

Jacob Brown – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Joe Johnson – England under-18s – Oct 14 + 17

– England under-18s – Oct 14 + 17 Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – Oct 13 + 17

– Burkina Faso – Oct 13 + 17 Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Tom Lockyer – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – Oct 15

– Switzerland – Oct 15 Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16

– Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16 Julien Alvarez – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Oscar Bobb – Norway – Oct 12 + 15

– Norway – Oct 12 + 15 Ruben Dias – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Jeremy Doku – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Ederson – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Phil Foden – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Jack Grealish – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – Oct 12 + 15

– Croatia – Oct 12 + 15 Erling Haaland – Norway – Oct 12 + 15

– Norway – Oct 12 + 15 Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – Oct 12 + 15

– Croatia – Oct 12 + 15 Rico Lewis – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Kalvin Phillips – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Rodri – Spain – Oct 12 + 15

– Spain – Oct 12 + 15 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 John Stones – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Kyle Walker – England – Oct 13 + 17

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – Oct 14 + 17

– Morocco – Oct 14 + 17 Altay Bayindir – Turkey – Oct 12 + 15

– Turkey – Oct 12 + 15 Casemiro – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Diogo Dalot – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Christian Eriksen – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Oct 14 + 17

– Northern Ireland – Oct 14 + 17 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Oct 12 + 16

– Sweden – Oct 12 + 16 Harry Maguire – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – Oct 13 + 17

– Tunisia – Oct 13 + 17 Andre Onana – Cameroon – Oct 12 + 16

– Cameroon – Oct 12 + 16 Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18

– Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18 Marcus Rashford – England – Oct 13 + 17

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Oct 13 + 17

– Paraguay – Oct 13 + 17 Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Oct 13 + 16

– Slovakia – Oct 13 + 16 Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Lewis Hall – England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17

– England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17 Tino Livramento – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Oct 12 + 15

– Switzerland – Oct 12 + 15 Sandro Tonali – Italy – Oct 14 + 17

– Italy – Oct 14 + 17 Kieran Trippier – England – Oct 13 + 17

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17 Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17 Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Oct 12 + 16

– Sweden – Oct 12 + 16 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Ethan Horvath – USA – Oct 14 + 18

– USA – Oct 14 + 18 Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Oct 16

– Senegal – Oct 16 Orel Mangala – Belgium – Oct 13 + 16

– Belgium – Oct 13 + 16 Scott McKenna – Scotland – Oct 12 + 17

– Scotland – Oct 12 + 17 Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – Oct 16

– Senegal – Oct 16 Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Oct 14 + 17 Matt Turner – USA – Oct 14 + 18

– USA – Oct 14 + 18 Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – Oct 13 + 16

– Greece – Oct 13 + 16 Neco Williams – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Chris Wood – New Zealand – Oct 13 + 17

SHEFFIELD UNITED

James McAtee – England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16

– England under-21s – Oct 12 + 16 Anis Ben Slimane – Tunisia – Oct 13 + 17

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Yves Bissouma – Mali – Oct 13 + 17

– Mali – Oct 13 + 17 Ben Davies – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Jamie Donley – England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14 + 17

– England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14 + 17 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Oct 13 + 17

– South Korea – Oct 13 + 17 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Oct 14 + 17

– Denmark – Oct 14 + 17 Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – Oct 12 + 16

– Sweden – Oct 12 + 16 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 James Maddison – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14 + 17

– England under-19s – Oct 11 + 14 + 17 Richarlison – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Oct 13 + 18

– Argentina – Oct 13 + 18 Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Oct 16

– Senegal – Oct 16 Destiny Udogie – Italy – Oct 14 + 17

– Italy – Oct 14 + 17 Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16

– Netherlands – Oct 13 + 16 Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – Oct 14 + 17

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – Oct 14 + 17

– Morocco – Oct 14 + 17 Edson Alvarez – Mexico – Oct 15 + 18

– Mexico – Oct 15 + 18 Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16

– Jamaica – Oct 13 + 16 Alphonse Areola – France – Oct 13 + 17

– France – Oct 13 + 17 Said Benrahma – Algeria – Oct 12 + 16

– Algeria – Oct 12 + 16 Jarrod Bowen – England – Oct 13 + 17

– England – Oct 13 + 17 Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – Oct 12 + 15

– Czech Republic – Oct 12 + 15 Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – Oct 15 + 18

– Ghana – Oct 15 + 18 Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – Oct 13 + 16

– Greece – Oct 13 + 16 Divin Mubama – England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17

– England under-20s – Oct 12 + 17 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Oct 12 + 15

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18

– Uruguay – Oct 12 + 18 Matheus Cunha – Brazil – Oct 13 + 18

– Brazil – Oct 13 + 18 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 13 + 16 Toti Gomes – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – Oct 13 + 17

– South Korea – Oct 13 + 17 Joe Hodge – Republic of Ireland under-21s – Oct 13

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Oct 13 Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – Oct 13 + 16

– Austria – Oct 13 + 16 Tom King – Wales – Oct 11 + 15

– Wales – Oct 11 + 15 Pedro Neto – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Jose Sa – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Oct 13 + 16

– Portugal – Oct 13 + 16 Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Oct 13 + 17

– Portugal under-21s – Oct 13 + 17 Boubacar Traore – Mali – Oct 13 + 17

