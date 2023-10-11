167
167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    So, I’m messing around with rotations in defence as I want to see if it’s worth skipping over Trippier and putting more funds in mid/attack.

    Owning Salah, Saka and haaland leaves little funds elsewhere. I expect these 3 to score or be dangerous regardless of the opponent.

    So my question is, is it worth it to play the fixtures and rotate the defenders while placing more funds towards higher priced players in mid/forward positions, rather than going for Trippier?

    I’m personally rotating between Estu, Saliba, Porro, Cash and Gusto (who I don’t expect to get many mins unless Reece is out/rested), so hoping to cover trips with these players.

    Given Trippiers fixtures after GW10, I’m thinking of passing on him for now, but his last 4 weeks have put an absolute dent in my rank.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’m gone full circle and considering going without Haaland for gw10 on wc through to gw15.

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Would love to be ballsy … I just feel he could Mega haul against Brighton

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          I’m playing WC in gw10 so would have next gw for Brighton

          Open Controls
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Haaland and Salah will of course score loads. That's factored into their price. If there was no captaincy they wouldn't even be good picks. I choose one for a run as captain. Haaland just finished his run for me now it's salah for at least a few weeks. Will go back to Haaland when time is right. So I see it the other way. Lose one of them and have trippiers all round

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any suggestion here? 0.4 in the bank. 1 ft.

    Leno, Areola
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash, Gusto, Taylor
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP
    Haaaland, Álvarez, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks mighty fine to me.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thank you very much indeed!

        Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nice

      What you think of my conundrum below?

      Open Controls
  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    So. WildcRd considering.

    What people think ? Please..

    A) Saka, branthwaite
    B) Bowen, pedro porro/gvardiol

    Rest team Team would be:

    Areolas, turner
    Cash, Romero, Guehi, botman, xxx
    Salah, son, Mitoma, Gordon, xxxx
    Haaland, Watkins, foster

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Conundrum

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        I know that

        On the fence whether to play it or not

        It’s 12pts for B, 16pts for A ….. it’s getting salah in is costing me 8 pints minimum ….

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Gvardiol not worth the Pep ball ache.

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yep
        Pulled the trigger on A)

        But also brought Gabriel in for Botman
        Might change back

        Open Controls
        1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Gabriel has stung me last season and early this season though ….

          Open Controls
  4. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    I guess I’m thinking

    Salah, Gordon, Foster, Geuhi, Branthwiate

    Is Better than

    Rashford, Bowen, J Pedro,

    Open Controls
    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Big thumbs

      Salah, Gordon, Foster, Geuhi, Branthwiate

      Better than

      Rashford, Bowen, J Pedro, Pedro Porro, Gvardiol

      ……..?

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Well it would be 5 versus 3 so probably.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on G.Jesus from gw10? Too many mids I want to allow a double up of Saka and Ode. Would have White and Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Excellent choice

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.