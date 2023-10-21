Five more Premier League matches follow on from the Merseyside derby on a busy – and long – day of Premier League football.

Manchester City’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion is the stand-out fixture from the 3pm kick-offs.

Pep Guardiola responds to the loss to Arsenal by making five changes to his starting XI, with the benchings of Ederson and Ruben Dias the most noteworthy team news.

Guardiola confirmed ahead of kick-off that Ederson was being rested after his midweek exertions for Brazil.

Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake also drop down to the substitutes bench as John Stones, Rodri, Stefan Ortega, Jeremy Doku and Manul Akanji are recalled.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has himself made three changes from the side that impressed against Liverpool.

Jason Steele replaces Bart Verbruggen between the sticks, while James Milner and Danny Welbeck are preferred to Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson.

In the north-east, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has made four changes to his line-up.

Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy come into the side as Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron make way.

There’s no Sven Botman at all in the squad.

Crystal Palace welcome back a trio of fit-again regulars as Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma replace Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jairo Riedewald.

Young Brazilian winger Matheus Franca is on the bench, meanwhile, and could be set for his Palace debut.

There are three changes apiece in west London.

Mark Flekken replaces Thomas Strakosha in the Brentford goal after recovering from appendicitis, while Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka come in for Mads Roerslev and the suspended Aaron Hickey.

An injury-free Ben Mee is among the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Vincent Kompany brings in Dara O’Shea, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni for Vitinho, Hannes Delcroix and Josh Brownhill.

Serge Aurier has recovered from a groin problem to make the Nottingham Forest line-up, so the only change to Steve Cooper’s starting XI is Anthony Elanga in for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Rob Edwards’ two alterations see the injured Mads Anderson replaced by Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong preferred to Elijah Adebayo.

Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks and debutant Alex Scott make the Bournemouth XI this afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil makes two enforced changes on his return to the south coast.

Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina are suspended, so Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore come into the side.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Billing, Brooks, Solanke.

Subs: Rothwell, Ouattara, Semenyo, Moore, Radu, Christie, Senesi, Kluivert, Smith.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Doherty, Gomes, Traore, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bueno, Fraser, Otto, Doyle, Bentley, Hodge, Kalajdzic, Fábio Silva, Sarabia.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Onyeka, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Mee, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Kim, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Taylor, Berge, Cullen, Amdouni, Tresor, Foster, Odobert.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Redmond, Zaroury, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Doku, Rodri, Alvarez, Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Kovacic, Phillips, Grealish, Gomez, Nunes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Milner, Julio, Dunk, March, Pedro, Gross, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Adingra.

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Fati, Veltman.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Murphy, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Isak, Almiron, Anderson, Hall, Livramento.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Holding, Franca, Richards. Ahamada, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Williams, Kouyate, Santos, Niakhate, Yates, Aguilera, Aina.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Lockyer, Doughty, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Chong, Ogbene, Brown, Morris.

Subs: Krul, Osho, Barkley, Woodrow, Adebayo, Kabore, Giles, Townsend, Luker.