  1. F4L
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    1 GK clean sheet all season....and that was only a 6 pointer

    time just to perma play Areola and rely on save points

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Haha same. I've had an absolute mare with keepers. Who'da thought one CS from Ederson since GW3...

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        damn thats even worse considering Ederson's price, unlucky. Somehow City always find a way to concede one since the start of last season

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          I got carried away with having £ itb. Shoulda done the normal thing and have two cheap 'keepers and bank the rest. WC fever!

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      good job , im up to 200k from 600k happy days !

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        3 hours ago

        oops wrong reply haha

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Haha it gets even better as my comment is now at the bottom of the previous page!

          Congrats on the big jump and the great start to the season!

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            was 3,5 mil at the start yeah great feeling all the best to u too mate !

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Or just spend a little more and hop onto Raya before everyone does 😉

  2. C_G
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    74 from 7, best week yet, with Watkins, Udogie, Son and Diaby to go. 1.7m ---> 500k. hiding behind sofa for utd game

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Nice! Congrats 🙂

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Wow let’s see

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Congrats 🙂

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      that's good

      I was on 42 from 4 then I looked at Turner as well ...

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        pre bonus

        Live FPL giving me 56 from 5 somehow

  3. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Rashford, Maddison and Mbuemo > Salah ,Saka and Palmer (-4)?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      See how Saka looks, but yeah, probably.

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I am pretty sure the team on the right is more expensive by some distance.
      You must have quite a lot ITB.....

  4. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier cash Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Neto
    Haaland Watkins

    Early thoughts?

    A save
    B Neto to Gordon
    C Udogie to Tsimikas

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      not B , C i like , may wanna get Ars, Bri players too

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Why not B?

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          sideways i think

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Arsenal has plum fixture(s)

  5. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Looks like Salah is the go to captain most weeks from now on until the AFCON.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      all those wildcarders who haven't selected Salah twice!!

  6. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Never starting Turner again. 2 goals conceded against Luton at home is unacceptable.

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I thought he'd do better than Johnstone v Newcastle. 1 each. He's an enabler and mightn't be nailed on much linger.

  7. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Barring an injury, I might be one of the few here that won’t have Salah next week and will just captain Haaland or Saka

    4 out of 7 goals have been penalties for him. Not ripping up my team to get him

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Points are points. I've Ward Prowse mainly for set pieces. People wouldn't get Bruno if he wasn't on pens.

      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        It’s at what cost. It’s either him or Haaland and I don’t think I can play FPL without Erling in ma team

        1. jacob1989
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          I have the same thinking. Salah penalties are killing us

  8. RoyaleBlue
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Saka or Salah (C) for next GW

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The one who doesn’t give his pens away hehe

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      would say Saka, but he won't get a rest midweek and just coming back from injury (who knows could've been rushed back knowing Arteta)

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Salah

  9. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Glad I went Leno Areola tbh...

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      same, Leno this gw

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        hoping for save points

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Flekken Areola rotation off to a flier

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Nice one!

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    The only FPL asset with a threat to my rank this GW and it is very marginal, is Haaland.

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Man, you're working it really hard on this site. It's OK to have a break!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ueah, I am working hard to finish my first full season 😆

  11. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    So Ttippier is a must?
    Don't know if I should transfer in him instead of Bowen with my 2FTs

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I think he is

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yeah he’s just a cheat code. Would like to know his numbers for the first few weeks to see how unlucky he was getting

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        He fits the Trent hole in FPL like a glove

    3. Ungaio
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Dont have him and last three gw green arrows so not for me

    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      He was. After Wolves he isn't. Might keep, but might not. Those points he'd got were vs very poor teams, except West Ham. The numbers suggest that when opponents are tougher, he's not that attacking.

  12. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Captaincy options seem to be Haaland, Salah, Son, Saka and Trippier

    That's a long list, especially after how last season went

  13. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    How's this GW10 wildcard, so far?
    Wanted to beat the price rises.
    Really missing Trippier, though...

    Johnstone
    Tsimikas Cash Burn
    Saka Gordon Salah Diaby Son
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Lascelles Archer Taylor

    0m itb

  14. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Got exact cash for Rashford and Botman to trippier and mitoma.

    Would have to pull trigger tonight and it would be for free. Seems no brainer?

    1. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Looks perfect. Hope you get some well deserved Rashford points tonight.

  15. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Murphy as 5th mid?
    Y or N?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Look at his history

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Nit nailed on enough. Better off with a 4.5m or less fodder mid.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Soucek at 4.9m. Switch to Palmer (4.9 now, probably 5.1m by then) for GW15 if Palmer's still starting

  16. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Haaland really not passing the eye-test by any means, but Salah wasn't great either and still hauled. Next weeks captain choice will be interesting. Saka, Salah or Haaland?

    1. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Think there's a strong shout for Watkins too, based off the fixture alone.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yah, Salah or Watkins for me.

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'm undecided on the Salah eye test today. He hauled; but looked a bit listless and off the pace (respective to his normal levels). He got into good positions and could have scored even more; but in the end he had to rely on a pen and a breakaway goal against 10 in 97'.

      I'll still keep (obvs!), and will probably captain next week. The guy is an FPL machine even on "off" days.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Seeing what just happened to Palace, I'd add Son to this list for GW10

      Currently on Salah(C), then Saka(VC) when I buy him. Son or Haaland (VC) if I don't

      The Old Trafford game could get messy though, but I don't know if Pep would go for this "control" again and pass the ball around instead of punishing

  17. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    What’s the best of use of 2FT next week?

    A) Foden & Morris to Palmer & Watkins

    B) Foden & Morris to Saka & Archer

    Rest of team is dandy.

    Thank you

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Give it 2 hours.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        To see how good Saka is?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          For the game to finish.

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Ok just doing some bus team planning

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Bus teams don't work with midweek games.

              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Yeah but in case I miss deadline…

  18. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Haaland is not captain material anymore. That first season was too good for him, maybe he's not motivated anymore

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      8 points still a decent return for a captain

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        It's probably relatively, tho, right? In terms of £ and rival options' scores.

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah but that’s the wrong way to look at it imo

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Son is older than Kane, but you knew that?

            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Of course 🙂

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          That RC and pen where easy to see happening before the game? He looked like he was going to blank tbh.

    2. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      He's really missing those whippy diagonal crosses from KDB.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Salah was poor tbh, but that lucky RC helped him a lot.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        He was blanking at 75 minutes

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Haaland is stil cap material but there are better options than him.

    5. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Pretty funny to state that when he is the second highest scoring player in the game. And top scorer in the PL

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        The second most highest scoring asset does not help your rank when you share his points with everyone. It cancels you out 😆

        If he was 50% or so owned I would have a different view.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          That’s a whole different matter than what he wrote

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            logic and Foo often depart in the second sentence.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              3 hours ago

              😆

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Whole different matter when a haul from Haaland, the most owned player does f all for your rank when he hauls because you and everyone else gets his points

    6. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Naah just a dip, he hasnt suddenly changed from score-against-anybody Haaland into a poor/average player...

    7. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      The irony of the the replies in this post 😆

  19. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    The best combo :

    1. Bowen and Burn
    2. Palmer and Trippier
    3. Cash and Gordon

    ?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      1,3,2

    2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Bowen and Trips

  20. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Alvarez keeps track with his double priced strikerpartner

  21. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Son>Saka, Chuk>Palmer looking like my 2 FTs sorted

  22. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Mbeumo+Rash+Maddy to Nakamba+Salah+Bowen for a hit

    Ok move or not?

  23. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Palmer looks really promising if he stays nailed ofr chelsea

  24. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    No matter how decent a week youre having, up pops a f in Mitoma/Sterling/Boomo with hauls just to keep all the casuals in it...

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Bless

  25. Pukki Party
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Hoping for a 0-0 here

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      1-1 Jorginho and Gallagher

  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    What we have learned today is AVOID City defence. Cheaper options will outcore all of them.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Very few own City defense

      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        I've had ederson since gw1 and he's made me want to quit fpl

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Lol

  27. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    I've just rage transferred Ederson out for Turner. Good riddance, absolute waste of space.

    Will take a hit if something dramatic happens to one of my other team members.

  28. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/21/chelsea-v-arsenal-team-news-saka-saliba-start-james-a-sub/

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Rupert the Librarian...

  29. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Rip bobby charlton at 86yrs

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Probaby the best English footballer I have ever seen. Saw him play many times. Great player, great man.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Sorry for this. I just saw couple replays and read of him, inspiring. Alsonsurvived that plane crash. Seems like a tru gentleman

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Indeed.

