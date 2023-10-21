The 243rd staging of the Merseyside derby gets Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this Saturday lunchtime.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 12.30pm BST.

The Reds have lost to their cross-city rivals just once in the last 28 meetings between the two clubs, a run that stretches back to 2011.

Everton have failed to score in their last three clashes with Jurgen Klopp’s side, losing 2-0 in this corresponding fixture in 2022/23.

A repeat of that scoreline this afternoon would send Liverpool top of the Premier League, if only for a short while before other fixtures later today.

Klopp’s troops could only draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, and the Liverpool boss has responded by making four changes to his starting XI.

One of them is enforced, as Kostas Tsimikas replaces the injured Andrew Robertson at left-back.

The other alterations see Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch come into the side to replace the benched Darwin Nunez, Joel Matip and Harvey Elliott.

Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson and Luis Diaz all start despite their midweek exertions in South America.

There’s no Cody Gakpo in the matchday squad, however, even though he rejoined training this week following a knee injury.

The Everton team news is nice and simple, as Sean Dyche names the same side that cruised past Bournemouth in Gameweek 8.

Idrissa Gueye, who dropped out of that game in the warm-up with a heel problem, has to make do with a place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Matip, Scanlon, McConnell, Quansah.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin.