799
799 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Here I was thinking Watkins would be a huge rank boost, only a measly 70k jump..... will take it though.
    Seems like a lot of players already own him, even with an 11point haul.....

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      He meant 215k for me. Our overall ranks probably way different

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yeah probably.
        I should've clarified that 70k is a net gain..... so 341k gain from Watkins, and all others like Bowen (who I don't own), cost me -100k.

        Forgot that as you get deeper into the GWs, the bandwidth between rank tiers is higher, so you need more points to make gains.
        This may be more true at the higher ranks.

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Can’t believe it- don’t own Watkins but Bowen points has taken me top of my ML and small green arrow. Despite having a rampant cold that’s made me happy

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Take everything you can get!
        A great GW all round for all players by the looks of it.

        Open Controls
    3. clarkey_2000
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      makes sense if people climbed early because they had him so you're not gonna gain on them so much.

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yup, exactly that - see the post above.

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Depends on where you are in the ranks, just like with every player you own.

      Open Controls
    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      300k for me.

      But I'm currently 4.1 mill in the world.

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Watkins was the obvious C pick this GW

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Surely Murphy?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        A close second for me

        Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Maybe next week too?

      Open Controls
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lol.

      Next week

      Open Controls
  3. Salan
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    101 with Son and Udogie to go. Can't complain.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Nice grav

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Five posts, no grav & team not linked

        Open Controls
        1. Salan
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Five posts? Grav? I am here for 14 years.

          Team surely not linked. I never link my team. Anyone forget the 'hack' team issue in the past few years?

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Wow! Nice score

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      133 with 5 to go here

      Open Controls
      1. Salan
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I really hope it's true.

        Open Controls
    4. Salan
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      3 Luckies. Cap Salah over Haaland. Start Luiz over Foster. Patience to keep Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
    5. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      166 with 5.75 players left to go.

      Open Controls
      1. Salan
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Found 2nd one.

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah man. Economy is a mess. Gotta save that 0.25 when you can.

        Open Controls
      3. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Haha...how goes it with you Botman?

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Improving slowly..

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            The tortoise beats the hare!
            Trying to do the same but not going anywhere fast either.
            Hope you are doing ok in Egypt. Stay safe.

            Open Controls
            1. Botman and Robben
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Doing OK now, into the top 1M haha. I live in Kenya by the way.

              Open Controls
              1. bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Oops...sorry about that. No idea why I thought Egypt.
                Onwards and upwards!

                Open Controls
    6. Salan
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Turner
      Cash
      Udogie
      Trippier
      Son
      Bowen
      Salah (c)
      Mbeumo
      Douglas Luiz
      Haaland (vc)
      Watkins

      Areola
      Foster
      Kaboré
      Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Salan
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        My team is quite templated and it's too childish to think it's impossible.

        Open Controls
  4. Ra Ra Ra
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Sterling to Bowen (exact money)
    Sterling to D.Luiz
    Sterling to Diaby

    Sterling and Foden to Bowen and 1 of the above (-4)

    Thoughts please

    (Im leaning just sterling to Diaby.)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Why sterling diaby over bowen, given bowens outpwrformance?

      I hav both btw, and started diaby over bowen todaybfornex

      Open Controls
      1. tsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I did last week went to diaby, and then will do diaby to Bowen in 2-3 gws. I playing the fixtures here tho, that was the only reason. Felt like diaby was going to outscore Bowen over 3-4gws. Today it went Bowens way but I’m still holding out it was the right move

        Open Controls
        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Same rational as mine, i played diaby and watkoms today, nice hedge...thot diaby would have assists..benched bowen

          Open Controls
      2. Ra Ra Ra
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeh fixtures based, particularly Luton. Would then get Bowen following week

        Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bowen surely?

      Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Diaby, thought he was fantastic today, unlucky not to get a couple of returns

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Good pt...

        Open Controls
  5. Weeb Kakashi
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Bruno>Saka??

    Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Good evening all!! …..

    Would you sacrifice Son(have Maddy) if it meant you could have Saka and Watkins too and keep Trippier???…..

    A- Yes
    Or
    B- No

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

        Open Controls
  7. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anything you would change here, or hold the transfer? Assuming nothing happens to my Spurs players.

    Areola
    Cash - Trippier - Udog
    Salah - Son - Ode - Bowen - Richarlison
    DCL - Haaland

    Taylor, Mubama, Lamptey, Strakosha.

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It’s prob time to move udogie on, don’t fancy too many cs for spurs over the next month or two

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        It has been on my mind for a while actually, so I agree. I just hadn't given much thought to a replacement yet. Maybe I need to look at Estupinan. But, it will be tricky to afford that move.

        There's other possible options like Tsimikas.

        Open Controls
        1. tsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yep that’s viable maybe Coufal too

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        They have this run?

        Fulham
        Palace
        Chelsea
        Wolves
        Villa

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Udogie isn’t bad, but I am keeping an eye on him.

          Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Think I'd change the global warming crisis if I could. But for now, rolling the FT would do.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        ha thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Son to Saka, Richa to ...hmm... Neto, Gordon or Luiz?

      Open Controls
  8. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone boasting about a big score should be made to link their team !

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Open Controls
  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Botman red flagged. Out for next two fixtures. Didn't need this happening now.

    Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Watkins on Sky saying he’s not going out to the corner flags anymore staying in the centre of the pitch eye on goals.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Watkins seems is becoming pretty horny for goals.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Clever kid. Now he can keep his focus on scoring 🙁 I am getting him into my team, no matter what(?)

      Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I know nothing about Palmer tbh. I take it he is on pens then. What about free kicks and corners?

    Is he a playable option, or should be part of a rotation?>

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      edit/ I take it Enzo was not on the pitch when he took that pen?

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks a great option considering his price. He’s on pens, Enzo was on the pitch.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          hmm interesting, thanks.

          Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Pretty surprised you're an expert and don't know anything about Palmer.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        expert lol, no. Some players/teams I don't follow.

        I don't have time to follow everything. Chelsea IMO arte garbage so afr this season, so I spend zero time on them.

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Depends when Nkunku returns.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think he is playable option, but only until Nkunku is back.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        thanks both

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Horrible fixtures now though 🙁

          Open Controls
  12. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Current leader has Luiz 15 points first on his bench .
    Will come into his team in the unlikely event of a Kulusevski no show tomorrow .

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Please keep us updated on what happens to your ML leaders team tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        OR 1 in the world. Ask for an apology(?)

        Open Controls
      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        World leader

        Open Controls
  13. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you sacrifice Son for Watkins?

    2 free Transfers
    Son > Gordon
    Archer > Watkins

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      I think I will. Probably even Maddison has to go for Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Haaland and Alvarez and it doesn't feel right selling either for Watkins especially with United and Bournemouth up next

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Nothing beats scratching your balls after a hot summers day.

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Someone else scratching your balls ?

      Open Controls
  15. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    How does this look for next week?

    Areola
    Trippier | Cash | Udogie
    Salah | Son | Saka | Luiz
    Haaland | Alvarez | Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looks like a good starting XI.
      Only thing that stands out is no Brighton if you're willing to take the risk.

      Open Controls
  16. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Maddison (own Son), Alvarez, JWP > Bowen, Watkins, Gordon

    Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is palmer the best mid up to 7.7? Already own Bowen.

    Open Controls
  18. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Douglas LUIZ!!!! what a bonus. 15 pointer. last on my wildcard and didnt bench him. at last some fluky luck.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.