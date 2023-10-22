Aston Villa and West Ham United face off in the only Premier League match on Sunday, as both sides hope to continue their impressive starts to the season.

Unai Emery’s troops are just five points off the top of the table in sixth, while West Ham’s only league defeats in 2023/24 have come against Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Hammers will go above Villa in the table with a victory in Gameweek 9, so it’s all to play for.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

As for the team news, it’s business as usual with no surprises in either starting XI.

Unai Emery makes just one change from the 1-1 draw at Molineux before the international break. Nicolo Zaniolo, who is available for selection despite assisting an Italian investigation into alleged illegal betting activity, comes in for Diego Carlos, who drops to the bench.

That should mean Matty Cash reverts to his usual right-back position, having performed a hybrid winger/wing-back role last time out.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has named the same team that drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in Gameweek 8, which means Mohammed Kudus is named among the substitutes again.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, D Luiz, McGinn, Zaniolo, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Lenglet, Carlos, Chambers, Bailey, Traore, Tielemans, Kellyman, Dendoncker

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Soucek, L Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Kudus, Fornals, Mubama, Ings, Benrahma