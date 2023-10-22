236
236 Comments
  1. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Love my team but it's really struggling without Watkins and Trippier

    Areola (Turner)
    Udogie Burn Cash (BOTMAN Kabore)
    Salah Son Maddison Saka MBEUMO
    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

    2 FTs, 0.3 in the bank

    Plan was
    A) Botman and Mbeumo to Gabriel and Mitoma

    Should I twist and do

    B) Play WC and get Watkins, Trippier, Gordon, Tsimikas, Palmer in Place of Mbeumo , Son, Archer, Cash, Burn

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Greetings all!! …..

    Would you sacrifice Son(have Maddy) if it meant you could have Saka and Watkins too and keep Trippier and Alvarez and go 3-4-3???…..

    A- Yes
    Or
    B- No

    Cheers everyone!!!

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Which is better lot
    A- Burn Son Mitoma ( Taylor)
    B- Trippier Maddison Palmer (Tisimikas )
    C- Trippier Maddison Douglas
    ( Taylor)

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Best cheap mids, Gordon, Palmer, Luiz rate order?

