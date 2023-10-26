The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are underway, with the all-important injury news starting to arrive.

Four Premier League managers faced reporters on Thursday, with the latest key quotes and team news updates provided in the article below.

We’ll hopefully hear the remaining top-flight bosses on Friday, either in stand-alone press conferences or through quotes embargoed from post-Europa/Conference League pressers this evening.

For these 16 clubs, check out our early Gameweek 10 team news round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS: KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There was mixed news on Destiny Udogie (muscle tightness) and Pape Matar Sarr (illness), who were both substituted relatively early against Fulham on Monday.

Sarr is available for the trip to Crystal Palace but Udogie faces a late assessment, with Gameweeks 9 and 10 separated by just four days.

“Destiny, we’re still going to assess. Obviously, it’s a short turnaround from the other night so we’ll have a look today, see how things goes, and we’ll make a decision after that. “Pape’s fine. He bounced back 24 hours after the game. He had a bit of an illness. He’s trained well. “Everyone else has come through fine and is available.” – Ange Postecoglou

Ben Davies was also passed fit by Postecoglou after missing the victory over the Cottagers with a knock.

Spurs are being very careful with Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) after his return to training from a long-term lay-off, with a playing comeback still thought to be a little while away.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) will be absent for months to come.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), James Tomkins (calf) and Michael Olise (hamstring) remain out, with the implication from Roy Hodgson’s team news (“otherwise we have everybody back”) being that Jeffrey Schlupp (groin) has recovered after his recent absence.

“Not particularly [any new faces], but we don’t have so many now who are really out of the question. “Of course, we still have [Dean] Henderson, the goalkeeper, and we still have Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, so still quite big names are out. Add to that James Tomkins, who picked up a calf strain. “Otherwise we have everybody back now and ready to play, so certainly the situation with regards to selecting the XI and selecting the bench is quite a different proposition than it was a few weeks ago.” – Roy Hodgson

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Sheffield United’s ludicrous luck worsened last week, with Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) missing the Manchester United game and joining a lengthy injury list that already featured John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Adam Davies (unspecified), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness).

Max Lowe (ankle) and Will Osula (unspecified) are also part of the unavailable contingent and remain sidelined for Gameweek 10, despite Paul Heckingbottom saying on Thursday that they were “getting closer”.

Things have got even worse, as Oli McBurnie (groin) hasn’t trained since hobbling off against the Red Devils and faces a scan on Friday to determine the extent of his problem.

“Not trained yet and will get a scan today on that injury that he picked up.” – Paul Heckingbottom on Oli McBurnie

The one bit of good news is that George Baldock (calf) has trained for the first time since the September international break, so will be hoping to be involved in the matchday squad.

“George [Baldock] has trained today and [will] tomorrow so available obviously… but it’s been a while and today was his first session [since that international break with Greece]. It’s good to have him in that place. One or two getting closer like Will Osula, Max Lowe but not available for us yet.” – Paul Heckingbottom

BURNLEY

Manuel Benson (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Jordan Beyer (unspecified) were all on the injury list in Gameweek 9, so Vincent Kompany’s assertion that he wasn’t expecting anyone back for this fixture means that quartet may well be sidelined again.

The Clarets had Michael Obafemi (hamstring) back in action for the under-21 side this week but he only played half an hour and will need further match practise before being considered for competitive action.

Connor Roberts will serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 10, meanwhile, after his dismissal for two cautions last weekend.