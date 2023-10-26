429
429 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Chris_l25
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Considering the next 4-5 GW's

    Is a Maddison to Saka -4 worth it?

    Rest of team is

    Areola
    Trippier, Gabriel, Cash
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Maddison, Diaby
    Haaland, Foster

    Turner, Archer, Mitchell, Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      not for a -4, just wait until after Newc away and do it for free? Team looks great

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Don't think Saka is worth a hit this GW

      Open Controls
      1. duke313
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Saka looks like he needs a rest. Arteta should be resting him against one of the worst teams in the league.

        Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Just do next gameweek

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Anyone thinks starting Palmer over Maddison is a good idea this GW?

    A) Palmer (BRE)
    B) Maddison (cpa)

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      I'd start Madders over Palmer. He's in much better form

      Open Controls
    2. VGD
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Probably not

      Open Controls
      1. VGD
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Palmer reliant on penalties to get hauls

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          @ 5.0 what else do you want for your money?

          Open Controls
        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          and he didn't in the Charity Shield.

          Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      I'd start Maddi

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Cool, Palmer first sub, cheers all

      Open Controls
  3. wotwot
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Bench Alvarez(mun) or Solanke(BUR)?

    Open Controls
    1. VGD
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Solanke

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Solanke

      Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Solanke

      Open Controls
  4. Johan Queef
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Who to buy so I can afford Salah? Will be my 5th starting mid.

    A) Palmer
    B) Adingra

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. VGD
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Palmer. Soucek of West Ham also an option

      Open Controls
      1. Johan Queef
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Good shout on Soucek. Is he still playing much further forward?

        Open Controls
        1. VGD
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          Yes he's playing Number 10 role atm

          Open Controls
          1. VGD
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Good differential I thought

            Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Adingra. Much better fixtures if you're playing him every week. Think he should be fairly nailed given other injuries although might have managed mins (i.e. should take some part in every game but maybe 60-70 mins average)

      Open Controls
  5. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Thoughts?

    Bowen Diaby > Saka Palmer

    Areola Turner
    Cash Porro Burn Kabore Lamptey
    Salah Son xxx xxx Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. 3 Lion Pride
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      No, No, No…Bowen and Diaby about to embark on fantastic run of games. Saka is very good obviously, but Palmer has brutal games coming up , after Brentford game, and is somewhat reliant on penalties.

      Open Controls
      1. 3 Lion Pride
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Would probably look at strengthening bench…Kabore not reliable starter, Lamptey and Anderson injured. Can you afford Tsimikas? Team looks really good aside from bench.Cheers, Malcolm

        Open Controls
        1. 3 Lion Pride
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 4 hours ago

          Probably don’t have money for Tsimikas…maybe get Branthwait only costs 4.0 regular starter and Eve will probably get the odd clean sheet. Would drop Kabore or Lamptey for him. Sounds like Estupian will be back before Lamptey anyway.That way at least you will have a reliable starter on bench. Again your starters look fantastic.

          Open Controls
  6. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Areola Turner
    Trippier Porro Cash Gusto Andersen(Luton)
    Son Saka Maddison Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    2ft
    0.3 itb

    Thoughts on how to burn a transfer with am eye on maybe getting Salah in the near future?

    A) Andersen to Branthwaithe
    B) Gusto to Braithwaite
    C) Mitoma to Nakamba
    D) Anything else

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. shamele
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Is Maddison > Martinelli for free worth it?

    2 FTs and no real pressing issues

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Do you own Son or Saka? I'm not sure on marti

      Open Controls
  8. martyhan
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Is it worth a minus 4 for
    Anderson, son and jwp
    for
    Tsimikas, saka and Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. VGD
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Wouldn't take out Andersen or Son

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Absolutely.

      Open Controls
  9. GOStones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Help!
    Fear not having Saka.

    Bowen to Saka £0 itb or
    Maddison to Saka £0.8 itb or
    No transfer.

    Already have Salah, Son and Gordon, which keeping.
    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. VGD
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      If you're desperate for him do Bowen to Saka but I wouldn't bother getting him. I have same first four mids as you and I don't want to displace any of them.

      Fear it's just a straw man. Not on pens fully either.

      Open Controls
      1. GOStones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        Thanks for your reply.
        It would be for -4 also, as I swapped Akanji to Gabriel after red card.
        I took Saka out before international break. He was fit, played and got points.
        As a Spurs fan having Udogie, Maddison and Son feels too much. Spursy always strikes when you least expect it.

        Open Controls
  10. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Would you play Ward-Prowse over Romero or Van Dijk.. He’s playing a little deeper now, not sure it’s worth it, on the other hand he take every set piece

    Open Controls
  11. Sterling Malory
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Everything GTG here? Unsure about Palmer sub BRE(H)

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Trippier Cash
    Son Diaz Martinelli Maddison
    Watkins Alvarez Haaland (c)
    Turner Palmer Gusto Beyer

    Open Controls
    1. VGD
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      20 hours, 59 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
  12. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Getting into the serious overthinking it territory here on my WC.

    Which team is better, honestly?
    A)
    Areola (Johnstone)
    Cash - White - Gabriel (Guehi Taylor)
    Saka - Salah - Maddison - Bowen - Soucek
    Haaland - Watkins ( Archer)

    B)
    Areola (Johnstone)
    Cash - Trippier - Gabriel (Guehi Taylor)
    Saka - Salah - Son - Maddison - Bowen
    Alvarez - Watkins (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. shamele
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      So basically (A) Haaland/Soucek/White versus (B) Alvarez/Son/Trippier...
      The question here is should you go without Haaland?
      Chances are B outscores A based on current form but due to cumulative ownership/ perma-captain and the fact that on a good day Haaland could outscore B on his own. Keep Haaland and think about how badly you want Son/Bowen/Trippier

      Open Controls
  13. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    I still don't have Salah and it's costing me big time. Hard to get in though...

    a: Foden, Maddison, Diaz > Salah, Palmer, Neto - 4
    b: Foden, Maddison, Diaz, Udogie > Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Gabriel - 8

    in many ways i am inclined to go with B as i may struggle to field a starting 11 with Botman and Estu on my bench. What a mess!

    Open Controls
  14. Jason173
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    What are your thoughts for gw10? 0.5 ITB, 2FT  

    Leno 
    Trippier - Udogie - Cash 
    Bowen - Saka - Mitoma - Son - Maddison 
    Haarland - Alvarez   

    Areola - Botman - Estupian - Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      21 hours ago

      With 2FT, I would transfer out one of your 3 maybe non-playing defenders.

      Open Controls
  15. iberiaballer
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Should I take a -4pt hit to fit Watkins into my team? I’m thinking about going from Wissa/Fernandes to Watkins/Palmer, Watkins/Neto, or Watkins/Gordon.

    Here’s my current team:

    Haaland-Wissa-Archer
    Salah-Maddison-Saka-Fernandes-Bowen
    Udogie-Cash-Tsimikas-Mitchell-Reguilon
    Areola-Turner

    Open Controls
  16. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 hours, 45 mins ago

    Darwin really tempting with the fixtures (after Klopp comments). But how to fit in WC since I still have Haaland, Alvarez and Watkins over him.

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      21 hours, 4 mins ago

      Would not lose any of those for him tbh

      Open Controls
  17. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    22 hours, 28 mins ago

    If you had to choose either Turner or Onana, which would it be?

    Open Controls
  18. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    21 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which one here..

    A - Diaby + Martinelli (Archer bench)

    B - Watkins + Bowen (McAtee bench)

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      21 hours, 4 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  19. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    21 hours, 3 mins ago

    Drop Akanji or Botman and who best to replace with? Already have Cash and Porro

    Open Controls
  20. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    21 hours, 1 min ago

    Trying to squeeze in Watkins but doesn't look possible. Best to just do B/C to ensure full XI?

    A) Mbuemo + Alvarez --> Watkins + 6m MID (-4)
    B) Udogie / Botman --> Gabriel (FT)
    C) Udogie / Botman --> Tsimikas (FT)

    Pickford
    Cash -- Burn -- Udogie*
    Salah -- Maddison -- Saka -- Bowen -- Mbuemo
    Haaland -- Alvarez

    Turner -- Botman* -- Baldock -- Mubama [1FT + 0.8m ITB]

    Open Controls
  21. tom2224
    • 6 Years
    20 hours, 41 mins ago

    WC team:

    Areola Turner
    Gabriel Cash VDV Tsimikas Evans
    Salah Saka Maddison Neto Nakamba
    Haaland Alverez Watkins

    Question…

    Son and Archer or Maddison and Alverez?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. JDrama
    • 4 Years
    20 hours, 33 mins ago

    Foden out for Mitoma or Bowen?

    Open Controls
  23. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    18 hours, 35 mins ago

    Which option better upcoming fixtures?

    A - Saka + Gordon

    B - Watkins+ Neto

    Open Controls
  24. noissimbus
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 54 mins ago

    I've done Haaland+Diaby+Bell > Watkins+Bowen+Tsimi. Wish me luck and Man United I'm counting on you!

    Open Controls
  25. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Drop Akanji or Botman and who best to replace with? Already have Cash and Porro.

    Open Controls
  26. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Johnstone for Leno after this round.. Good change?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.