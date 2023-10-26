THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN SUPERSEDED BY FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE ROUND-UP – CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS

We’ve got all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides but the pre-match press conferences, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, will tell us a lot more on the fitness front.

We’ll have round-ups from both days’ pressers ahead of the upcoming FPL deadline.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

CRYSTAL PALACE V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), James Tomkins (calf) and Michael Olise (hamstring) remain out, while it remains to be seen how close Jeffrey Schlupp (groin) is to recovering and featuring after his recent absence.

Spurs are being very careful with Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) after his return to training from a long-term lay-off, with a playing comeback perhaps still a short time away.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are sidelined, while Ben Davies was suffering from a “knock” when missing the victory over the Cottagers.

Ange Postecoglou suggested that Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr should be fine, despite being taken off early in the clash with Fulham.

“[Sarr] is OK. He was not 100 per cent well going into the game, he had an illness the last couple of days. “But he was keen to give everything to start and I had a feeling he would last 60 or 70 minutes. It is a short turnaround to Friday but I am pretty confident he will be OK. “[Udogie] felt a bit of tightness. “Again, when we got the second goal with the short turnaround, we thought it was wise to take him off. Again, I do not think it is anything significant.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking after Monday’s win

CHELSEA V BRENTFORD

Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee) remain out for the Blues, while Chelsea confirmed last week that Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) have had setbacks and are back on the sidelines.

Armando Broja (knee) has been pictured back in training this week, so could make a swift return from injury.

Aaron Hickey returns from suspension for the trip to Chelsea – providing he’s also recovered from the knock that saw him withdraw from the Scotland over the international break.

Kevin Schade (muscle), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) were all on the unavailable list in Gameweek 9, with Baptiste perhaps the closest to a return given that he had “part trained” with the team the last we heard from Thomas Frank.

ARSENAL V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Arsenal had seemingly whittled their injury list down to just Jurrien Timber (knee) ahead of Tuesday’s win over Sevilla but the UEFA Champions League clash came at a cost.

Thomas Partey played no part at all because of a muscle problem, while goalscorer Gabriel Jesus limped off with a hamstring issue that is giving Mikel Arteta cause for concern.

“We’re really sad because he felt something in his hamstring, and he had to come off and I’m worried about that.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ midweek injury

Sheffield United’s ludicrous luck worsened last week, with Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) missing the Manchester United game and joining a lengthy injury list that already featured John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Max Lowe (ankle), Adam Davies (unspecified), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness) and Will Osula (unspecified).

News is now awaited on Oli McBurnie, who was substituted early against the Red Devils due to groin pain.

Ben Osborn at least made it back as a substitute following his own recent absence, while George Baldock (calf) could follow suit this week following a return to training.

BOURNEMOUTH V BURNLEY

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) are still some way from a return, while Lewis Cook begins a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Burnley’s Connor Roberts is suspended, too, serving a one-match ban at the Vitality.

Manuel Benson (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscle), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Jordan Beyer (unspecified) were all on the injury list in Gameweek 9, with further word awaited from Vincent Kompany as to how far along in their recoveries they are.

The Clarets had Michael Obafemi (hamstring) back in action for the under-21 side this week.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo return from suspension in Gameweek 10, leaving just two Wolves players with flags next to their names at present.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde missed the win over Bournemouth with a “small” muscle injury, while Hugo Bueno (knee) has now been absent for a month.

The injuries are racking up for Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak (groin) and Jacob Murphy (shoulder) both look set to miss out after picking up issues in the midweek loss to Borussia Dortmund, while Elliot Anderson played no part in that match because of a back injury that will rule him out for “weeks”.

“It looks like a reoccurrence of his [Isak’s] groin problem. It doesn’t look serious but it’s enough to keep him out and that’s a big blow with a player of his quality. “With Jacob that looks more serious with a potential dislocation of his shoulder, which is never a good thing to see.” – Eddie Howe, speaking on Wednesday night

Harvey Barnes (toe), Lewis Miley (illness) and Sven Botman (knee) were already sidelined, with Botman potentially out until Gameweek 12 at the earliest.

Joe Willock (Achilles) made his first appearance in five months against Dortmund, in the one bit of positive news from the UEFA Champions League.

WEST HAM UNITED V EVERTON

Back-up full-backs Ben Johnson (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) were passed fit by West Ham United boss David Moyes ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Olympiacos.

Their returns could be timely as Emerson Palmieri is about to serve a one-match ban in the Premier League, while Vladimir Coufal has some muscle tightness that caused him to miss the trip to Greece.

“The only one who hasn’t travelled is Vladi. He was just a bit tight, so I left him at home. “Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are both here. Johnson is probably a bit further ahead of Cressy at the moment but, if required, they’re both able to play.” – David Moyes, speaking on Wednesday

Everton, like their Gameweek 10 opponents, will be missing a full-back through suspension: Ashley Young serves a one-match ban after being sent off last Saturday.

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) have been out for months but Coleman is at least back in training and is nearing a comeback.

ASTON VILLA V LUTON TOWN

Unai Emery didn’t reveal any fresh injury concerns in the pre-match presser before Aston Villa’s clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for some time, while Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) aren’t ready to feature after they recently suffered the recurrence of old injuries and took a step back in their rehabilitation.

As for Luton, they veer from one injury to the next at the back.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring) and Amari’i Bell (hamstring) have all been absent lately.

And now, Reece Burke is a concern following his Gameweek 9 withdrawal.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V FULHAM

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Solly March (knee) and Danny Welbeck (muscle) will both be out for a “long period” with the injuries they picked up in Gameweek 9.

“Solly unfortunately has a very, very tough injury. We will lose him for a long time, for a long period. For Welbeck, the same.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking on Wednesday

Pervis Estupinan (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) were already on the sidelines but there was at least the encouraging sight of Estupinan back on the grass this week, undertaking some individual work alongside Adam Lallana.

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (foot) and Kenny Tete (groin) were on the injury list for Fulham last weekend, with Tosin and Traore known to be targeting early-November returns.

LIVERPOOL V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Andrew Robertson has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury that could rule him out for around three months.

Curtis Jones (suspended), Ben Doak (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are also on the unavailable list.

In better news, Cody Gakpo (knee) is available for selection and set to be involved against Toulouse on Thursday night.

“Cody is in full training now since Sunday, which means he is available for the squad. Whatever we do with that we will have to see, but that’s good as well.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League tie

Darwin Nunez was lavished with praise by his manager ahead of that continental clash, with his Gameweek 9 benching explained.

“Yes, there was some time necessary to adapt to everything: new country, new language, new team, all these kinds of things. That’s long gone. He is in the middle of the team, everybody is really happy with him, I’m very happy with him. “We had to make a decision before the [Everton] game who of the two will start, is it Lucho [Diaz] or Darwin? Darwin had a little bit cramps at the end of the international game, so we thought, OK, maybe we start Lucho. Spoke to both, both took it. “Lucho’s job was to create, prepare, do what you can do to cause as much trouble as possible, and Darwin comes on and kills the game off – that was the idea and that worked out really, really well. “But you could see it was really intense for him, even if it was 20-odd minutes. It was really intense, so it was the right decision to do how we did. It’s always tough for the boys to have these kind of travels before the games. But now he is fine for this game, I would say, and for the next game. That’s good. “And yes, I think he is really happy in the moment, we are really happy with him. That’s what I can see at least on the pitch and on the training ground, and that’s really important. Really good moment for him.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez, speaking on Wednesday

Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) is expected to be out another week or two for Forest, while Divock Origi (hip) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) joined the striker on the sidelines “for weeks” ahead of Gameweek 9.

Danilo (hamstring) and Felipe (knee) were spotted in training this week but the fitness status of Nuno Tavares (groin) and Gonzalo Montiel (calf) is unknown.

MANCHESTER UNITED V MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) is the only City player on the injury list ahead of the Manchester derby but Manuel Akanji is also out as he serves a one-match ban for his Gameweek 9 red card.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes for the midweek win over Young Boys, going on to suggest that the benchings of Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden were partly fitness-related.

“We played seven new players compared to the last game because some of them were tired. Julian could not play 90 minutes, Phil had a little problem. We don’t have a big, big squad but I rely on them a lot and they played a really good game.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking after Wednesday’s win

Alvarez emerged as a 72nd-minute replacement and scored, while Foden was an unused substitute.

As for their cross-city rivals, Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain unavailable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) is “not too far away” but the derby may come too soon.

Casemiro (ankle) is already back in training after missing Gameweek 9, however, while Kobbie Mainoo made his playing return from an ankle injury for the under-19s in midweek.