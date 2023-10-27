There are a whopping 16 pre-match press conferences taking place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 10 here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The managers of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley all faced the media on Thursday, with the headlines from those press conferences to be found in a separate round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta ruled Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey out for a “few weeks” in Friday’s press conference after the pair picked up injuries either before or during Tuesday’s win over Sevilla.

The pair join Jurrien Timber (knee) on the sidelines.

“He’s got a muscle injury and we are expecting him to be out for a few weeks. We don’t really know the extent of it and he has more tests today but he picked up that injury in the last training session with the last kick of the ball before Sevilla, so very unfortunate.” – Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey

“The scan shows that there is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks again. “With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us, but there is something there. He felt in a really awkward action and it’s true that he had quite a lot of load in the last few weeks with the national team and then playing those games, which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

Arteta was also asked about his ability to rotate over the next two games in league and cup.

“We have three big players, now with Jurrien who has a long-term injury, with Thomas and [Jesus]. One thing is to rotate the squad, the other thing is for the squad to have the level to pick the right players to rotate them in the right moment, because then you are rotating the squad for the first game, but after the squad needs to carry on playing with the injuries. It’s what we want to avoid but with the schedule that we have and the amount of games that we have, it’s something that we knew was going to happen. It’s happening to every club in the Premier League so there’s no difference.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak (groin) and Jacob Murphy (shoulder) could both miss out after picking up issues in the midweek loss to Borussia Dortmund, while Elliot Anderson played no part in that match because of a back injury that will now rule him out for eight weeks.

Murphy will see a shoulder specialist on Friday, while Isak will have a scan on the same day – but the good news is that the Swede’s issue is not thought to be serious and just a minor recurrence of the problem he suffered during the international break.

“Alex’s [injury] is a groin, which we don’t think is serious, but it is a recurrence of the groin [problem] that he suffered when he was playing for Sweden. We need to assess that, I think he’s having a scan today. We don’t anticipate that is going to be too bad. “Jacob’s is totally different. It’s a dislocation of his shoulder. It’s not clear what we’re going to do – I think he’s going to see a specialist today. You can play with these injuries, or the other side of it is that he’ll need an operation and he’ll be out for some time.” – Eddie Howe

Harvey Barnes (toe), Lewis Miley (illness) and Sven Botman (knee) are also out but Joe Willock (Achilles) made his first appearance in five months against Dortmund and Sandro Tonali‘s 10-month ban hasn’t yet been ratified, so he’s expected to travel to Molineux.

“Sven is improving, he’s out on the grass. He’s not training with us yet. We’re hopeful we can get him back pretty quickly but we have to be careful with the injury he’s got.” – Eddie Howe

“We haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet. We’ve heard the news, the speculation, the statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment. We’re sort of in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through. “I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us. I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

LIVERPOOL

There were no fresh injury updates from Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match press conference, which was filmed straight after Thursday’s thumping of Toulouse.

The Liverpool boss did speak at length about rotation from midweek, however.

“Thursday-Sunday is not great, but it is something we have known really for long enough and that’s fine. “Yes, there is no real training in between. The boys who didn’t play [on Thursday] will have a proper session [on Friday], so that is good. So they stay in training. But if we would play always the same team, which we did in the past maybe in the Champions League more often, or stuff like this, then there is no training at all, it’s just recovery and go again. “So far we could do it like that, and because we don’t have too many injuries – it’s always too much but it’s still OK in the moment and hopefully it stays like that – that’s why we can do it. “It means a lot of players who did not play [against Toulouse] will probably start on Sunday, so for them it’s fine. They had, if you want, a ‘day off’ [on Thursday night], just warming up and kicking a few balls, and now [on Friday] a proper session and then we prepare definitely [for] Nottingham. “Yes, this rhythm is the rhythm we have this year, and we should get used to it sooner rather than later. So far it was OK, but a Premier League season with European football and all the cup competitions is an intense season. We never had a problem with that, that’s all fine. “But you need a specific amount of recovery time; as long as we have that, we are ready again.” – Jurgen Klopp

On what we do know about Liverpool’s squad fitness, Andrew Robertson has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury that could rule him out for around three months.

Curtis Jones (suspended), Ben Doak (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are also on the unavailable list.

In better news, Cody Gakpo (knee) is available for selection and was in the squad to face Toulouse.

MANCHESTER CITY

There were no team news updates provided by Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference, not that we are aware of many issues anyway.

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) is the only City player definitely on the injury list ahead of the Manchester derby but Manuel Akanji is also out as he serves a one-match ban for his Gameweek 9 red card.

Guardiola made seven changes for the midweek win over Young Boys, suggesting after full-time in that game that the benchings of Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden were partly fitness-related: the former “could not play 90 minutes”, while the latter had “a little problem”.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that there are no fresh concerns following last night’s win over Ajax.

Solly March (knee) and Danny Welbeck (muscle) will both be out for a “long period” with the injuries they picked up in Gameweek 9, however.

Pervis Estupinan (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) were already on the sidelines but there was at least the encouraging sight of Estupinan back on the grass this week.

De Zerbi said in Friday’s presser that both Estupinan and Lamptey were very close to a recovery.

“At the moment, we feel good. We have not a problem [in terms of new injuries]. We will see in the next hours but for sure I have to change something in the first XI. We can’t lose any other players. We hope that Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan can come back inside of the group early but anyway, we have to change, I don’t know, many players.” – Roberto De Zerbi

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) remain out, while Armando Broja (knee) isn’t ready to return despite being pictured back in training this week.

Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that Nkunku was “close” to a return to training and is now earmarked for a possible comeback after the November international break.

“He’s doing really, really well, working really hard. I think he’s really close. As soon as possible, we can have him involved again.” – Maurico Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Reece James, while injury free, would again be among the substitutes against Brentford.

There were some interesting quotes about Chelsea’s penalty-taking pecking order, meanwhile.

“Look, there are few players that can take a penalty, it is about their feelings. We are a coaching staff that we give them the possibility to decide on the pitch. It’s not only one player, or we can say ‘okay, this player is going to be in charge’ because it is about the feelings inside. I think Cole, at the moment was great in the two penalties he has taken and of course after a conversation with Raheem or Nicolas Jackson or who was on the pitch to discuss who is more confident to take the penalty. I am happy with the decision. “Yes, [if we got one tomorrow, it would depend who wants it]. Normally, I suppose it is going to be [Palmer] if he is on the pitch and if not, I am happy with Raheem, Nico, with all of the players. For me, it is most important to have the decision and the personality to go and take. After you can miss of course, because that is a penalty, many mistakes when missing a penalty. For me, the most important is to be confident and to show the right attitude.” – Mauricio Pochettino

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain unavailable, while Casemiro (ankle) faces a race against time to be fit for the derby despite being back in training this week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) has also returned to training, while Kobbie Mainoo made his playing return from an ankle injury for the under-19s in midweek.

“Yes, Aaron was training today. “Casa is a race against the clock. He is not 100 per cent.” – Erik ten Hag

ASTON VILLA

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for some time, while Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) aren’t ready to feature after they recently suffered the recurrence of old injuries and took a step back in their rehabilitation.

“Always when we are playing on Thursday, today is a day to rest, to recover and work with the players who didn’t play. “Tomorrow is the day when we can know more about the players who played yesterday, but there is nothing serious or relevant to the match on Sunday. “Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno are still out. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are always in our minds.” – Unai Emery

WEST HAM UNITED

Back-up full-backs Ben Johnson (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) made their returns from injury as unused substitutes in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Olympiacos.

Their returns could be timely as Emerson Palmieri has to serve a one-match ban in the Premier League, while Vladimir Coufal has some muscle tightness that caused him to miss the trip to Greece.

Reserve goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski missed out on Thursday with an illness but there was no update on him, Coufal or anyone else in Moyes’ press conference on Friday.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey returns from suspension for the trip to Chelsea – assuming he’s also recovered from the knock that saw him withdraw from the Scotland squad over the international break.

Kevin Schade (muscle), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) remain out.

EVERTON

Everton will have to face West Ham United without Ashley Young, who serves a one-match ban after being sent off last Saturday.

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Andre Gomes (calf) have been out for months but Coleman is at least back in training.

“Seamus is back and training with us fully now but obviously he has been out for quite a while so he will need more just training to get general fitness and then games as well, because of the length of time [he’s been out]. “Dele is still a bit a way [off], Andre is still a bit a way [off] as well.” – Sean Dyche

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Joe Hodge is set to be sidelined for around 8-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could be involved after a calf problem, while there has been no update on Hugo Bueno (knee) after his month-long absence.

Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina are available after serving suspensions.

FULHAM

Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (foot) and Kenny Tete (groin) remain on the injury list for Fulham.

All bar Diop are aiming to return in 1-2 weeks.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) is expected to be out another week or two, while Divock Origi (hip) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) joined the striker on the sidelines “for weeks” ahead of Gameweek 9.

Anthony Elanga is also a doubt through illness.

Steve Cooper said that there’d be no fit-again presences in his starting XI this weekend, implying that Danilo (hamstring), Felipe (knee), Nuno Tavares (groin) and Gonzalo Montiel (calf) remain out – although Felipe and Danilo were spotted in training this week, so perhaps they could play a part from the bench.

BOURNEMOUTH

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) are still some way from a return, while Lewis Cook begins a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goalkeeper Murara Neto (ankle) has joined the injury list after picking up an injury in training, so Ionut Radu will start between the posts.

“Probably from the past week, we are going to lose Neto. He has been injured this week. It was an ankle injury, two or three days ago. He will be out I think at least until the international break for sure. If everything goes well, probably after the break he can be again with the team here. “Tomorrow, Radu will play for sure.” – Andoni Iraola

LUTON TOWN

Luton veer from one injury to the next at the back: Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring) and Amari’i Bell (hamstring) have all been absent lately and now Reece Burke has joined them on the sidelines following his Gameweek 9 withdrawal.

Midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) and Jordan Clark (ankle) are still unavailable, too.