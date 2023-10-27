1474
  1. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Going round and round with this:

    A) Darwin son and Gordon
    B) son Saka and 4.3
    C) Saka Mitoma and Darwin

    Saka is irritating this week due to the fixture but think he’ll struggle at Newcastle. Help please!

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What’s the rest of your team?

  2. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    XI and bench order correct? Mbeumo > Bowen on the cards next week.

    Areola
    Cash, Udogie, Burn
    Salah, Son, Mitoma, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mbeumo, Gusto, Botman*)

    1. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      G2G

  3. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Adingra or Palmer ?

    1. MGMT
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Palmer

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Those Brighton fixtures wouldn't tempt you? And then he becomes Palmer in GW16.

    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I went Palmer but have Mitoma.

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I have no other Brighton on wildcard.

  4. MGMT
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Money aside:

    A. Saka
    B. Martinelli
    C. Maddison

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A if you have Son, C otherwise.

    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Has to be A.

  5. Stechrisolfc21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Watkins for Darwin and take a -4 (or stick with Darwin).

