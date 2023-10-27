1143
  1. Grande Tubarão
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Don’t support anyone but have to say it’s kind of funny how if ‘struggling’ Utd win on Sunday they go to within 1 point of ‘exceptional’ Aston Villa

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Maguire might be an option lol

      1. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        I don’t rate him at all but he’ll likely start a few for us now

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          Who is "us"?

          1. Grande Tubarão
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            That was a typo. Meant to say Utd

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Me neither but the fact that you compare Villa to Man Utd says it all 🙂

    3. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      And if they lose and Villa beat Luton ?

      1. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Thats a lot of ifs, buts and maybes

        1. Thomas Jerome Newton
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Same as the OPs to reach within 1 point.

  2. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Have Maddison only... -32% red arrow. What on earth! Blimey.

    1. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is just because it’s the only game on. If it was a 15.00 game on sat would not feel like that. Son and madders feeling like son & Kane lite from a few seasons back mind with ownership and consistent returns

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Started Johnstone hoping for lots of saves

    Spurs only one shot on target which is a goal lol

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      So it was mistake to trust him with saves? Right?

      1. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Also means Spurs were lucky to win

  4. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    (posteriored)

    Roll transfer this week? Predictions are for a lot of price changes in a few hours time...

    Areola
    Trippier Cash J.Andersen
    SalahⓋ Son Maddison Bowen Mbeumo
    Haaland© J.Álvarez

    Turner Burn Gusto Archer
    1FT £0

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Maybe Mbeumo to Mitoma as you have a WHU keeper playing Brentford but rolling the transfer is also an okay move

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yeah, I can get Mitoma with 0.1m to spare now, or more probably exact money if I wait. Think I'll wait and see the other results.

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Mitoma maybe.but not urgent

  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.2m or less? Don't really want to use a transfer now but will lose selling value on Udogie if he drops tonight, and hoping to have money itb to do Diaby to Bowen next week in case the former flops again. (I have Andersen, Gabriel, Digne and Kabore)

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Probably Maguire based on his next 3 games after this week

      1. pablo discobar
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        I'd agree

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Goodness Digne and Maguire in the same team? Feels like I'd be begging for trouble! (I fear you're correct though)

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      3.9 or less

      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Spend rest wisely

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Minimum I'd probably go to is Branthwaite at 4m, want a starter that will have some potential to get 2pts rather than 0-1 every week at the very least

        1. Wild Card this!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          At that price, that’s though thing to ask and of course, no guarantees. You have 3 potential starters, and 1 Mr. Kabore. Go for chip one…later, when you acquire sufficient funds, upgrade Mr. Kab.

    3. pablo discobar
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      4.2 is tough. Maguire?!

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yeah I know it's awkward, although I have 3 other players I'll start most weeks for now but might need the player next week for Gabriel

    4. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      It’s a week with cup games on and it’s only been one match….for the 0.1 and the horrendous choice if defenders you are considering there must be another way?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        I have 2FT anyway but if I lose that then yeah I'll basically be priced out of Bowen given he's likely to rise tomorrow or Sunday

        1. Dammit_182
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          I guess it’s move or let bowen go then. Quite the quandary for 11.30 pm in a Friday night!

    5. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Short term Lascelles at 4.0 but Botman back in a few weeks

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Is Udogie definitely out of next week?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        No but I need funds if I want Bowen. Happy to keep Udogie for attacking threat but don't expect any clean sheets in next few

  6. I Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Gabriel (new) or Guehi (bur) next week?

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Gu

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Guehi

    3. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      I’m tempted to bench saka for eduard next week

  7. Fantasy Vs Reality
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Do I regret selling Son and Neto for Saka and Mitoma?

    At this exact moment, I do! Let's see how the game week pans out.

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      This question demands answer after GW 38 when you analyze your season. No one can answer it now.

    2. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Neto plays Newcastle. Good fixtures after but Mitoma & Saka as a pairing are better IMO. I sold Neto for Bowen & Diaby for saka this week. Both upgrades but Neto and Diaby were not ‘bad’ picks

      1. Fantasy Vs Reality
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yeah, I think for the short term it is a good move on paper. I could always wiggle Son back into my team if needed at a later date!

  8. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Genuine question

    Udogie out for Gabriel or Maguire (+0.5m)?

    The rest of my defence is Trippier, Cash, Guehi, Pinnock. So I can (and will) rotate the first 3 and either Gabby or Harry.

    If it was for a set and forget I'd go Gabriel

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Gabriel

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Maguire won't keep his place long term.

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Gabriel

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Gabriel
      Though a few other interesting options at that price point e.g Guéhi has BUR, EVE, LUT, WHU, BOU in next 5
      Digne potentially interesting too

  9. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best Botman replacement, 4.7mil to play with:
    A) Gabriel
    B) Tsimikas
    C) Guehi
    D) Other suggestion?

    Currently have Porro, Burn, Cash, Kabore

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Get A while you still can

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Even with Newcastle next up? He is my first choice as he's a bargain but I'm tempted by the fixtures of Tsimikas especially

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      B or C and bank the 0.2

  10. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Censore?

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Bad?

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is Gusto likely to play?

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Other guy is back in training so it’s anyone’s guess

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Should do
      Pochettino when asked if Reece James is ready to start:

      “No, he's still not ready to start. I think he is doing well, training really well but at the moment, tomorrow he will still be on the bench.”

      No incentive to rush James straight back

  12. Phil's Stamps
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Start Taylor or Burn this week?

    Was going with Taylor as I thought Palace were toothless but after that late goal not sure now.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Very lucky though - clear handball (it being counted as a goal suits me)

  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    1. Keep Udogie and assess closer to deadline
    2. Udogie to Gabriel
    3. Udogie to Guéhi
    4. Udogie to Veltman

    Team is the following:

    Leno
    Trippier, Udogie*, Cash
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Maddison, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Areola, Gusto, Taylor, Archer

    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      3

  14. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Isn't it spooky that Robertson and Tsimikas both have "ts" in their names?

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Oh my gosh. Mind blown. Never before noticed that, nice spot! Haha

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      ...it's like they're conjoined.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      If answering "yes" does that mean I consider it's not spooky or it is spooky?

      1. Fluctus de Mutilatio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        For some reason I found this reply to be hilarious. Thanks for the laugh.

    4. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Also spooky that you never see them on the pitch at the same time.....

    5. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      3 hours ago

      What would Todger Strunk think?

  15. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Colwill to Gabriel? Have exact cash so need to do tonight to avoid missing out

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yeah I’d do that for sure

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Maybe
      Rather he plays first, potentially has two fixtures before next GW and believe there are similar priced alternatives such as Guehi or Digne

  16. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1110 teams)

    Safety score currently 1
    Top score = 28

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  17. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/28/fpl-notes-postecoglou-on-son-more-maddison-magic/

