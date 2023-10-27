Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

There is plenty of Fantasy interest in the visitors but Destiny Udogie, who was injured in the 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday night, misses out.

Ben Davies replaces him in the starting XI, while Yves Bissouma returns from suspension and comes in for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Further forward, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Son Heung-min all start.

As for Palace, Roy Hodgson makes just one change from the side that started the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United in Gameweek 9.

Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench, with Jeffrey Schlupp taking his place.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Hughes, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Richards, Holding, Rak-Sakyi, Ahamada, Riedewald, Mateta, Franca

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Davies, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Foster, Royal, Dier, Bentancur, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Johnson, Gil

