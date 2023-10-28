79
79 Comments
  I'm Eric Laporte
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Deliberated over my moves for gw10 and ultimately decided I didn't want to lose Son to get Saka. Nor Maddy to get Marty.
    16 point so far and if those arsenal boys get 20 or less I'll call that a win.

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I had to ship Son for Salah
      Salah(C)-Maddison-Saka-DLuiz-(JWP)
      Haaland(VC)-Alvarez-Watkins

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1110 teams)

    Safety score currently 1.
    Top score = 28

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Goat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Can’t believe I made it to GW35 in this a few years back.

      My second best run is around GW5 😆

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Odds of Pervis Estupiñán being ready for GW 11

    Hoped I could stretch it out till hes ready but Im plyin 2 defenders this GW

    Burn-Cash-Udogie-(Estupiñán-Tavares)

    Goat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      40/60 I guess

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      He hasn't been ruled out for the Fulham game so he should be back for Everton.

      Walter White (ww)
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

    NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      2-plyin’, nice & smooth

  Goat
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Højlund has rose in price twice this season.

    11 points in 10 weeks.

    0 returns.

    Surely a first?

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Toney in 2021-22 says hi
      Went from 6.3m GW7 to 6.7m GW11 despite scoring 2, 2, 2, 2, 1 in that time 🙂

      Die Hard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        The “eye test” when players look impressive but aren’t getting the run of the green

    nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Anything that's Man Utd or Chelsea are overpriced, and in "stay-away" territory.

    Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      He scored several in internationals and in euro and looked a bargain, but United have been very ordinary.

    Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I couldn’t care less about manchester united’s fpl assets

  Royal5
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Man United supporters 😆

    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Reply fail ^^

  RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hi guys, just some early thoughts here

    Areola
    Burn - Cash - Trippier
    Diaby - Maddison - Salah - Son - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins
    __________________________________
    Turner: Zouma: Archer: Kaboré

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    Just wondering how to get Saka in from GW 12

    A) Maddison + Burn > Saka + 4.0m DEF (Branthwaite/Taylor)

    RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Apologies hit post too soon there:

      B) Diaby + Trippier > Saka + 4.8 DEF (Tsimikas and bank some cash)

      C) something else

      Cheers gents

      nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Probably B if you're keen on keeping your premiums.

        RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Cheers bud! Yeah true, someone has to be used as the cash cow, may as well be Trippier. Love owning him but push comes to shove it makes sense to go that way I guess.

    Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Probably A mate, with Branthwaite Wouldn’t lose trippier.

      Boberella
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Wouldn’t lose diaby either. He’s been unfortunate not to have got way more points this last few weeks.

      RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers man! 🙂
        Yeah this is the dilemma, like I really love having Trips. Scoping down to a 4.0m DEF isn’t so bad along with Kabore.
        Maybe by then i’ml have some help and my mind made up for me.

        Diaby I disagree, and has been unfortunate, just feel like he could go next as the points just ain’t flowing, will give him these next couple games anyway, he could even become Mitoma.

        Boberella
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yeah, see how he goes and he is certainly an easy switch to a BRI mid

          RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            For sure, and someone else could go for Saka perhaps, would still have ti be Trippier though for creating the funds.
            Like I say the decision could be made easier by then anyway hehe.

  nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier Tsimikas Alexander-Arnold
    Mitoma Salah (c) Saka Maddison Son
    Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Pau Porro Archer

    2FT, 0.1 ITB

    ---------------------

    Probably one of the first time I don't know what the next move should be.
    I would obviously love to get Haaland in for BOU (h), but it would take at least a hit (-4), and requires either Watkins or Alvarez to be sacrificed.
    How to improve this team?

    Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Maddison to Bowen?

      Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        But you could easily just sit on that team for next week.

    Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      You don't need haaland

      Great attack although I prefer bowen in there somewhere.
      TAA not worth money so would downgrade him to upgrade mitoma to bowen

      Hard to predict Brighton starting 11 every match & de zebri always says he'll rotate.

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      What are you seeing from TAA that makes him worthy
      The fixtures?

      Boberella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        This. Lot of money for not much return so far.
        20 players under 5mil have scored more than him this season.

      nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I brought him in on WC in GW9.
        He was priced at 8.0m for a reason, plays for a title-contender, and was consistently one of the highest scoring defenders and players in previous seasons.

        CSs are likely, and takes set-pieces as well as free-kicks.
        It's like having 2 Trippers in the team.

        He's just come back from an injury, so would not score much so far.

    nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Some really good points raised here, happy to wait and see on Bowen and West Ham as a whole.

  Shultan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    I don't think Salah is going to play well on Sunday.

    He was poor last weekend & it was quite obvious that world events were on his mind with muted celebrations

    Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I have that feeling too (which is why I capped Watkins instead). BUT, you just never know with him. If he can get 16 pts on a bad day, it’s hard to ignore.

    Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Overthinking.

      He scored Vs Toulouse and celebrated.

      I captained Saka btw. Salah Owner as well.

      I also don’t think he’ll do that well Vs forest, but then again, bar that falsely ruled offside goal Vs Spurs, he’s returned in every game.

    nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Don't need to play well.
      Just need to score and take the chances that's given which is what Salah does.

  Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    A) Haaland + Adingra

    B) Mitoma + Watkins

    I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

  rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bloodbath

    Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Teasing me

    Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Nananananananananananananananana Botman!

      rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Shocker 😉

  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Price changes 28 October

    Risers: Son (9.6), Watkins (8.4), White (5.7), A.Becker (5.6), Cash (5.2), Gabriel (4.8), Van de Ven (4.7), Areola (4.3)

    Fallers: Foden (7.5), Højlund (7.1), N.Jackson (6.8), Mbeumo (6.6), Awoniyi (6.4), Almirón (6.3), March (6.2), Mac Allister (5.8), Andreas (5.4), Aké (5.0), Akanji (4.9), Adams (4.9), Rothwell (4.8), Enzo (4.8), Clark (4.8), Botman (4.6), Tarkowski (4.4), Robinson (4.4), Agyei (4.3), Horvath (4.3), Baldock (3.8)

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      3.8m starting defender at some point (who won't keep any clean sheets lol)

    snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Thanks

    FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Thanks!

    Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Wow thanks Rainy

    Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Hojlund finally drops.

      Can’t believe her even rose… twice!

    L'Aeroplanino
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      price change is crazy this season

      Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Except for Mbeumo my players continue to rise so much that selling them feels like a loss, while the players I should be targeting soar out of price range. The perils of a squad now worth £104.5m

      Walter White (ww)
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I love it tbh. It makes the game more competitive especially when you consider the total number of managers this season.

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes, I can save 0.1 on my 5th def now..who should also start in a few weeks

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Now for Chukwu to go down to 4.2

    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

    Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Lost 0.2 on Baldock !

      Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Cheera Rainy

        3-1 - doggedly hanging on to Botman here

    CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      It's Citeh v Newcastle circa 1996? 3-3

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers Rainy, decided against selling Udogie and hoped he would at least hold off on dropping for another day so I lucked out

  nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Ayew finishes on 12 BPS.
    Midfielder gets +18 BPS per goal, so prior to scoring he had -6 BPS.
    Was he really that bad? :p

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Tackled 7 times, 5 fouls, yellow card.

  Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I know the game is gone already but that goal awarded really hurts tbh.

    Will the English league ever get better when they put Clowns to manage a football match? These clowns always want to be the center of attention every damn week!

    It sucks….

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      The score helped the goal. Thought it was handball live but the quality of the finish helped.

  Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looks like 5 different captains from GW10 to GW14:

    GW10: Watkins vs LUT
    GW11: Haaland vs BOU
    GW12: Saka vs BUR
    GW13: Son vs AVL
    GW14: Salah vs FUL

    I don't think I've ever had five genuine captaincy contenders (not punts or differential captains due to a single outstanding fixture) in this game

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      When Haaland has Bou, Salah has Luton
      When Salah has Ful, Saka has Wol home

      Why not go with just one of H/S and have Madds, Tripps..maybe even second Ars mid.

      Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Prefer those I have precisely because I can cap them

        Getting Trippier back in GW15. Second Arsenal mid not needed here:

        Leno
        Coufal Guehi Cash
        Son Salah Saka JWP
        Haaland Alvarez Watkins
        .
        Areola Lamptey Palmer Gabriel

        0.2m ITB after Udogie to Guehi as my GW11 FT

        Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          I think Haaland at home will get more chances vs Bournemouth's backup GK than Salah away to Luton, so that's why I'm probably going Haaland. Both are strong captains, sure. Just backing Haaland more due to factors like being at home and Neto (GK) being out for that game

          Fulham is a significantly worse defence than Wolves imo, especially against the big guns. Any player facing Wolves won't even be my VC. More likely to VC Watkins vs Bournemouth in GW14, or consider capping him over Salah

        lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          That's fair..glad to see someone else with Leno + Areola..not getting itchy about the extra money tied up in Leno? I certainly am.

          Ze_Austin
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Definitely losing Leno soon, yeah. Seems his superhero cape from early in the season has fallen off. Served me well

            But now I'm going Leno to Turner in GW13 or so - hopefully as one of 2 unneeded FTs - to slowly raise money for Trippier in GW15. The plan is to downgrade JWP to McAtee right as Palmer starts facing weaker defences (GW14 vs Brighton) and then use those funds for Cash (vs City) to Trippier (vs Everton)

            Nothing else to touch in that squad any time soon, so fingers crossed that I don't get more flags X_X

            lilmessipran
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sounds like a reasonable plan..i guess thats the benefit of having a good number of solid long term holds in your team.

              Ze_Austin
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers. Here's wishing for some luck with yours and mine 🙂

  lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Palmer pen duties responsibility might be short lived..Nkunku is pretty close to a return and should be first choice pen taker.

    Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yuuuuup. But there's a slight chance that Poch will let him keep taking 'em if he keeps scoring 'em

      Nkunku's return will also hopefully break up the holy trinity up top atm. Maybe Watkins or Alvarez to Nkunku will be popular at some point

      Loved the lad in UCL fantasy. Eager to have him here, especially if Chelsea's already playing well before he returns

  Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    3rd benchie klaxon alert!
    Botman and Udogie miss out for me this GW, bringing 4m Branthwaite into play.
    You get people here asking if 3rd sub is ever active - I could afford not to panic over Udogie for this reason.

    Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I couldn't. I need Coufal to play (bought for GW9) or I'm down to 10 men, with Lamptey brought in a week before he got injured

      I've taken it on the chin as a likely 0-pointer (instead of another hit) and I'll probably just go Udogie to Guehi for free after today's games pan out

  Don Van Vliet
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good odds on Haaland picking up his first red this Sunday?

  Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    I did say before the Palace game that Son playing up front is the best FPL asset in the game. Top FPL scorer now so justifies my opinion. His finishing is even more clinical than Haaland and Salah. If he's on pens, then that would be a bonus but even without, he's undroppable against anybody, while playing up front. Does well against any opponent and actually thrives against better opposition.

    Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He's having an Aguero season

      ...as a midfielder

      Should end up in top 3, if not ahead of both super-premiums. Reminds me of the Salah - Haaland - Kane trinity last season

