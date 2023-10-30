271
271 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Thoughts?

    I'm weighing up a trade offered to me by a mate in our draft league.

    He's offering Mac Allister & Tsimikas for Rice & Lascelles.

    With Botman coming back, game time for Lascelles will be limited, and Tsimikas will be a guaranteed starter for Liverpool while Robbo is out, and they have very decent fixtures coming up.

    Saying that, Rice has been performing well FPL wise and Mac Allister really doesn't.

    2 goals, 1 assist, 5 bonus points for 42 points overall is pretty decent.

    Any feedback is welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      i dont think Tsimikas is a guaranteed starter and prone to early substitutions. Id probably keep your guys though.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Sorry, misread. Do the trade

        Open Controls
        1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          @Internal Error

          Why do you think the trade is a good one?

          I see Tsimikas being the starting LB until Robbo returns.

          Mac Allister is not going to haul the points this season, and so far, Rice has come good.

          I'm doubtful, but Tsimikas is a huge draw over Lascelles, who won't play once Botman returns.

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            I just dont think Rice will consistently get returns and you're effectively going to have a non playing defender in Lascelles in a couple of weeks. His fixtures are also mixed. Tsimikas at least has good fixtures. Mac had his best game for us, yesterday. Rice has two goals this season. One, that Onana should have saved and one that Sanchez put on a plate for him. His assist was good against Sheff utd though. Liverpool have great fixtures so will be even more on the front foot so Mac could get more than his single assist.

            Open Controls
            1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              Great stuff. Thanks!

              Open Controls
  2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Edouard to Darwin for a hit yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      nay.

      Open Controls
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        I'm looking for confirmation bias can you say yes please?

        Edouard has hit a real dry spell. Does have good fixtures but seems lost without Eze.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          I love Nunez as a liverpool fan. I wish I went with him on my WC. Its just that hes less nailed this week than last week so hard to recommend for a hit. I think he gets a rest midweek so should be good to go. He's always going to be involved in our goals

          Open Controls
          1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 40 mins ago

            That's a fair point. He seems to be quite a key player for Liverpool so hopefully Klopp starts treating like Salah. Will mull it over

            Open Controls
            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              The explosiveness is there. I really think he's going to get a hat trick at some point, if it clicks on the day. He can still get something if he starts on the bench.

              Open Controls
              1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 37 mins ago

                Well he played 13 mins against Newcastle and that was enough.

                You've not lost any game he's played in the prem too...

                Open Controls
                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 34 mins ago

                  His all round game has improved so much that he's far more important than last season. He will still miss glaring chances but he will still get them and he's much more of a team player so assist threat is decent too

                  Open Controls
                  1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Yeah... May just own the gamble and hope for the best. I'll be priced out of he rises which is why I'm keen to press on with the move

                    Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Eze and Olise are due back GW11/12. I would not touch Palace until both are back (as a Fan). Together they are dynamite which makes Edouard a better option.

          BTW Zaha only played 2 games under Roys 10 match streak at the end of last season, and PV never played (Eze/Olise together). (zaha started 4 but went off early with hamstrings)

          Then Darwin will be rested GW13.

          It is a friday/saturday move

          Open Controls
  3. Tinmen
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which option should I go for guys?
    I’m chasing btw

    A) Bowen
    B) Szoboslai

    Open Controls
    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I like Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      B if you're chasing. He's a real talent and nailed. On some corners and likes a shot

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        His set pieces are so good TAA is now a bad option,as he does the trent things , asisting (sometime assisting the assistor), with a great front three, and nailed and on most set pieces.

        Good for Salah when he is at AFCON

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Szo only took one corner against Everton though, Trent 3. And it was Trent who took the only FK (& shot)

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          but Szob was lining up with him to take it so maybe if its more to one side, he takes it. He's got a wicked free kick

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Yeah but I think it was always going to be Trent there; could see it in his eyes. Perhaps Szo will take them when it suits a flat dipping shot, and Trent when it needs to go up & down...?

            Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Not sure the news on Neto (would love him vs Shef). If out do you like

    Neto>

    Mitoma
    Bowen
    Szo
    Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Mbeumo has one good fixture followed by a bad one. I like the 3 above. Id probably rank them as you have

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Out the next couple: https://metro.co.uk/2023/10/29/pedro-neto-issues-update-on-hamstring-injury-after-wolves-draw-vs-newcastle-19739465/amp/

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I’ve gone Mitoma, but already had Bowen. I’d probably go Bowen if you don’t have an imminent need for the extra cash elsewhere

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    WC in GW 13, team seems set!

    Areola ¦ Pickford
    VvD Cash Guehi
    Salah Son Mitoma Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard
    ¦ White Boly Nakamba

    1.0 ITB

    What would you change in this setup..?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Why 13? Just curious. Seems a nice balanced team but there's not really a clear fixture swing there. Maybe starting to get a bit rough for Villa, which gives you an immediate defensive issue with Cash (tot) & VVD (mci)

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Will get rid of City & Villa to get a few differentials in, for the Decked December.

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      No one, but i wouldn't wildcard in GW13. Son is a potential captain Cash, and Guehi good until GW16. so is Diaby. That looks like a GW16 WC to me

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham have much better fixtures than Cash & Diaby (tot, bou, MCI, ARS, bre).

        Also will reshuffle with Haaland out of the team for a couple of weeks.

        Open Controls
  6. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who will have the most points this season?

    A) Mac Allister
    B) Rice

    A trade offer in my draft league has me interested in him.

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Arn't you forgetting the 2 defenders also involved in said trade? :).

      Open Controls
  7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    I made some absolute howlers of transfers decisions this GW

    Out:
    Walker (8), Diaby (13), Archer (1)
    total: 21 (would not have played Archer)

    In (-4):
    Gabriel (0 - didnt play), Chuckwuemeka (0), Watkins ()
    total: -2

    🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Happens...

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Taking Diaby out for a hit before he plays Luton is mental though

      Open Controls
  8. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Do we have any early indication when MCI vs BRE re-scheduled match from GW18 will take place ?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Should be gw20.

      Open Controls
      1. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Johnstone (Strakosha)
    Tsimikas Cash Taylor ( Gabriel Lascelles)
    Salah Son Saka Gordon ( Adingra)
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez
    GTG ? correct Bench ??
    1 FT & 0.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Onemorespin
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      it depends on what you think the Arsenal V Newcastle scoreline is.

      I honestly think 0-0 at the moment as both have a rest this week. I'd play one of Gabriel/ Lacelles over Taylor)

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers dude thanks for sharing

        Open Controls
  10. Onemorespin
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Mitoma or Diaby?

    Open Controls
  11. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Chelsea's next 6 fixtures:

    Spurs away
    City home
    Newcastle away
    Brighton home
    United away
    Everton away

    Will Poch see Christmas?

    Open Controls
    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      He will, 100%...not sure if in London though.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        He can coe to Palace. He likes London 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          come

          Open Controls
    2. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Big Sam rubbing his hands

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      of course he will. As Chelsea manager, i don't now.

      He has to be given Nkunku time. If fit after the ITB, i don't see Brighton/United Everton that tough anyway.

      Not sure if Chillwell/James will be fit.

      and GW16 is a great run.

      Nkunku is a great differential

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 hours ago

        They're tough for Chelsea though, especially if you look at their last 5 games:

        vs. Brighton at home: 2W 2D 1L
        vs. United away: 3D 2L
        vs. Everton away: 1W 4L

        Let's face it, there's more than a decent chance they could go through this run without a single win.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Yes, i think Ten Hag (should be under more pressure), as they are going backwards, where as there are small sign of green in that Chelsea mess. If ten Hag doesn't get 6 points out of the next 3, knowing how mad football is, they could swap jobs (I certainly see Poch at Man Utd)

          Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.7 ITB. Still have WC and will likely play it next week or the week after (during the IB).

    A - Botman > Tsimi (and bench JWP)
    B - JWP > Mbuemo
    C - Other?

    Areola
    Trippier - Ruben - Cash
    Salah - Maddison - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Archer - Botman - Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Onemorespin
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      not sure why it need a WC?

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        4 hours ago

        Thanks. Too many players I want. Mbuemo, Saka, Watkins, clean up GK and defence etc. Mr ranking is dropping fast

        Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      If you really are going to Wildcard next week, both are solid picks, but I’d lean A.

      That said, your team really doesn’t require a wildcard unless you are set on getting trippier out and Watkins in, but you can do that with free transfers next week.

      Therefore, if you rethink the wildcard, you might just consider rolling.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thanks. I was planning to bring in Watkins on a WC as doing it with transfers will take too long or require too many hits. Next week made sense as they have FUL while Trippier's fixtures aren't great. I also fancy Nketiah but only as a one week punt v Burnley. Will hold fire until nearer the weekend.

        Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      if you are dead ending you team then i see Doko playing on the right against Bournemouth

      Open Controls
  13. Miniboss
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Which one?

    1ft, 0.1itb

    A) Botman & Neto -> Taylor & Mitoma (-4)
    B) Botman & Archer -> Taylor & Nketiah (-4)

    Areola
    Cash Trippier Tsimikas
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Neto
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Botman Kabore Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Manumana
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Play Flekken or Areola ? Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Joe_lab23
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Mitoma or Bowen

    Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Best option to bring in for Udogie ?

    A) Guehi
    B) Tsimikas
    C) Coufal
    D) Walker

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.